“Mind-Blowing”: 70 Photos Capturing The Essence Of Life In The 1950s

Coming after World War II, the 1950s finally allowed people to take a sigh of relief as they began recovering from years of economic decline, conflicts, and battles. It was a period characterized by significant change, which was reflected in new styles and inventions. The rock and roll music and mindset also emerged in the early to mid-1950s, which made the decade that much more full of energy and fascinating attitudes.
To get a better feel of what it all looked like, our Bored Panda team put together a list of photos from that time, capturing everything from everyday moments to interesting gadgets and fashion. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ’50s images!
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation we had with Arietta Theodorou, a jazz singer and YouTuber, who shares her slower, more intentional lifestyle inspired by the 1950s online.
#1 A Headline From 1953
Image source: Pasargad
#2 Banned Childrens Science Toy Kit That Cost $51 From 1951
Image source: bluepooner25
#3 Flying In 1952
Image source: johnsdagg
#4 Still Operational, Origional 1957 Wall Mount Refrigerator
Image source: hercule2019
#5 Just Found An 1955 Newspaper That Claims That Smoking Doesn’t Cause Cancer
Image source: matt_h75
#6 This 1950’s Stove Has A Built In Soup Pot
Image source: Blockwork_Orange
#7 This Young Managers 50’s Style Glamour Shot
Image source: Cryptokhan
#8 Last Kiss Before Korean War. 1950 Colorized
Image source: M170R
#9 My Grandparents Going To The Beach In 1950
Image source: kidfutty
#10 My Grandma Has Used The Same Waffle Iron Since 1955
Image source: ADuncan222
#11 The 50s Were Wild
Image source: SklounceDraxer
#12 My 1959 Kitchen Is Equipped With A Metal Drawer For Potatoes And Onions
Image source: manleedanlee
#13 Hood Ornament From A 1950 Pontiac Chieftan
Image source: Proteon
#14 I Found A Letter From Richard Nixon From 1955 In My Grandfathers Stuff In Guatemala
Image source: chopari
#15 My Grandmother’s Immigration Forms From The 1950s Look Just Like Cards Against Humanity
Image source: goldenwarthog_
#16 A Phillips Fridge From 1956 With A Built In Radio
Image source: ur_moms_gay
#17 1954 Calendar In My Grandmothers Cupboard
Image source: RebinWood
#18 This Map From 1955 Is Upside-Down To Help Northerners Get To Florida
Image source: BuiltFjordTough
#19 My Grandfather’s Gas On Gas Caloric Stove/Heater Purchased In 1958 That Has Been Used Everyday And Is Still In Pristine Condition
Image source: seaweed_is_cool
#20 My Grandpas Taxi Medallion And Badge From 1958
Image source: lpen-z
#21 My Dad Wrote To Jrr Tolkien In 1959. Tolkien Sent Him A Letter Back
Image source: PortableMarfus
#22 1951 Rose Bowl Ticket That My Wife’s Uncle Still Has
Image source: thedavemcsteve
#23 Dentists Of 1950 Starter Kit (Actually Part Of My Antique Medical Equipment Collection)
Image source: Doomathemoonman
#24 1950’s Cigarettes With Your Inflight Meal
Image source: ddfish
#25 Baby Delivery Hospital Bill From 1954
Image source: reddit.com
#26 The Dinner Menu From The Ship That Brought My Great Grandparents And Their Three Children From England To Australia In 1953
Image source: jem4water2
#27 1956 Truck Looks Brand New
Image source: SubieYoshi
#28 When Ripping Out My Ceiling Drywall I Found A Report Card From 1957 A Kid Must Have Hid Up There. Someone Failed The 8th Grade
Image source: Zoltanu
#29 This Is A Piece Of The White House From 1950, Removed For Renovation. My Grandfather Had An Odd Collection Of Random Items, This By Far Was The Most Interesting
Image source: skullsquid1999
#30 This 1957 Chrysler Imperial Has A Small Vinyl Record Player Under The Dash
Image source: Epotheros
#31 A Book My Dad Was Issued When He Joined The Army In 1958
