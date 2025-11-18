These 30 Pictures Of Interiors From The ’50s To ’80s Are Captivating To Look At

We all strive to have a cozy, comfortable, and stylish home. Our idea of what it should look like we gather from our environment – homes we visit, social media, or anywhere else – the options are endless.
One such place is the Instagram account called “The 60s Interior.” As the name suggests, it shares photos of interiors that were popular during the 1960s, but here’s a twist – it also contains pics from other decades. We created a list of these images for you to get inspired by or simply enjoy. So, how about we get into them?
More info: Instagram
#1 Cosy Windows And Skylight In The 1971
Image source: the_60s_interior
#2 Huge Living Room From The 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#3 Karl Kamrath House In The 1951 That Was Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright
Image source: the_60s_interior
#4 Apartment Full Of Plants From The 70s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#5 Comfy Conversation Pit From The 1960s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#6 High-Ceiling Living Room From The 1950s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#7 A 1980s Kitchen With A Greenhouse Vibe
Image source: the_60s_interior
#8 Spacious Living Room From The 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#9 Mellow 1970s Sun Porch
Image source: the_60s_interior
#10 Crites House By Architect Ray Crites Designed In The 1961
Image source: the_60s_interior
#11 Room Perfect For Sunbathing In The 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#12 A Charming Home From 1967
Image source: the_60s_interior
#13 Pillow-Filled Conversation Pit In The Miller’s House That Was Built 1957
Image source: the_60s_interior
#14 A Plant-Filled 1980s Bathroom
Image source: the_60s_interior
#15 Huge, But Cosy Living Room From The 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#16 Sixties-Interior-Images-Instagram
Image source: the_60s_interior
#17 Mid Century Modern House In Weston, Connecticut That Was Designed By Thomas H. Fleming
Image source: the_60s_interior
#18 A 1980s Kitchen Kind Of Similar To The One In Poltergeist (1982)
Image source: the_60s_interior
#19 Ace Of Kitchenttes, 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#20 A 1980s Kitchen With Skylights And The Cook In Action
Image source: the_60s_interior
#21 Conversation Pit In The Miller House Built In 1957
Image source: the_60s_interior
#22 A 1970s Conversation Pit In A Room With A Clockwork Orange Vibe
Image source: the_60s_interior
#23 Eerie 1980s Block Cube Bathtub With A Window
Image source: the_60s_interior
#24 Homey Bath From 1986
Image source: the_60s_interior
#25 McDonald’s Looked Very Different In 1987
Image source: the_60s_interior
#26 1980s Bathroom With A Huge Plant
Image source: the_60s_interior
#27 Overly Yellow 1970s Bathroom
Image source: the_60s_interior
#28 Villeroy & Boch Bathroom Designed By Luigi Colani In 1975
Image source: the_60s_interior
#29 A Vibrant Green Bathroom From The 1970s
Image source: the_60s_interior
#30 A Unique Bath Design From 1986
Image source: the_60s_interior
Follow Us