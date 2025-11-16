Man’s Response To A Toxic And Misogynistic Podcast About Women After Giving Birth Goes Viral

Seeing someone explain how much they love their partner, completely honestly and without any reservations, is a breath of fresh air. That’s exactly what Professor Chesko did in a candid and emotional TikTok video.
In it, the teary-eyed Communication Studies professor, living and working in LA, spoke about how much he loves his wife and how he doesn’t see any supposed flaws that she thinks she might have. He filmed the TikTok in response to seeing 3 men from the No Filter podcast speaking about how women’s bodies change after birth and how they supposedly ‘let themselves go.’
Professor Chesko’s video immediately went viral, getting 2.3 million likes and 10.3 million views.
Bored Panda reached out to Professor Chesko to hear more about his video. He told us just how shocked he was by how much attention the TikTok got online. “I’ve had a few other videos get a couple million views, but the reaction was nothing like this. The overwhelming positivity in comments, emails, stiches, and DM’s from people has been one of the greatest experiences of my career and just shows why it is so important to allow yourself to be vulnerable for an audience,” the professor shared his joy.
The video was completely genuine and filmed from the heart. “I just filmed one take from the heart and quickly captioned and posted it right before I had to sign into a department meeting—I think that’s one of the reasons it resonated so much with people though. If I had tried scripting something like this, it would have felt very disingenuous.”
One podcast’s video caused a stir on TikTok. A lot of people didn’t agree with the misogynistic message
Professor Chesko had an epic comeback to them. In an emotional video, he explained just how much he loves his wife
The professor revealed to Bored Panda that he has been married to his wife for 11 years. He also told us a bit more about himself and his family. “I grew up with a single mom and a toxic father that wasn’t really a part of my life, so I’m kind of winging it as I go as far as this marriage thing is concerned,” he said.
“I didn’t actually ever even want to get married since I only knew it as this hurtful thing, but that changed almost immediately when I started dating her—I even started saving up for an engagement ring just a few months after we started dating and proposed just a couple weeks before our 1-year-anniversary.”
The one piece of advice for a successful and happy marriage that Professor Chesko had for us is to “love your partner recklessly.”
“What I mean by that is that you need to love without reservation and concern of reciprocation and if they love you back the same way, then even all the hard stuff just seems to fade away. So even when the times are tough, and we’ve had rocky times just like any other couple, the love is still always there keeping us anchored to one another,” he said.
We were also interested to learn a bit more about the professor as a TikTok content creator. Here’s what he had to say: “My content is all over the place, but most of my videos are just my takes on life. I’m a pretty compassionate and positive guy and with all the negative energy in the world right now, I think people just enjoyed my lighthearted takes on some serious topics ranging from teaching to mental health,” he explained.
“I started creating content in January of 2021 as a way to make fun extra credit videos for my students to watch and no intention of being a ‘real’ content creator. My page just kind of took off from there though and my teaching content is just a small part of what I post about now. I still only do it as a fun side hobby, but the relationships I’ve formed with other content creators and my followers has kept me wanting to keep producing videos.”
The professor’s video was seen by over 10 million people around the globe
The podcast that Professor Chesko responded to had 3 guys talking about how they’d leave their wives if they didn’t look amazing after childbirth.
Meanwhile, the professor shared in his video that he “can’t fathom” thinking like them because each flaw that his wife has is a part of their history together. What’s more, they all remind him of the 3 children they have together. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the type of husband who will always have your back.
Professor Chesko currently has over 173.8k followers on TikTok, as well as a combined total of 6 million likes on all of his videos. That particular video that went viral accounts for over a third of his channel’s popularity.
The content creator drew attention to an important topic. Many internet users believe that the guys doing the podcast are prime examples of toxic masculinity. Earlier, psychotherapist Silva Neves went into detail with Bored Panda about toxicity and misogyny and how to put an end to them.
“Better education is definitely key, but it is also down to all of us to challenge it by not allowing toxic masculinity to keep going. It means that we all have to actively challenge misogyny and homophobia,” he said.
The expert noted that men need to “do their part” and be more in tune with their emotions. Repressing them isn’t the way to go.
“We need more representations of men who embrace their emotions, talk about them and show them with crying, laughing, or hugging,” Silva told us.
“We also need to change the image of ‘male success’. So, basically, we need to change society at its core because toxic masculinity is part of a faulty system of thoughts. That will take time, but it can start with all of us doing our parts about it.”
Many social media users applauded the man for filming the teary-eyed video. Here’s what they had to say
