Shameik Moore: Bio And Career Highlights

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Shameik Moore: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Shameik Moore

May 4, 1995

Atlanta, Georgia, US

31 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Shameik Moore?

Shameik Alti Moore is an American actor, singer, and rapper known for his dynamic performances across film and television. His energetic style has earned him a place in contemporary Hollywood.

He first captured widespread attention with his lead role as Malcolm in the 2015 independent film Dope. The critically acclaimed performance at the Sundance Film Festival quickly established him as a breakout talent.

Early Life and Education

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Shameik Moore grew up with parents Errol and Sharon Moore, both of whom have Jamaican roots. This familial heritage deeply influenced his early life and work ethic.

He attended Druid Hills High School, developing his passion for performing arts. Before focusing on acting, Moore garnered an online following by showcasing his dancing and singing skills on YouTube.

Notable Relationships

Shameik Moore has generally kept his romantic life private, though he once noted having had only one serious girlfriend. He describes himself as a selective and particular individual in dating, preferring a mutual choice to share space.

Despite public speculation regarding co-stars, Moore has clarified that he remains single. He has not publicly confirmed any children or long-term partnerships.

Career Highlights

Shameik Moore’s acting career took off with his breakout performance in the 2015 film Dope, which premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. This role solidified his presence as a versatile young actor in Hollywood.

He gained further global recognition for voicing Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film series, a role he reprised in its sequels. Beyond acting, Moore has also released music, including his debut mixtape I Am Da Beat.

Signature Quote

“If you’re passionate about it, following that path might lead you to what you’re really supposed to do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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