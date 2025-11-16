Kid Secretly Watches Deadpool On Another Passenger’s Screen, Gets Scared And Starts Crying, Mom Loses It

Surviving a flight on a packed plane, especially when there’s serious air travel chaos going on in the world right now, can be a daunting mission. Luckily, a can of Coke, headphones, and a movie you downloaded on your phone can make it if not exactly enjoyable, then pretty much bearable.
This is what the author of this viral story from r/AITA did. “I had a few movies downloaded on my phone, including the second Deadpool,” the 19-year-old who was on a flight to visit his parents wrote.
While he was watching it on his phone with the headphones in, the part where Deadpool gets ripped in half happened. “I can hear a (muffled) scream behind me.” The author looks back, and surely enough, there’s a kiddo no older than six years crying his eyes out over what he saw.
Now the kid’s mom steps in and before you know it, there’s a scene on board.
Mom made a scene on a plane because her child got upset over an r-rated film scene that a fellow passenger was watching on his phone
Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)
The passenger shared the whole incident in a post on the AITA subreddit
Image credits: Daniel McCullough (not the actual photo)
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
The author then clarified a few more things about the incident
Image credits: rmovieplanethrowaway
Traveling with children has been a controversial topic since the dawn of time. While on one hand, parents with kids have no other option than to take their little ones on board with them, the fellow passengers are often less than impressed if they come to sit next to one.
At the moment, there’s no regulation stating the appropriate child age when they are allowed to travel. Skeptics claim that babies should not be allowed on long-distance flights, while some have suggested time and again baby-free seating zones. Yet, it seems like airline operators now have entirely different challenges to think of.
The people on the internet agreed that the only person responsible for this situation was the mother
