Jennifer Lawrence’s “Diaper” Dress Mocked Amid Increasing Plastic Surgery Speculation

While Hollywood’s biggest names lit up the 2025 Governors Awards, Jennifer Lawrence accidentally stole the spotlight with what the internet is calling a “diaper” dress.
The 16th edition of the award show took place on November 16 at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.
35-year-old Jennifer was joined by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and more at the glitzy show.
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Governors Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes lifetime achievements in cinema as well as remarkable contributions to the evolution of the motion picture arts and sciences.
These honors are given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.
This year, the honorary Oscar was given to Tom Cruise.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety
Jennifer Lawrence was among the stars who attended the night celebrating Hollywood legends.
Her appearance, wearing an off-the-shoulder cream gown by Dior, caused a stir online.
Image credits: THR
“Ooh…. This dress hits somewhere right between ‘greek goddess’ and ‘diaper,’” one said.
Another agreed, saying, “It is giving diaper to me unfortunately, sorry J-Law. Can’t win em all.”
One wrote, “It looks like she fashioned her gown out of her hotel bedsheet after drunkenly throwing up on her original bridesmaids dress.”
“It looks like she accidentally tucked her dress into her panti*s drunk bridesmaid style,” read one comment online
Image credits: JC Olivera/WWD
“It’s giving dress I made at a baby shower out of toilet paper, except I ran out of toilet paper,” another wrote.
Fans, on the other hand, said, “Omg I love this dress so much. It reminds me of a marble statue.”
“She looks absolutely incredible. That dress is divine,” said another.
“She looks beautiful, but I miss her old eyes, they gave her such a look. Obviously she can do whatever she wants and still looks great, she just looks more like an actress who looks like JLaw,” another said.
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images /Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Speculation about the actress undergoing cosmetic surgery to change the appearance of her eyes has been rampant in recent years.
“I think she had something done to widen her eyes, ” and “the eyelid surgery made her eyes look much bigger” were comments made by netizens in the past.
However, the Oscar winner clarified that her makeup artist was behind the change in the look of her eyes.
Image credits: vmagazine
“It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” she told Kylie Jenner in a 2023 chat for Interview.
The Hunger Games star recently had a candid conversation about cosmetic procedures, saying she has her eyes set on one procedure in particular.
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
While speaking to The New Yorker last month, she said she understands that injectables in her forehead could affect her facial movements, which in turn could affect her performance in front of the camera.
She nevertheless said she gets Botox but not fillers.
Despite rumors, the actress confirmed that she has never gotten a facelift.
“But, believe me, I’m gonna!” she told the outlet.
Image credits: THR
The Silver Linings Playbook star said she also has plans to undergo breast augmentation.
If she weren’t a world-famous star, Jennifer said she probably “wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way” for a cosmetic procedure.
But even then, she would still consider altering her breasts, she said.
During her 2023 interview with Kylie, Jennifer said she found it strange that people would create plastic surgery rumors by comparing her teen pictures to her current pictures.
“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she told the beauty mogul.
“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,’” she added.
“Wedgie but make it fashion,” one commented on Jennifer’s 2025 Governors Awards look, while another called it “bedsheet chic”
