These Galaxy Beddings Will Let You Sleep Among The Stars

by

Bedding designer Jail Betray has created a beautiful series of galaxy duvet covers that will make you feel like you’re sleeping among the stars. Each duvet featured on her CBedrooms Etsy shop is printed with a large, high-resolution print of a swirling galaxy, cloudy nebula or mysterious moon.

Betray sells nine different designs, all of which come with a duvet cover, a bed sheet and two pillow cases. The perfect gift for your favorite astronaut or astronomer!

More info: Etsy (h/t: lostateminor)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
