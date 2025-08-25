94 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)

Not everyone has an eye for design. And that’s perfectly fine! Some of us are meant to create the vision, while others are best at making it come to life. But what happens when those with questionable taste are in charge of a project?

We took a trip to the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From bizarre taxidermy creations to fashion designs that should have never made it past the sketching phase, it’s hard to understand where these ideas came from in the first place… But we have to admit that they’ve been pulled off surprisingly well! Enjoy the wild ride below, and be sure to upvote the monstrosities that you find most impressive.

#1 Fiat 500 Boat

Image source: Blukale3

#2 This Koi Fish Purse W/Baby Koi Coin Purse

Image source: theLoYouKnow

#3 Saw These On Our Local Marketplace, I Kind Of Hate And Love These Mystery Machine Crocs

Image source: bloodyScarlet

#4 This Nightmare Rabbit Topiary Bush Thing

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Psychedelic Chessboard

Image source: Professional-Wolf571

#6 Handmade Watermelon Table With Duck Feet

Image source: kaqqao

#7 Ant Mario

Image source: scopeta51

#8 Why Not?

Image source: Wilkko

#9 Found In A Clinic In Rural Ukraine

Image source: ChiefofthePaducahs

#10 Stained Glass Puking Cat

Image source: LabLife3846

#11 Tennis Ball Hair

Image source: disenfranchisedkitty

#12 Balloon Dog And Its Balloon #2

Image source: thisagain49

#13 Road Glide, 85k

Image source: Acolytical

#14 Finally You Can Be A Proud Owner Of The Chernobyl Disaster Humidifier

Image source: NectarineNo2982

#15 I Love And Hate This Static Tattoo With ‘Shaking’ & ‘Dizzy Effect

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#16 3.17% Neanderthal

Image source: snouskins

#17 “Why So Serious?” Bmw

Image source: hellvetican

#18 My Buddy’s Friend Made These Patchwork Shorts For Him. I Lowkey Love It Though (Oc)

Image source: Fresh_Pants

#19 The Ratocaster

Image source: Slick_Wally

#20 Lamp In Dresden Hotel

Image source: maybesteveo

#21 Not Sure What The Occasion Is But Congrats I Guess

Image source: judgyjudgersen

#22 Big Feet Wet, Little Feet Dry

Image source: AgentBlue62

#23 On My Flight Today

Image source: yourbrofessor

#24 Glitched Shoes

Image source: gabsteriinalol

#25 This Magnificent Haircut

Image source: freeman687

#26 Lung Shaped Ashtray

Image source: mostly_kinda_sorta

#27 This Headstone In A Californian Graveyard

Image source: Deathisfatal

#28 Dory Forgot Something

Image source: yotttt1

#29 A Knife Mirror

Image source: NuzzleNoodle

#30 Slimey Aesthetic

Image source: Yaksnack

#31 This Goes Here

Image source: reeefresh

#32 What In Tarnation

Image source: DirrtyD23

#33 Marketplace Find

Image source: Embarrassed_Newt_501

#34 It’s Called Fashion, Sweetie. That Hat From The 50s

Image source: uglypatty

#35 Handbags That Look Edible

Image source: Bigpoppahove

#36 I’m Not Sure What It Is…. A Wine Stopper?

Image source: ImaginaryProfile5529

#37 Their Description: Rad Opossum Dragon Champ Stamp

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

#38 Permanent Gardener Statue In Front Of Their House. Like, What

Image source: rgomezp

#39 The Barber Who Did This Is Using Their Talent For Evil

Image source: radiatelikethis

#40 I’m Genuinely Impressed At How Well Made This Is ! However

Image source: insorior

#41 Cigarette Pants

Image source: ADeleteriousEffect

#42 Tattoo That Looks Like A Bruise

Image source: thjeco

#43 This Nail

Image source: ValenMcb

#44 “I Can Fix Her”

Image source: BadZnake

#45 Dp

Image source: jjmontuori

#46 When Barbie Hires An Interior Designer With A Greco-Roman Vision

Image source: Delicious_Adeptness9

#47 Low Budget Tron

Image source: FlippyCucumber

#48 New Pool!

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#49 This Beauty

Image source: Beneficial_Job_7422

#50 Wow

Image source: UmpaLumpa91

#51 Fishing Lure Nails

Image source: DreyHI

#52 This Keyboard Jacket Is Something

Image source: anikkundu1998

#53 What Rock Is This?

Image source: petit3charm

#54 There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One

Image source: Lucid_Decay

#55 Not Sure If It Counts As Good Execution, But This Room Has A Framed Cutout Of Its Own Wallpaper

Image source: Longjumping-Sweet280

#56 Taxidermy

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#57 This Haircut I Found On Pinterest

Image source: _Chloes_Canvas_

#58 This Taxidermy Combination

Image source: FatAndForty

#59 Cursed Chainmail Mankini

Image source: EnbyViking

#60 Just Imagine The Amount Of Bacteria This Harbors

Image source: NursebombsheII

#61 Slug Nails

Image source: beaureal

#62 When Nature Calls

Image source: Spicy_weenie

#63 I Don’t Even Know

Image source: pandapersonUFO

#64 Found In R/Blursedimages

Image source: tangledwebweaved

#65 If Nautical Nonsense Be Something You Wish

Image source: Xsiah

#66 This Moldy Orange By Kathleen Ryan

Image source: PumaTat0

#67 If A Fullbody (Including Face) Tattoo Was A House

Image source: dassle

#68 Tattoo Tuesday: Baby Corn Dog

Image source: Johann_Gauss

#69 Red Tattuesday

Image source: TherianRose

#70 Found On Instagram

Image source: forest_9903

#71 Felt Appropriate Here

Image source: BigMartin58

#72 Found This Gem 🤣

Image source: Nivek389

#73 Bri’moken

Image source: FeastontheFalln

#74 Found This Gem On TikTok

Image source: Corn_Jelly

#75 Spicy Fried Chicken Flavored Ice Cream

Image source: cockraptor

#76 Furbyture

Image source: thjeco

#77 You Shall Not Touch

Image source: Vyvanse60mg

#78 Jesus Take The…nips

Image source: Inevitable-Bar707

#79 Sexy Lady Shrek

Image source: battyforreddit

#80 Joe Rogan’s Daughter Wanted A Sabrina Carpenter Cake For Her Birthday

Image source: TheBananaCzar

#81 Heirloom Foot Stool

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#82 My Eyes Are Down Here, Squidward

Image source: thjeco

#83 LEGO Days

Image source: ultrathickthick

#84 From An MTV Revenge Tattoo Show

Image source: hijinx123

#85 Sometimes You Need A Fresh Set (Of Shoes) For Going Out

Image source: eliasblisters

#86 Bruised And Veiny Nail Art

Image source: NexusRaven7

#87 He Probably Begged For That Haircut

Image source: bustybaeonIine

#88 These Cursed Furby Nails That My Sister Made

Image source: omgxsonny

#89 Creepy Vegetable Baby Ceramics

Image source: powersofi

#90 Butt Why?

Image source: Fap_Game_Repeat

#91 This Houston Style Bmw

Image source: helloretard50

#92 The Untouched Ear Is A Choice

Image source: NefariousnessOld8518

#93 Some “Sushi” Nail-Work For Your Viewing Pleasure!

Image source: [deleted]

#94 Fried Egg Nails…

Image source: boobookittyfuck2000

#95 Bikini Nails

Image source: cultrecommendations

#96 Pigskin Soda Can With Tattooed Branding

Image source: thjeco

#97 The Shrug

Image source: xXWaspXx

