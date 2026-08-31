These Captivating Photos Reveal New Perspectives At The Minimalist Photography Awards 2026 (34 Pics)

What happens when a photograph strips away everything unnecessary and leaves only shape, light, space, and a carefully chosen detail? The Minimalist Photography Awards 2026 offer a fascinating answer, bringing together images that find visual impact in subjects that might otherwise go unnoticed. This year’s overall winner was selected from more than 6,200 images submitted by photographers from 66 countries, showing just how many different ways there are to approach minimalist photography.
The eighth edition of the competition featured 12 categories, ranging from Abstract, Aerial Photography, and Architecture to Fine Art, Landscape, Night Photography, Portrait, and Street Photography. Rather than relying on elaborate scenes, the winning photographs often use negative space, geometry, shadows, color, perspective, and scale thoughtfully. The result is a collection where a frozen landscape can begin to resemble a face, an industrial structure can become an abstract composition, and an ordinary urban space can take on an entirely different character.
From dramatic architecture and quiet landscapes to carefully composed portraits and intriguing abstract images, the 2026 winners show just how much can happen inside a deceptively simple frame. Take a look through the selected photographs and see how these photographers use space, light, form, and everyday surroundings to create images that might make you look twice.
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#1 The Last Winter By Marcin Giba
These photos are from the series “The Last Winter,” which I created this winter in my hometown of Rybnik, Poland. I shot them using a drone, and they capture the incredible forms nature has created on the frozen lakes. I realize that the winter I remember from childhood – frosty and white – is becoming less frequent. Snow in the city is becoming a fleeting, almost ephemeral phenomenon. So when the conditions finally allow, and I take flight, I feel like I’m documenting a vanishing beauty.
Image source: Photo © Marcin Giba / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
At the center of this year’s selection is Polish photographer Marcin Giba, who was named Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2026 for his series ‘The Last Winter’. Shot from above, the photographs of frozen lakes reveal unexpected shapes within ice and snow, encouraging viewers to look beyond the obvious landscape and interpret what they see in their own way.
Together, these photographs show that minimalism does not necessarily mean simplicity. With the right composition, even familiar subjects can look unexpected, thought-provoking, and surprisingly beautiful.
#2 Early Warning By Shirin Town
A sense of danger – the feeling of being exposed. The figure closes their eyes to heighten other senses. The canary references the classic trope of a coal miner’s early-warning system for a dangerous, toxic environment.
Image source: Photo © Shirin Town / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#3 Prism Of Perception By Vlada De Nooij
The project explores how the transformation of a recognizable image gradually shifts our perception through light, shadow, and the geometry of line, revealing how unstable and subjective perception can be – shaped by experience, emotion, and perspective. As the recognizable portrait gradually transforms, personal perception begins to shape its meaning. What remains is an image continuously produced through the viewer’s act of seeing. In this sense, we never see the world directly—we always see it through our own prism, which shapes our perception.
The photos were printed and manually folded to create this transformation effect.
Image source: Photo © Vlada de Nooij / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#4 Pastel Sentinels By Michael Jurek
This series explores Miami Beach’s iconic lifeguard stands as sculptural objects suspended between architecture, color field, and memory. Isolated against pale sand and open sky, the structures become minimalist compositions of geometry and saturated pastel tones, evoking both nostalgia and surrealism.
Image source: Photo © Michael Jurek / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#5 In Between Forces By Leszek Paradowski
This series explores the relationship between the human body and the invisible forces shaping natural structures.
On frozen lakes, organic patterns emerge from shifting temperatures, tension, and time.
The human figure is introduced not as a subject, but as a measure of scale and presence. Placed within these vast, fragile systems, it reveals a dialogue between control and surrender, order and randomness.
The work focuses on the space “in between” — where human perception encounters processes beyond its influence.
Image source: Photo © Leszek Paradowski / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#6 Sentinel Of The Void By Peter Orton
In the depths of a Suffolk marsh at night, a single ancient dead tree stands as a solitary sentinel against an infinite black sky. Using dramatic low-angle lighting, I carved rich golden highlights across its gnarled, twisted form, transforming decay into sculptural presence. The vast negative space and minimal palette strip the scene to its essential elements: light meeting wood, form emerging from darkness.
Through careful Capture One processing, I refined texture and chiaroscuro to reveal subtle knot formations that suggest watchful faces — an unintended pareidolia inviting quiet contemplation. The foreground reeds provide gentle grounding and scale without clutter.
This image explores themes of resilience, solitude, and endurance. In a world of constant noise, it celebrates what remains: quiet strength holding its own against emptiness. A meditation on the beauty found in simplicity and the enduring power of the natural world.
