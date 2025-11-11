Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography

by

Modern Cityscapes is a result of my newly born passion for lines, forms and shapes in photography.

Everything started with a project FRGMNTS which was my first journey through the world of the elements. Step by step I developed an individual and unique view of the world which was based on a vital importance of the details. I started looking at my surroundings as they were a boundless puzzle full of intersecting lines, forms and shapes, but still remaining very minimal and aesthetic.

I decided to create a project which would not only represent my own perspective of our environment, but would also let a viewer improvise in their mind with the objects captured in the photographs. I chose modern architecture as the key object of my project for it has all the details I’m interested in: lines, forms, shapes, texture, colors and space.

I want everybody to look at the objects as they were dematerialized elements where lines meet forms and create the shapes. Where shapes meet textures and create the spaces. Where every element of the solid can be separated but still remain inherent.

More info: Behance

Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography
Modern Cityscapes: My Passion For Lines, Forms and Shapes In Photography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8 Most Hilarious Traps by Dr. Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2023
“From Bloom To Doom”: Orlando Bloom Hilariously Trolls Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Dating Rumors
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
A Different World Cast Reunites In Red Table Talk
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2022
Monster-In-Law Refuses To Move Out Of House Couple Inherited, They’re Dumbfounded
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
10 Must Watch British Shows on Netflix
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2021
Woman Writes Her Own Obituary, And People Are In Awe Of How Funny It Is
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.