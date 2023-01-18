Home
The Shocking Story of Betty White and Her Golden Girls Co-Stars

6 mins ago
Betty White

Credit: @bettymwhite

Betty White was the gift that kept giving. The 99-year-old actress was beloved by, well, everyone. Her death on New Year’s Eve 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was a dagger to the hearts of her fans. From her role in the hit sitcom The Golden Girls to her roles in The Proposal opposite Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, to her comedy and her quick wit, it is easy to see why the world loved White.

Losing her was like losing a grandmother, a friend, and a treasure all in one. However, despite the seemingly unanimous acceptance of White as the greatest person ever, there were some people who did not like her. More surprisingly, these people were some of her own Golden Girls co-stars. What is going on?

Who Could Possibly Dislike Betty White?

As it turns out, even White was not perfect. While we know no one is, she was the one person many assumed would have been close. Joel Thurm, the casting director of The Golden Girls among many other projects in Hollywood, recently wrote a book where he shared previously unknown details about the actress. Thurm had this to say of White and the fact that some of her Golden Girls co-stars did not like her, “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f***ing c**t,’ using that word,” he said. We had no idea there was so much animosity on the set of our favorite sitcom.

When pressed about the situation in an interview, Thurm had a lot more to say, “Yeah, she called her the c-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s restaurant; Bea Arthur when she was on the set of ‘Beggars and Choosers’.”

Betty White

Credit: @bettymwhite

The Golden Girls Feud Was Not a Big Secret

It turns out that while the world is shocked to hear this about the beloved White, the rest of the cast and crew of The Golden Girls are not so shocked. It was not a secret that their behind-the-scenes chemistry was not great. In fact, Thurm goes on to say that White allegedly mocked Estelle Getty for needing to write her lines on her hand so she could remember them. While this might not sound like that big a deal right off the bat, it is important to remember that Getty was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia and was having trouble with her memory at that point.

Other rumours about why the women on the show did not like White include the fact that she was the first to receive an Emmy nomination. Others have claimed White was not entirely nice to the cast. It seems White’s reputation on set conflicts the perception the world had of her, but at this point, it is difficult to say what’s fact or fiction.

Betty White Knew Bea Arthur Did Not Like Her

In 2011, White addressed the rumors that Arthur did not like her. She, apparently, knew that her former co-star was not a fan, and she had her own theory about why Arthur did not like her. “She was not that fond of me. She found me a pain in the neck sometimes. It was my positive attitude – and that made Bea mad sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she’d be furious,” said White of the reason the two were never friends.

Credit: @bettymwhite

Of course, now that Thurm has come out to reveal new details about White allegedly mocking a woman who knowingly had dementia for her memory trouble, fans are led to wonder if perhaps White was a bit of a mean girl at times, perhaps even unwittingly. White was a comedian and comedians often use the troubles of others as a way of making jokes, and it seems that while her Golden Girls co-stars did not like her, others did. There are not many rumors going around about her being disliked by others, so is there a chance we can chalk this one up to a bad few years? We loved all the Golden Girls, and we will still like to believe their television friendship was real.

