“Just Acting Silly”: Miss Finland Loses Crown After Racist Gesture Sparks Backlash On Social Media

Sarah Dzafce, who represented Finland at the 2025 Miss Universe pageant just weeks ago, has been stripped of her national title after a racist gesture shared on social media sparked backlash in Finland and abroad.
The decision was announced on last Thursday (December 11), by the Miss Finland organization, days after a widely circulated photo of Dzafce making a racially offensive gesture began spreading online.
The controversy unfolded shortly after Dzafce returned from Thailand, where she competed at Miss Universe and lost to Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch.
“The title of Miss Finland held by Sarah Dzafce has been revoked as of today,” the organization said in a statement shared on Instagram.
“This decision is not about a person’s human worth, but about responsibility. When an individual carries a national and international representative role, actions and responsibility are inseparable.”
The former Miss Finland, Sarah Dzafce, was officially stripped of her title after sharing a racist gesture on social media
Days before the crown was formally revoked, Dzafce issued a public apology in a post shared in coordination with the Miss Finland organization last Monday (December 8).
“I fully understand that my actions have caused ill will in many people and I am deeply sorry for that,” she wrote.
“I want to apologize especially to those who have been personally affected by this situation. That was not my intention in any way.”
Dzafce then acknowledged the responsibilities that come with holding the Miss Finland title, writing that the role demands accountability “for how I speak, how I act and how my actions can affect people.”
“One of the most important things for me is respect for people, their backgrounds and differences,” she said. “What matters to me is that everyone can be themselves and be treated with dignity.”
“In the future, I want to show more with actions than words what kind of Miss Finland I am,” Dzafce added.
“A Miss Finland that unites, listens and meets people warmly. I will learn from this and promise to grow.”
The model had taken a photo of herself pulling the corners of her eyes outward with her fingers
Despite the apology, the Miss Finland Organization continued addressing the situation throughout the week, reiterating its values and making clear that further action was under review.
The controversy centered on a photo shared on social media showing Dzafce pulling the corners of her eyes outward with her fingers.
The gesture was seen by some as a racist caricature meant to mock people of East Asian descent. Others believe the picture was taken out of context in an effort to destroy the model’s reputation.
Regardless of opinions, the Miss Finland Organization was categorical in their assessment.
“The Miss Finland Organization states clearly and unambiguously that we do not accept racism or discriminatory behavior in any form,” the organization said in a statement shared on Wednesday.
The pageant leadership also explained that Dzafce was not in Finland when the controversy erupted and that they intended to meet with her in person before making a final decision.
Thursday’s announcement confirmed that her return allowed the organization to evaluate the matter directly.
“The events of recent days have caused deep hurt, disappointment, and concern both in Finland and internationally.” the organization said.
“The content published on the reigning Miss Finland’s social media has been offensive, harmful, and completely against the values of the Miss Finland competition.”
“We are deeply sorry for the harm these events have caused. Especially to the Asian community,” they added.
The title is now in the hands of Dzafce’s runner-up, Tara Lehtonen
Miss Finland CEO Sunneva Sjögrén confirmed the measure in an interview with People Magazine.
“The conditions required to fulfill the responsibilities of Miss Finland were no longer met, and the title was formally withdrawn,” Sjögrén said.
“This decision is not a judgment of Sarah’s worth as a person. Growth and learning remain possible, and we sincerely wish her well as she moves forward.”
Sjögrén confirmed that Dzafce will continue to have access to the pageant’s therapeutic conversational support and media guidance until September 2026, and that she will remain welcome at future Miss Finland events.
“We remain appreciative of how gracefully she represented Finland at Miss Universe,” Sjögrén said.
“As a long-standing national institution, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure that none of our representatives face challenging moments entirely alone.”
“This moment shows how deeply questions of identity and representation resonate in Finland,” Sjögrén added. “It is therefore essential that public conversation remains grounded in accuracy, context and respect.”
Later on Thursday, Dzafce’s runner-up, Tara Lehtonen, was officially crowned Miss Finland 2025. Announcing her new title, Lehtonen said she would carry it “with pride and deep respect.”
“We are not offended.” Asian netizens took to social media to express their disagreement with the measure
