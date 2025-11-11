Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

by

To be creative you have to keep your inner child alive. Mexican photographer Felix Hernandez Rodriguez is a grown-up who’s never stopped playing. He creates his majestic photographs including small toys.

Felix says that his photography is not “what exists there, but portray what exist in me”. The photographer creates magical scenes with the help of mundane products, such as flour to imitate snow or cigarette smokes to add some atmosphere.  Felix mixes real and scaled models with the help of his vivid imagination and Photoshop. He uses a macro lens and the technique called “focus stacking”, when multiple photos are merged to create a wider focus.

“It’s such a big pleasure to create, almost like a powerful drug… you soon are addicted to it.” See the addictive shots and behind-the-scenes below!

More info: Facebook | 500px | Youtube (h/t: Demilked, Petapixel)

The Dove

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Lost

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Spitfire Down

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Storm Trooper

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Kerbero

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Star Wars Infinity

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Snow Storm Troopers

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

Spitfire

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

The Crow

Photographer Captures Small Toys With Big Imagination

The Love Car – Behind The Scenes

The Love Car | The Making Of from Retouching Academy on Vimeo.

