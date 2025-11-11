These Galaxy Beddings Will Let You Sleep Among The Stars

Bedding designer Jail Betray has created a beautiful series of galaxy duvet covers that will make you feel like you’re sleeping among the stars. Each duvet featured on her CBedrooms Etsy shop is printed with a large, high-resolution print of a swirling galaxy, cloudy nebula or mysterious moon.
Betray sells nine different designs, all of which come with a duvet cover, a bed sheet and two pillow cases. The perfect gift for your favorite astronaut or astronomer!
More info: Etsy (h/t: lostateminor)