Image source: Photo © Peter Orton / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#7 Wall House 2 By Frank Loddenkemper
American architect John Hejduk designed Wall House #2 in Groningen. Although the design dates back to 1973, the building was not completed until 2001, posthumously.
It is the only one of a series of 24 designs that Hejduk conceived for his “Wall House” series to have been built anywhere in the world. Today, the Groninger Museum operates this unique architectural gem as a public space for art and architecture.
Image source: Photo © Frank Loddenkemper / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#8 The Void By Nina Papiorek
A small person, the right moment, the seclusion of the scene, and a clear visual language through minimalism and contrast are what make a street shot a well-thought-out photograph that captivates the viewer for me.
Image source: Photo © Nina Papiorek / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#9 For All Mankind By Katerina Belkina
The artist reflects on humanity’s desire to escape Earth and imagine a better world somewhere beyond it. For her, the mind is “its own universe,” where we can create our own realities, fears, and hopes. Using simple materials such as paper, stones, and flour, she builds imaginary landscapes filled with planets and stars, exploring the connection between our personal worlds and the vast universe beyond us. The work also reminds us to stay present and “marvel at life,” even in difficult times.
Image source: Photo © Katerina Belkina / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#10 Calmerchroma By Richard Bentley
Richard’s calmerchroma series represents a shift from his black and white work to a world of vibrant colors, minimal shapes and shadows, and the interplay between color, form, and minimalism.
Image source: Photo © Richard Bentley / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#11 Tuscan Cypresses By Gianfranco Bove
Tuscany – Val D’Orcia
The cypress, the symbol of Val D’Orcia. In groups, isolated, or in rows, their elegant silhouettes make the landscape unique. The cypresses represent immortality, and under their branches, time seems to have no end.
Image source: Photo © Gianfranco Bove / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#12 Between Shadows By Andrea Rosin
A minimalist black-and-white landscape captured during a journey through the Peruvian Andes. A delicate crescent moon hangs above Mount Salkantay, its glow mirrored in the mountain’s bright, snow-covered ridge, which emerges from the shadows between the dark silhouettes of the foreground peaks. The contrast between light and darkness evoked in me a feeling of stillness, timeless grandeur, and humility.
Image source: Photo © Andrea Rosin / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#13 The Long Shadow By Christopher Harrison
On the first day of meteorological spring, low mist blanketed the landscape. As the sun rose, it cast a long shadow behind this small group of trees atop this Bronze Age barrow.
Image source: Photo © Christopher Harrison / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#14 Aligned Forms By Sonia Aumiller
The protagonists of the Venetian lagoon —briccole, wooden piles emerging from the water, guiding boats and structuring the space. Long-exposure photography emphasizes reduced forms, subtle tonal transitions, and the scene’s stillness.
Image source: Photo © Sonia Aumiller / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#15 Groundshapes By Monique Van Laake
GroundShapes is an ongoing series of diptychs by Teun Anders and Monique van Laake. Each pair sets a found landscape against a sculpted head, so that ground and face mirror each other in texture and tone. Two images meant to be read as one.
Image source: Photo © Monique van Laake / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#16 Lines And Light In Antelope Canyon By Lucia Cooper
The beautiful Étretat coast in France. A sudden heavy rain and a lone fishing boat sailing along the coast – all that was needed for this minimalist work.
Image source: Photo © Lucia Cooper / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#17 On The Lookout By Marco Wilm
This photo was taken in Hamm, June 2025. I caught this decisive moment of teenagers on the platform.
Image source: Photo © Marco Wilm / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#18 Guggenheim Museum By Martin Santbergen
Black and white study of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.
Image source: Photo © Martin Santbergen / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#19 Controlled Silence By Steffen Reichardt
“Controlled silence” explores the quiet tension between human presence and industrial control. Monumental cooling towers dominate the landscape, while a small chapel introduces a fragile human reference point. Through reduction, shadow, and scale, the series transforms a real place into a psychological space through stillness, mass, and restraint.
The images move from overview toward increasing reduction, where structure slowly dissolves into pure relationships of form, silence, and presence.
Image source: Photo © Steffen Reichardt / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#20 In The Rain By Rolandas Urbonavicius
The beautiful Étretat coast in France. A sudden heavy rain and a lone fishing boat sailing along the coast – all that was needed for this minimalist work.
Image source: Photo © Rolandas Urbonavicius / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#21 The Quiet Desert By Andrew Mielzynski
The Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley, California, offer extraordinary photographic opportunities. I was fortunate to spend time there in late January 2026. The ever-shifting sands and the interplay of light and shadow create simple, minimalistic, and highly graphic compositions. Over several days, I assembled a series of images that reflect the calm, solitude, and peace I felt while wandering alone through this tranquil landscape.
