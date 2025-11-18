These 30 Pictures Of Interiors From The ’50s To ’80s Are Captivating To Look At

We all strive to have a cozy, comfortable, and stylish home. Our idea of what it should look like we gather from our environment homes we visit, social media, or anywhere else the options are endless. 

One such place is the Instagram account called “The 60s Interior.” As the name suggests, it shares photos of interiors that were popular during the 1960s, but here’s a twist it also contains pics from other decades. We created a list of these images for you to get inspired by or simply enjoy. So, how about we get into them?

More info: Instagram

#1 Cosy Windows And Skylight In The 1971

Image source: the_60s_interior

#2 Huge Living Room From The 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#3 Karl Kamrath House In The 1951 That Was Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright

Image source: the_60s_interior

#4 Apartment Full Of Plants From The 70s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#5 Comfy Conversation Pit From The 1960s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#6 High-Ceiling Living Room From The 1950s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#7 A 1980s Kitchen With A Greenhouse Vibe

Image source: the_60s_interior

#8 Spacious Living Room From The 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#9 Mellow 1970s Sun Porch

Image source: the_60s_interior

#10 Crites House By Architect Ray Crites Designed In The 1961

Image source: the_60s_interior

#11 Room Perfect For Sunbathing In The 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#12 A Charming Home From 1967

Image source: the_60s_interior

#13 Pillow-Filled Conversation Pit In The Miller’s House That Was Built 1957

Image source: the_60s_interior

#14 A Plant-Filled 1980s Bathroom

Image source: the_60s_interior

#15 Huge, But Cosy Living Room From The 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#16 Sixties-Interior-Images-Instagram

Image source: the_60s_interior

#17 Mid Century Modern House In Weston, Connecticut That Was Designed By Thomas H. Fleming

Image source: the_60s_interior

#18 A 1980s Kitchen Kind Of Similar To The One In Poltergeist (1982)

Image source: the_60s_interior

#19 Ace Of Kitchenttes, 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#20 A 1980s Kitchen With Skylights And The Cook In Action

Image source: the_60s_interior

#21 Conversation Pit In The Miller House Built In 1957

Image source: the_60s_interior

#22 A 1970s Conversation Pit In A Room With A Clockwork Orange Vibe

Image source: the_60s_interior

#23 Eerie 1980s Block Cube Bathtub With A Window

Image source: the_60s_interior

#24 Homey Bath From 1986

Image source: the_60s_interior

#25 McDonald’s Looked Very Different In 1987

Image source: the_60s_interior

#26 1980s Bathroom With A Huge Plant

Image source: the_60s_interior

#27 Overly Yellow 1970s Bathroom

Image source: the_60s_interior

#28 Villeroy & Boch Bathroom Designed By Luigi Colani In 1975

Image source: the_60s_interior

#29 A Vibrant Green Bathroom From The 1970s

Image source: the_60s_interior

#30 A Unique Bath Design From 1986

Image source: the_60s_interior

Patrick Penrose
