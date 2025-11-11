Nobody Wanted These 3 Blind Cats, Until This Woman Decided To Adopt Them

Meet big brother Blue and his sisters Meadow and Little Willow, a family of three blind cats that just got adopted by the new head of the family Catherine Magno.

Their story starts just before the Christmas of 2014 when the kittens were found in an abandoned warehouse in Dubai. By then they’d already lost their sight due to a cat flu that was left untreated by their previous owner. After that came a stretch in a foster home. At some point, brother Blue almost got adopted by the previous owner’s neighbor, but the poor confused kitty couldn’t bear living without his sisters and cried all night while searching for them. Soon they were all reunited in the foster home until the fateful night of 19 February 2015, when Catherine took them under her wing.

“I had zero experience having adopted my first ever rescue kitten just a couple of months prior,” Catherine told Bored Panda. “But their story touched my heart so much that I couldn’t bear the thought of them put in a cage at vet facility indefinitely or even worse.”

Catherine was worried about the special needs of her new pet friends: “My perception was that it’s going to not only be challenging but will also require a lot of adjustments on my part,” but apparently it wasn’t that much different. “The only adjustment early on was keeping everything where it was but they are remarkably adaptive.” And as she wonderfully put it: “Blind pets see through their hearts.”

More info: Facebook

“The trio was found abandoned in a warehouse just before Christmas of 2014”

“They lost their sight due to a cat flu that was left untreated by their previous owner”

“Big brother Blue was fostered by their previous guardian’s neighbor but the kitten cried all night looking for his sisters, so he was given back”

“Their story touched my heart so much that I couldn’t bear the thought of them put in a cage at a vet facility”

“That evening when I took them back home I had to keep them enclosed… within my apartment”

“I was scared because the articles I read about caring for blind pets was overwhelming. My perception was that it’s going to… be challenging”

“But they quickly learned their way around my apartment [and] memorized where every bit of furniture is”

“Except for blind pets lacking vision, they are no different than other cats”

“They each have their own personalities. But equally affectionate and wanting constantly to be by your side”

“With proper introduction, they get along with other cats just as well as sighted cats”

“I wanted to bring awareness that they really are just like any other cats”

“And it’s true what they say about blind pets – they see through their hearts”