Image source: Photo © Andrew Mielzynski / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#22 Instruments By Juergen Potocnik
This series explores scientific infrastructure beyond its functional purpose. By deliberately reducing spatial context, form, materiality, and construction come to the foreground.
The structures appear as autonomous objects. Their original function remains unresolved, becoming a question for the viewer.
Image source: Photo © Juergen Potocnik / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#23 Pfahlwerk By Rainer Ludecke
Pfahlwerk is a series of minimalist black-and-white photographs of piles and small structures in water. Long exposures render the surface soft and still – leaving only a few forms, ample negative space, and a sense of time and transience.
Image source: Photo © Rainer Ludecke / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#24 Curves In Colour By Louis Philippe Provost
This series features the Walt Disney Concert Hall’s striking facade with its stainless steel panels and adventurous curvature. I added the beautiful California sky in different colors throughout the images to emphasize the building’s relationship to its environment.
Image source: Photo © Louis Philippe Provost / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#25 Guggug Peek A Boo By Iris Dahan
Winter 2012, Aurach near Kitzbühel.
In a quiet, snow-covered landscape, a subtle movement behind a ridge caught my attention. I waited, camera ready, capturing brief, almost accidental glimpses—until a stag lifted his head and met my gaze for an instant before disappearing again.
A fleeting encounter of presence and absence, leaving the question: who was observing whom?
Image source: Photo © Iris Dahan / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#26 Highway To Nothing By Tadej Cerkvenik
The photograph was captured in January 2026 in Slovenia.
Image source: Photo © Tadej Cerkvenik / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#27 Our Blues By Hardi Budi
Sharing what you feel with a close friend is one of the most healing experiences. A true friend will listen with compassion, offer a shoulder to cry on, and provide a safe space for you to open up and express your emotions. Remember, it’s okay to not be okay, and reaching out for support is a sign of strength.
Image source: Photo © Hardi Budi / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#28 A Small Measure Of Peace By Giandomenico Veneziani
The heart of Hell is not fire, but ice. Cold as hatred, dehumanization, and relational death. The body is enveloped by the cold waters of the Cocytus, and at that moment all desire is extinguished, and man can only contemplate his failure. Cryogenized in this immense river, which separates the world of the living from that of the dead, the human being becomes stone, soulless, insignificant, mute and inert. He lets himself be transported aimlessly by the great Luciferian sacrificial machine and the “imperador” of the painful kingdom, mocking and making fun of the imperfect creation of the Father, who observes the macabre infernal dance choreographed by his last Son from above. He is aware of how great the suffering of mortals is, as it is he himself who inflicts it in the same way as the Fallen Angel. The truth is that the Almighty feels envy for the pleasure that the Morning Star feels in giving pain.
Image source: Photo © Giandomenico Veneziani / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#29 Dreaming To Fly By Ewa Przezdziecka
Although it’s hard to believe, this really did happen. I spent a week in Antarctica living in a tent camp near the emperor penguin colony. The adult birds often accompanied us whenever we stepped outside our tents. That’s why, when I set out to photograph the plane that brought us to the camp, I expected the penguins to follow me. Positioned squarely before the plane, I observed one of the penguins waddling toward it, stopping in the perfect spot beneath the wing. The scene surpassed anything I could have imagined.
Image source: Photo © Ewa Przezdziecka / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#30 El Ultimo Vaquero En La Tierra By Wiktor Franko
The photograph was taken on El Cotillo street in Fuerteventura. It has a minimalist character, with its strength rooted in the composition’s simplicity. The juxtaposition of clear, bold color planes and geometric forms evokes the work of Piet Mondrian, particularly his iconic paintings of colorful squares and a balanced harmony between form and color.
Image source: Photo © Wiktor Franko / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#31 Forgotten Venice By Alessandro Tagliapietra
The forgotten Venice consists of small islands that were once inhabited but are now abandoned.
The oldest traces found among these islands point to populations that lived there since the 1st century (Roman Empire). Over the centuries, some became monasteries, which were later abandoned.
Others became defense posts for the Republic of Venice to defend against attacks from the Republic of Genoa in the 13th century and were used until the First World War. All images were taken with long exposures on foggy days.
Image source: Photo © Alessandro Tagliapietra / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#32 Lines And Shadow By Lukasz Jaracz
Image source: Photo © Lukasz Jaracz / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#33 A Quiet Breath By Grit Brune
The image feels like a calm breath. Movement exists as form, not narrative. Order, trust, and stillness coexist without pointing toward meaning or resolution.
Image source: Photo © Grit Brune / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
#34 Athens 2025 Olympic Stadium By Samuel Loannidis
Athens 2025. I’ve always been fascinated by the 2004 Olympic Games and wanted a good shot for my archive.
Image source: Photo © Samuel Loannidis / Minimalist Photography Awards 2026
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