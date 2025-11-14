30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When ‘Catfishing’

by

Social media often makes us believe the impossible, from enviable lives to polished looks. Many Insta selfies posted out there have that dreamy, kinda “too good to be true” quality…

Call it a deception game or mad makeup skills applied at the right place, right time, but some influencers have surely left us scratching our heads. So this time, we are taking a look at some of the most hard-to-believe “catfish” makeup transformations as revealed by the TikTokers themselves.

#CatfishChallenge was initiated a couple of months back by Australian TikToker @moldogaa, who amassed a whopping 409.3M views. She got others to share their unrecognizable faces too, but many people are not convinced catfishing is the most appropriate way to use the art of makeup. What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Let us know in the comment section!

#1

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: pink_neinu

#2

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: mmaddiehill

#3

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: jakewarden

#4

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: makaylameraz

#5

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: thelunasnow

#6

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: jjohnnyvo

#7

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: beccaleebeauty

#8

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: brynnemarieeee

#9

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: beataylorr

#10

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: enyadres

#11

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: anyutakorableva

#12

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: ryley

#13

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: jordanhnichols

#14

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: darchizkis

#15

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: leahxdunlop

#16

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: kislyshaa

#17

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: neighborhoodthotty

#18

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: kissymichy

#19

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: michellexbckr

#20

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: paige_aliceee

#21

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: allthatashlynn

#22

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: aidouush

#23

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: lexiebatten

#24

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: kaybug422

#25

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: makeupbyholllyyy

#26

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: izzyvert

#27

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: katya_golysheva

#28

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: curlyheaded_._

#29

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: wroclawianka.czyta

#30

30 People Who Revealed How They Normally Look Vs. How They Make Themselves Look When &#8216;Catfishing&#8217;

Image source: lilkrets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How To Build A Hobbit House In Your Backyard
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We Can Expect from America’s War on Drugs
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2017
The White Lotus: Unearthing the Secrets Behind Its Success and What Lies Ahead
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2021
30 Funny Comics About Parrots, Illustrated By A Bird Owner
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Time to Start Listening to Natural Disaster Movies: $306 Billion in Damage in 2017
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
Banshee
Banshee Season 3 Episode 8 Review: “All the Wisdom I Got Left”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.