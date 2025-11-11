The Best Photos From The B&W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

B&W CHILD is Annual International Photography Contest devoted 100% to the Art of Black and White Child Photography.

In 2015 we organized 2nd Annual International Photo Contest in B&W Child Photography. We’ve received over 5.000 photographs from all over the globe. This is the gallery of winning photographs from The First and Second Half of The Contest in year 2015.

More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com

#1 Untitled By Ashley Carlton, USA (3rd Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#2 Out There By Trisha Clancy, Qatar (3rd Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#3 Playing By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#4 Happiness By Chee Keong Lim, Malasya (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#5 The Eye Face By Andi Abdul Halil, Indonesia (1st Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#6 The Breakfast Club By Karen Osdieck, USA (1st Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#7 The Butterfly Pet By Kelly Tyack, Australia (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#8 Wish By Ewa Cwikla, The Netherlands (1st Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#9 Going Home By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#10 B By Lee Jeffries, UK (1st Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#11 Anya By Lisa Visser, UK (3rd Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#12 Balkan By Istvan Kerekes, Hungary (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#13 Summertime By Izabela Urbaniak, Poland (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#14 Siblings By Charo Diez, Spain (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#15 Hungry By Ewa Cwikla, The Netherlands (2nd Place In The Portrait Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#16 Untitled By Rhiannon Logsdon, USA (2nd Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#17 Emerging By Amber Carbo Privizzini, USA (3rd Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#18 Praying By Chee Keong Lim, Malaysia (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#19 Buona Sera By Marina Kazakova, Italy (1st Place In The Portrait Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#20 Sisters By Niki Boon, New Zealand (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#21 Run By Niki Boon, New Zealand (1st Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#22 Lenfant Terrible By Assaf Matarasso, France (1st Place In The Conceptual And Photo Manipulation Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#23 Hoops By Ashley Carlon, USA (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#24 Reading By Chee Keong Lim, Malasya (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#25 El Escorial By Charo Diez, Spain (2nd Place In The Silhouette Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#26 Journey Trough The Puddle By Sergei Kolyaskin, Russia (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#27 Myanmar – A Little Girl In The Bathroom By Linda De’nobili, Italy (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#28 Rose By Uliana Kharinova, Russia (1st Place In The Fine Art Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#29 Twirl By Erin Southwell, USA (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#30 Long Train Journeys By Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (3rd Place In The Portrait Category, Second Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#31 Untitled By Holly Awwad, USA (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

#32 Rim Light By Karen Osdieck, USA (2nd Place In The Silhouette Category, First Half)

The Best Photos From The B&#038;W Child Photography 2015 Photo Contest

