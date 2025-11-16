Hey Pandas, What’s A Small Detail In Movies That Really Ticks You Off? (Closed)

For me, it’s a movie with lots of horses but not one pile of horsesh*t and when stealing gold bars just being able to walk away with several full bags of it. Do they even know how heavy gold is?
HARRY DID YOU PUT YOUR NAME IN THE GOBLET OF FIYAH
When there is a play or musical performance in a movie and someone gets swapped out at the last minute. Like, “Oh no, Suzie can’t perform the part of Juliet and the play starts in 10 mins–Rachel it’s up to you!” or “Last minute change people, Tommy, I know you’ve never sung this part before, but you’re going to sing the lead part in the final number!” and then Rachel/Tommy magically knows all the lines/words and knocks it out of the park to a standing ovation. C’mon, nobody can memorize that fast
When you’re watching a movie and the mouths don’t line up with the words
When they start talking about something while getting into a car, and finish THE SAME FECKING SENTENCE when getting out of the car!!! What happened, did you just pause and stop talking for an hour long car journey! Did you just sit there in silence while the other person also sat there in silence waiting for you to finish what you were saying?
I’ve also noticed periods don’t seem to exist in films.
How no one in movies or tv ever seem to lock their doors when they leave. They just shut the door and go. Also, how unrealistic work is. It’s always some girl working for a magazine for 2 hours a week and lives in an upper west side apt. And they always have this boundless energy when they get home to go out and have drinks or go to bars or have some kind of shenanigans. No one is ever tired from work. They eat dinner at 10pm and get home after midnight then go to work the next day looking great.
Women cannot run away from someone without tripping/falling over.
That they never seem to run out of bullets, I mean it’s a little handgun and they have shot like 10 times and they never reloaded, guns just don’t work that way!
Sex in movies and tv is really unrealistic, too. Especially when it comes to clean up. Straight couples never clean themselves up afterward. You never see anyone talk about someone smelling bad. People are always just going down on each other in ecstasy but you never see anyone take a shower first. It’s like he just got home after a day of sweating at a construction site and she hasn’t showered in 3 days but…okay- lets do this. And gay couples sometimes don’t use lube they just fall into bed and baam they’re going at it. Like you can seriously hurt someone without lube if you’re going that hard. Lebians always look like they’re having an orgasm just from the woman kissing their boobs or something. Also I understand it isn’t real but sometimes the actors are so far apart that it is physically impossible for them to be having sex in the position they’re in. Suspension of disbelief is one thing but I was watching Underworld 2 the other day and the guy’s pelvis was literally at Kate Beckinsale’s mid-section, almost at her boobs and he’s thrusting away and I’m just like… you know that’s not even close, right?
Modern makeup in period films.