Image source: Random_lurker234
#32 My Grandma Saved Her Bill From A Surgery And 6 Day Hospital Stay In 1956
Image source: Suwannee_Gator
#33 Popular Hair Styles From The 50s
Image source: BumpoSplat
#34 My Grandma Kept Her Uniform From When She Worked At A Dr Pepper Bottling Plant In 1949-1950
Image source: TopperMadeline
#35 My Grandmother Still Uses The Same Dictionary That She Recieved As A Gift In 1954
Image source: Plsexplainurcomment
#36 I Found Table Water From The 1956 Olympics In My Garage
Image source: ZackEhrhart
#37 Predictions For The Future From A Newspaper – 1958
Image source: sangria-manta
#38 Desirable Weight According To Height In 1959
Image source: FormedFecalIncident
#39 Found This While Cleaning My 50s Midwest Home
Image source: L0kdoggie
#40 Anybody A Fan Of 50’s Tech? This Is An Ultrasonic TV Remote
Image source: mangansr
#41 Needlepoint Map Of The USA From 1950
Image source: Schemaric
#42 Got This 50s Pocket Transistor Radio. It Still Works. I Paid 2.50 For It
Image source: oddelectronics
#43 My Grandmother Never Ate Her 1951 Souvenir Triscuit From Niagara Falls
Image source: SMOOTHBUBA
#44 A Packet Of Pineapple Grapefruit Flavor Kool-Aid From The 1950s. Another Discontinued Flavor That I Have In My Collection Of Vintage Items
Image source: NostalgiaShowcase
#45 I Found An Unopened Can Of Beer From 1954 At A Job Today
Image source: It_Digiorno
#46 A Birth Announcement Card From 1950 Found In My Great Grandmas Stuff
Image source: ThatGoddess
#47 A $5 Bill From 1950 Before In God We Trust Was Printed On All Us Currency
Image source: president_dump
#48 35 Canadian Thumb Tacks With A Very Specific Use (Circa 1950)
Image source: JHunterthe2nd
#49 Office Supplies Found Hiding In A Closet Of A 1950’s Building
Image source: scmillion
#50 Postcard From The UK In 1952 Was Cheaper To Send Without A Message
Image source: JoeP762
#51 1950s Toilet Paper
Image source: keithrh13-
#52 1950’s Local Pharmacy Prescription
Image source: UnknownAristocracy
#53 My Friend’s 50s Bathroom Has An Ashtray On Top Of The Toilet Paper Dispenser
Image source: ominous_honking
#54 Original Thermostat Was Never Removed, Put My New Thermostat Next To It (House Built 1957)
Image source: Onenaghi
#55 My Grandparent’s Bathroom From The 1950s Has A Built In Toilet Phone
Image source: jerog1
#56 My Great Grandma’s Medical Bill From 1950
Image source: Kytothelee
#57 This Book From 1950 Titled “Your Dream Home – How To Build It For Less Than $3500”
Image source: tonystark29
#58 I’ve Found Pieces Of Us Ammo Crate From WWII While Renovating My House In Germany (Built ~1950)
Image source: LeTracomaster
#59 This Bookshelf Full Of National Geographic’s Dating Back To 1955
Image source: octohan
#60 Dating Advice From The 50s
Image source: No_Dig_8299
#61 My Grandfather Gave Me The Electric Clippers His Father Used On Him In The 50s
Image source: romanazzidjma
#62 A 50’s Era Yardstick From A Local Lumber Yard. Their Phone Number Was “18”
Image source: PrometheusSmith
#63 My Parents Bought 1950’s Food Scissors For £2 On A Flea Market While They’re £25 On Ebay
Image source: lawlihuvnowse
#64 Just Bought A Globe From 1950-1952
Image source: Koichuch
#65 Sometimes Nothing Is Ever Useless. 1953 Philips TV With Amazon Firestick
Image source: Amazingprojectionist
#66 A Case Of Coffee From 1950
Image source: csgreenmuffin
#67 1950s Tie Gives You Fashion Advice
Image source: NucklestheEnchilada_
#68 I Own This Stamp Of The American Flag From Before Hawaii Became A State
Image source: ozzzymand0
#69 Consent Form From The 1950s. Feels Like A Joke Piece
Image source: SupremeWizard
#70 Lost A Day Looking At These National Geographic Magazines Ranging From Jan 1947 To July 1950
Image source: HerdDat1
Follow Us