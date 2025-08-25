94 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)

Not everyone has an eye for design. And that’s perfectly fine! Some of us are meant to create the vision, while others are best at making it come to life. But what happens when those with questionable taste are in charge of a project?
We took a trip to the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From bizarre taxidermy creations to fashion designs that should have never made it past the sketching phase, it’s hard to understand where these ideas came from in the first place… But we have to admit that they’ve been pulled off surprisingly well! Enjoy the wild ride below, and be sure to upvote the monstrosities that you find most impressive.
#1 Fiat 500 Boat
Image source: Blukale3
#2 This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse
Image source: theLoYouKnow
#3 Saw These On Our Local Marketplace, I Kind Of Hate And Love These Mystery Machine Crocs
Image source: bloodyScarlet
#4 This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Psychedelic Chessboard
Image source: Professional-Wolf571
#6 Handmade Watermelon Table With Duck Feet
Image source: kaqqao
#7 Ant Mario
Image source: scopeta51
#8 Why Not?
Image source: Wilkko
#9 Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine
Image source: ChiefofthePaducahs
#10 Stained Glass Puking Cat
Image source: LabLife3846
#11 Tennis Ball Hair
Image source: disenfranchisedkitty
#12 Balloon Dog And Its Balloon #2
Image source: thisagain49
#13 Road Glide, 85k
Image source: Acolytical
#14 Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier
Image source: NectarineNo2982
#15 I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect
Image source: Amavin-Adump
#16 3.17% Neanderthal
Image source: snouskins
#17 “Why So Serious?” Bmw
Image source: hellvetican
#18 My Buddy’s Friend Made These Patchwork Shorts For Him. I Lowkey Love It Though (Oc)
Image source: Fresh_Pants
#19 The Ratocaster
Image source: Slick_Wally
#20 Lamp In Dresden Hotel
Image source: maybesteveo
#21 Not Sure What The Occasion Is But Congrats I Guess
Image source: judgyjudgersen
#22 Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry
Image source: AgentBlue62
#23 On My Flight Today
Image source: yourbrofessor
#24 Glitched Shoes
Image source: gabsteriinalol
#25 This Magnificent Haircut
Image source: freeman687
#26 Lung Shaped Ashtray
Image source: mostly_kinda_sorta
#27 This Headstone In A Californian Graveyard
Image source: Deathisfatal
#28 Dory Forgot Something
Image source: yotttt1
#29 A Knife Mirror
Image source: NuzzleNoodle
#30 Slimey Aesthetic
Image source: Yaksnack
#31 This Goes Here
Image source: reeefresh
#32 What In Tarnation
Image source: DirrtyD23
#33 Marketplace Find
Image source: Embarrassed_Newt_501
#34 It’s Called Fashion, Sweetie. That Hat From The 50s
Image source: uglypatty
#35 Handbags That Look Edible
Image source: Bigpoppahove
#36 I’m Not Sure What It Is…. A Wine Stopper?
Image source: ImaginaryProfile5529
#37 Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp
Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms
#38 Permanent Gardener Statue In Front Of Their House. Like, What
Image source: rgomezp
#39 The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil
Image source: radiatelikethis
#40 I’m Genuinely Impressed At How Well Made This Is ! However
Image source: insorior
#41 Cigarette Pants
Image source: ADeleteriousEffect
#42 Tattoo That Looks Like A Bruise
Image source: thjeco
#43 This Nail
Image source: ValenMcb
#44 “I Can Fix Her”
Image source: BadZnake
#45 Dp
Image source: jjmontuori
#46 When Barbie Hires An Interior Designer With A Greco-Roman Vision
Image source: Delicious_Adeptness9
#47 Low Budget Tron
Image source: FlippyCucumber
#48 New Pool!
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#49 This Beauty
Image source: Beneficial_Job_7422
#50 Wow
Image source: UmpaLumpa91
#51 Fishing Lure Nails
Image source: DreyHI
#52 This Keyboard Jacket Is Something
Image source: anikkundu1998
#53 What Rock Is This?
Image source: petit3charm
#54 There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One
Image source: Lucid_Decay
#55 Not Sure If It Counts As Good Execution, But This Room Has A Framed Cutout Of Its Own Wallpaper
Image source: Longjumping-Sweet280
#56 Taxidermy
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#57 This Haircut I Found On Pinterest
Image source: _Chloes_Canvas_
#58 This Taxidermy Combination
Image source: FatAndForty
#59 Cursed Chainmail Mankini
Image source: EnbyViking
#60 Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors
Image source: NursebombsheII
#61 Slug Nails
Image source: beaureal
#62 When Nature Calls
Image source: Spicy_weenie
#63 I Don’t Even Know
Image source: pandapersonUFO
#64 Found In R/Blursedimages
Image source: tangledwebweaved
#65 If Nautical Nonsense Be Something You Wish
Image source: Xsiah
#66 This Moldy Orange By Kathleen Ryan
Image source: PumaTat0
#67 If A Fullbody (Including Face) Tattoo Was A House
Image source: dassle
#68 Tattoo Tuesday: Baby Corn Dog
Image source: Johann_Gauss
#69 Red Tattuesday
Image source: TherianRose
#70 Found On Instagram
Image source: forest_9903
#71 Felt Appropriate Here
Image source: BigMartin58
#72 Found This Gem 🤣
Image source: Nivek389
#73 Bri’moken
Image source: FeastontheFalln
#74 Found This Gem On TikTok
Image source: Corn_Jelly
#75 Spicy Fried Chicken Flavored Ice Cream
Image source: cockraptor
#76 Furbyture
Image source: thjeco
#77 You Shall Not Touch
Image source: Vyvanse60mg
#78 Jesus Take The…nips
Image source: Inevitable-Bar707
#79 Sexy Lady Shrek
Image source: battyforreddit
#80 Joe Rogan’s Daughter Wanted A Sabrina Carpenter Cake For Her Birthday
Image source: TheBananaCzar
#81 Heirloom Foot Stool
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#82 My Eyes Are Down Here, Squidward
Image source: thjeco
#83 LEGO Days
Image source: ultrathickthick
#84 From An MTV Revenge Tattoo Show
Image source: hijinx123
#85 Sometimes You Need A Fresh Set (Of Shoes) For Going Out
Image source: eliasblisters
#86 Bruised And Veiny Nail Art
Image source: NexusRaven7
#87 He Probably Begged For That Haircut
Image source: bustybaeonIine
#88 These Cursed Furby Nails That My Sister Made
Image source: omgxsonny
#89 Creepy Vegetable Baby Ceramics
Image source: powersofi
#90 Butt Why?
Image source: Fap_Game_Repeat
#91 This Houston Style Bmw
Image source: helloretard50
#92 The Untouched Ear Is A Choice
Image source: NefariousnessOld8518
#93 Some “Sushi” Nail-Work For Your Viewing Pleasure!
Image source: [deleted]
#94 Fried Egg Nails…
Image source: boobookittyfuck2000
#95 Bikini Nails
Image source: cultrecommendations
#96 Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding
Image source: thjeco
#97 The Shrug
Image source: xXWaspXx
