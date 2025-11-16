50 Times Jewelry Pieces Were So Beautiful They Just Had To Be Shared On This Dedicated Online Page

If you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it! Or a bracelet or earrings or a nice necklace or even an anklet… Okay, really any type of jewelry will do!
Are you pandas jewelry fanatics? Personally, I’m wearing nine rings and two necklaces at any given moment, so I’m thrilled to be checking out this list of some of the most stunning jewelry the internet has ever seen. We took a trip down r/Jewelry lane, and boy, did we find some beautiful art. There’s a wide variety of pieces featured, including some that were even shared by the jewelry makers themselves to show off their skills, so I’m sure you’ll find something on this list that’s right up your alley, pandas.
Be sure to upvote all of the pieces that you'd like to add to your own personal collection, and let us know in the comments what your most treasured piece of jewelry is.
#1 My Custom Made Solar System Necklace! I’m A Space Nerd And Came Here For A Little Extra Appreciation For This Work Of Art
Image source: oysterace17
#2 Beautiful Ring Made By My Late Grandfather. He Was Not Professional – This Was Only A Hobby. Meant To Represent A Black And White Hand, More Meaningful Knowing He Was South African (Alive During Apartheid)
Image source: ciarajade1
#3 This Was My Great Grandmas Ring Which Made Its Way To Me. Its Blue Topaz And Diamond. Has Anyone Ever Seen A Gemstone Cut Like This?
Image source: Hbj0002
#4 Made This One For A Client- Drawing By Her Daughter
Image source: heypomelo
#5 14k Gold Male And Female Penguin Pendants I Designed. The One With Egg Is A Male
Image source: SecilEldek
#6 Amethyst Deer Skull
Image source: CropCircleCat
#7 Faceted And Carved This Piece Of Roman Glass For A Future Piece Of Jewelry, Circa 50 Bc
Image source: borborygmiDNA
#8 Solid Sterling Silver With Resin And Glow Pigment So The Pieces Charge Naturally By Absorbing Light To Emit Light. Made By Me
Image source: anicirl
#9 A Sapphire And Diamond Ring Recovered From The Titanic In 1987
Image source: _The_Wierd_Kid_
#10 Wanted To Share Some Of The Adorable Little Teeny Tiny Hand Painted 3D Resin Bee Pendants I Create. I Use The Proceeds From These To Donate To Bee Conservation
Image source: DontchaWish87
#11 Anniversary Present For My Beautiful Wife!
Image source: jd-mpmx
#12 Just Wanted To Share Some New Rings I Made
Image source: laughcrylivedie
#13 Moonstone And Diamond Ring I Recently Made
Image source: grey-orange-grey
#14 I Made An 14k Golden Duck-Ring With Diamond Eyes.. Because Duck
Image source: submissivecaveman
#15 I Hired A Wee Dragon To Guard My Gem
Image source: liyote
#16 What Do You Guys Think Of My New Ring?
Image source: filthybee_
#17 Wanted To Share The Ring I Designed And Commissioned For My 21st Birthday! I Love Disney Films And Was Inspired By Rapunzel’s Crown In The Movie Tangled!
Image source: Noble_Assassin
#18 Floating Star Rings In Silver
Image source: laughcrylivedie
#19 Baguette Diamond Ring With Gradient Diamonds And Gold Detailing By Artemer
Image source: unic0rnism
#20 Gold Ring 14k ( 3.03 Grams ) With 4 Natural Sapphires ( 2 X 4 Mm )
Image source: JaimeStoneCutting
#21 To Myself From Myself For “Graduating” From Outpatient Mental Health Hospitalization. Lab Alexandrite And Moissanite!
Image source: suraaura
#22 Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed. How Do You Guys Like Them?
Image source: thepomelolady
#23 Earrings That Don’t Need Pierced Ears
Image source: Dylan_Lex
#24 My Sketch -> Jeweler’s Skilled Hands -> My Finished Pendant!
Image source: BroccoliNo8152
#25 Baby Pearl Ring
Image source: lustergems
#26 A Bridal Crown I Made For A Special Bride. Would You Wear It? Or Is It Too Much?
Image source: sigibigi1
#27 Amazed With These Tulip Earrings I Ordered Yesterday And Received Today
Image source: OwlPeetz
#28 This Lovely Vintage Pendant Was Just Passed Down To Me From My Grandmother. Rose Quartz And Amethyst. Has A Secret Compartment!!
Image source: brittlebittle
#29 18k Rose Gold And Diamond Engagement Ring I Made For My Fiancée
Image source: Mercury-Hg80
#30 Moonstone Necklace I Made In Rose Gold And Diamonds
Image source: magick_alchemy
#31 I Knit It With Silver Wires. I Just Used My Hands. My Hans Touched Every Part Of The Wire
Image source: kibelem
#32 Necklace Made Of Gold, Platinum, And Diamonds Made By Tiffany & Co., C. 1904
Image source: chubachus
#33 Sunstone And Sapphire Ring Set By Capucinne Jewelry
Image source: unic0rnism
#34 Was Gifted An Absolutely Stunning Crescent Moon Bracelet! Sterling Silver With Diamond Eye!
Image source: helpivefaIIenandcant
#35 I Made This New Bridal Crown, What’s Better? Silver Or Gold Plating?
Image source: sigibigi1
#36 Just Wanted To Share Some New Creations Of Mine. All In 14k Gold And Natural Gemstones
Image source: magick_alchemy
#37 My Wife’s Little Insect Pin Collection. I Love The Middle Beetle With The Champagne Color Pearl For A Butt!
Image source: BlufftonStateofmind
#38 This Ring Was A Collaboration With My Oldest Son. I Made The White Gold Casting And He Built The Yellow Gold Vine And Leaf Parts. We Did This Back In 2008 As A Custom Wedding Ring
Image source: hammershiller
#39 Embroidered Brooch “Ocean” Handmade My Heart
Image source: ROZMARINstore
#40 I Can’t Wait To Poison Everyone At Christmas Dinner!
Image source: walkSMASHwalk
#41 Opal Ring Gifted To Me By My Mother In Law. It Was Her Mother’s Ring. It’s Absolutely Beautiful!
Image source: ritzbitz06
#42 Breaking The Mold Of “Men’s Rings” — Our Custom Handmade Engagement Rings Featuring Australian Parti Sapphires And Argyle Diamonds Set In 18 Carat Two-Tone Gold
Image source: makerkahn
#43 A Vintage Looking 8-Pointed Star Pendant Necklace I Made
Image source: DorathyLeroy
#44 I Was Gifted A Ring And It Wasn’t My Style So I Made It My Style. I Love It. Jeweler Is Giacomelli Based On La
Image source: FrancisART
#45 I’d Love To Hear Your Thoughts On My Latest Pendant!! Thanks For Looking!
Image source: DanRaphael222
#46 My 21st Birthday Present From My Parents
I worked with the talented jeweler to create this unique depiction of ‘Narya’, the ring of fire from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Garnet and 9ct gold. I tried to incorporate flames and elven motifs. I’m really happy with how it turned out!
Image source: ciraadgi
#47 Custom Alexandrite Bulbasaur Ring By Soulbound NYC
Image source: unic0rnism
#48 So In Love With This Amethyst Necklace I Made
Image source: ArielsCrystalJewelry
#49 I Just Made This Poppy Ring And I Wanted To Share It Here
Image source: rayxamelia
