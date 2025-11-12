20 Winning Photos Of 2018 Birth Photography Contest Prove That Moms Are Badass

Giving birth is an incredibly beautiful part of life that needs to be talked about and celebrated more. Birth photography awards Birth Becomes Her 2018 encourages everyone to do just that by honoring the most stunning pictures of mothers going through this one-of-a-kind experience.
The photo contest received over 1,000 submissions from all over the world that competed in 5 categories: Maternity, Labor, Birth, Fresh, and Breastfeeding. The best photos were chosen by an international jury, while the admirers of the impressive kind of photography could voice their opinion by voting for their favorites too and deciding who will take the People’s Choice prizes.
Scroll down to see the beautiful photos that have won and see what impressed the audiences in the last photography contest here and here.
Source: Birth Becomes Her (h/t design you trust)
#1 Overall Winner. Marijke Thoen Of Marijke Thoen Geboortefotografie – Serving Lochristi, Belgium – “Stunning Siblings First Encounter”
Image source: Marijke Thoen Geboortefotografie
#2 Maternity First Place. Jen Conway Of Jen Conway Photography Serving Greenville, Sc – “This Is What A Goddess Looks Like”
Image source: Jen Conway Photography
#3 Birth Third Place. Dominique Lamontagne Of Dominique Lamontagne Photography – Serving Ottawa, Ontario – “Caught In Between Worlds”
Image source: Dominique Lamontagne Photography
#4 Maternity Second Place. Melissa Benzel Of Benzel Photography – Serving Orlando, Florida – “Staying Afloat”
Image source: Benzel Photography
#5 Birth Second Place. Neely Ker-Fox Of Ker-Fox Photography – Serving Columbus, Ga – “Fist Bump For Mom”
Image source: Ker-Fox Photography
#6 Birth First Place. Selena Rollason Of Brisbane Birth Photography – Serving Brisbane, Au – “Half Born And Already Reaching For Mama”
Image source: Brisbane Birth Photography
#7 Breastfeeding Third Place. Christina Benton – Serving Milwaukee, Wi – “Stir Fry”
Image source: Christina Benton
#8 Labor First Place. Rebecca Coursey-Rugh Of Rebecca Coursey Photography – Serving Los Angles, Ca – “Nowhere And Everywhere”
Image source: Rebecca Coursey Photography
#9 People’s Choice Category Winner – Labor. Esther Edith Of Esther Edith Photography – Serving Spokane, Washington – “Three Souls Labor As One”
Image source: Esther Edith Photography
#10 Maternity Third Place. Vanessa Mendez Of Vanessa Mendez Photography – Serving San Antonio, Tx – “A Mother’s Love”
Image source: Vanessa Mendez Photography
#11 Fresh/postpartum First Place. Veronika Richardson Of Fox Valley Birth And Baby – Serving Green Bay, Wi – “This Is Vbac”
Image source: Fox Valley Birth and Baby
#12 Labor Second Place. Ashley Marston Of Ashley Marston Photography – Serving Vancouver Island, Bc – “Labor By Candlelight”
Image source: Ashley Marston Photography
#13 Fresh/postpartum Second Place. Lacey Barratt From Lacey Barratt Photography – Serving Melbourne, Au – “Rebirth”
Image source: Lacey Barratt Photography
#14 People’s Choice Category Winner – Breastfeeding. Gabriella Hunt Of Gabriella Hunt Photography – Serving Rochester, New York – “A Hush Fell Over The Crowd”
Image source: Gabriella Hunt Photography
#15 People’s Choice Category Winner – Fresh/postpartum. Deborah Elenter Of Neo Photography – Serving Uruguay – “Success”
Image source: NEO Photography
#16 Breastfeeding First Place. Cory Janiak By Ebb And Flow Photography – Serving Treasure Coast, Fl – “Within Reach”
Image source: Ebb and Flow Photography
#17 Breastfeeding Second Place. Veronika Richardson Of Fox Valley Birth And Baby – Serving Green Bay, Wi – “Tranquility”
Image source: Fox Valley Birth and Baby
#18 Labor Third Place. Laura Wando Of Laura Cate Photography – Serving Kampala, Uganda – “Before The Cut”
Image source: Laura Cate Photography
Follow Us