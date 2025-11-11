I Paint Miniature Watercolors To Show That Beauty Is In The Little Things

I’ve been interested in art ever since I was young – taking art classes throughout school, camps during the summer, and practicing in my free time. Now that I’ve reached the ripe old age of twenty, I’ve decided to try to take my hobby to the next level.
My first set of miniature watercolor paintings was created in secret – Christmas gifts for my family. They had fallen in love with these miniature paintings – the looks on their faces had made me feel alive again. Their happiness and joy brought me back into the world of art. These drawing ideas would be the first step in branching out into the realm of sharing my work- something I’ve never been comfortable with doing.
To liven up the photographs that I share on social media, I began adding fun props for size comparison. Something as simple as a coffee bean would show how small my watercolor drawings really were.
Today, I am in love with art. I love the challenge of creating these teeny tiny pieces with watercolors. So I press on- creating beautiful paintings every day- with my new found love. I’m turning my hobby into my career- and trying to make my artistic dreams come true.
Finding beauty in the little things.
#1 Red Panda. One Of My Earlier Works- But Still One Of My Favourites.
#2 Hedgehog. A Loving Boyfriend’s Gift To His Girl
#3 Zebra Finches
#4 Elephant. One Of The First Animals I Had Ever Attempted Painting
#5 Chipmunk
#6 Penguin. A Gift From A Son To His Mother.
#7 Owls
#8 Fanta. The Letter F For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#9 Robin. A Little Robin That Was Created For The First Day Of Spring
#10 Margarita. In Celebration Of A Hard Working Woman’s Retirement
#11 Chemex. This Little Chemex Cup Is Part Of A Mini Series For A Coffee And Dessert Bar In Zionsville, Indiana
#12 Dragonfly. A Commissioned Piece – A Mother’s Day Gift For A Mother-in-law
#13 Coffee Cup. This Little Coffee Cup Is Part Of A Mini Series For A Coffee And Dessert Bar In Zionsville, Indiana
#14 Rottweiler. A Commissioned Piece- The Owner’s Sweet Little Rottweiler
#15 Mustang. Piece Created For My Brother. This One Was To Celebrate All Of His High Marks And Awards
#16 Tiger. I Really Enjoy Trying To Push The Limits On Size When It Comes To My Animal Creations
#17 Pug. Created For My Little Brother In Commemoration For All Of His Hard Work. Congratulations To Him And The Class Of 2016!
#18 Peek. For This Painting I Wanted To Try Out The Concept Of A Square Frame
#19 Tabasco. The Letter T For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#20 Scrabble. A Commissioned Piece – A Daughter’s Favorite Game That She Used To Play With Her Mom
#21 Heinz Ketchup. The Letter H For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#22 Tabby. A Tabby Cat With A Twist – It Can Fit Under A Quarter!
#23 Klondike Bar. The Letter K For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#24 Pet Commission. Client’s Furry Companion
#25 French Press. Part Of A Mini Series For A Coffee And Dessert Bar In Zionsville, Indiana
#26 Pet Commission. A Pet Portrait For Client Husband’s Birthday
#27 Pop Rocks. The Letter P For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#28 Vlasic. The Letter V For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#29 Wise Owl. A Commissioned Piece – In Commemoration Of A Little Owl That Attended The Bride’s Wedding
#30 Caesar. A Gift For A Lady, Her Favorite Character From Planet Of The Apes
#31 Spam. The Letter S For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#32 Nerds. The Letter N For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#33 Icee. The Letter I For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#34 Jolly Rancher. The Letter J For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#35 Coffee Siphon. This Little Coffee Siphon Is Part Of A Mini Series For A Coffee And Dessert Bar In Zionsville, Indiana
#36 Eggo Waffles. The Letter E For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#37 Little Debbie Swiss Rolls. The Letter L For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#38 Uncrustables. The Letter U For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#39 Old Bay. The Letter O For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
#40 Quaker Oats. The Letter Q For The “mini-market” Series. “mini-market” Consists Of A Brand For Each Letter Of The Alphabet
