The Best Photos From The B&W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

B&W CHILD is Annual International Photography Contest devoted 100% to the Art of Black and White Child Photography.
In 2015 we organized 2nd Annual International Photo Contest in B&W Child Photography. We’ve received over 5.000 photographs from all over the globe. This is the gallery of winning photographs from The First and Second Half of The Contest in year 2015.
More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
#1 Untitled By Ashley Carlton, USA (3rd Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)
#2 Out There By Trisha Clancy, Qatar (3rd Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)
#3 Playing By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)
#4 Happiness By Chee Keong Lim, Malasya (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)
#5 The Eye Face By Andi Abdul Halil, Indonesia (1st Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, First Half)
#6 The Breakfast Club By Karen Osdieck, USA (1st Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)
#7 The Butterfly Pet By Kelly Tyack, Australia (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category, Second Half)
#8 Wish By Ewa Cwikla, The Netherlands (1st Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)
#9 Going Home By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)
#10 B By Lee Jeffries, UK (1st Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)
#11 Anya By Lisa Visser, UK (3rd Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)
#12 Balkan By Istvan Kerekes, Hungary (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)
#13 Summertime By Izabela Urbaniak, Poland (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)
#14 Siblings By Charo Diez, Spain (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)
#15 Hungry By Ewa Cwikla, The Netherlands (2nd Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)
#16 Untitled By Rhiannon Logsdon, USA (2nd Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, First Half)
#17 Emerging By Amber Carbo Privizzini, USA (3rd Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, Second Half)
#18 Praying By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)
#19 Buona Sera By Marina Kazakova, Italy (1st Place In The Portrait Category, Second Half)
#20 Sisters By Niki Boon, New Zealand (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)
#21 Run By Niki Boon, New Zealand (1st Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)
#22 Lenfant Terrible By Assaf Matarasso, France (1st Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, Second Half)
#23 Hoops By Ashley Carlon, USA (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)
#24 Reading By Chee Keong Lim, Malasya (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)
#25 El Escorial By Charo Diez, Spain (2nd Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)
#26 Journey Trough The Puddle By Sergei Kolyaskin, Russia (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)
#27 Myanmar – A Little Girl In The Bathroom By Linda De’nobili, Italy (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)
#28 Rose By Uliana Kharinova, Russia (1st Place In The Fine Art Category, Second Half)
#29 Twirl By Erin Southwell, USA (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)
#30 Long Train Journeys By Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (3rd Place In The Portrait Category, Second Half)
#31 Untitled By Holly Awwad, USA (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)
#32 Rim Light By Karen Osdieck, USA (2nd Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)
