Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Inspirational Quote And Why? (Closed)

Share your favorite inspirational quotes and let us know what makes them special to you.
Note: Any prejudice is not condoned here, I am aiming for this post to be a safe space, thank you.
#1
For me, it would have to be: ‘It’s not our differences that divide us. It’s our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.’ – Audre Lorde. This quote is a reminder of the power of unity and inclusivity, especially in a world often marked by division.
#2
” The sleep of reason brings forth monsters.”
Probably doesn’t sound motivational, but living with mental illness, it’s a constant reminder that I have to remain vigilant of my mental state cause if I don’t, the crazy seeps out…..
#3
“You know sometimes it feels like I’m the only one who can see the truth. That life is an ABSURDIST COMEDY. And the only appropriate response is to LAUGH.”
#4
Life is like a sewer: what you get out of it depends on what you put into it. Tom Lehrer
#5
“What’s coming will come, and we’ll meet it when it does” – Rubeus Hagrid
When I can’t stop worrying about something, I just think about that. I know whatever I’m anxious about is going to happen or it won’t, but worrying won’t help. If it happens, I’d rather be prepared, so I stop worrying pointlessly and just start planning for a worst-case scenario until I feel prepared and can think about something else.
#6
This is actually from my favorite fictional book series, but: Being mad makes me want to get up and do something. It makes me want to fix the bad things. Isn’t that better than curling up under a pile of leaves and hoping the bad things go away?
~wings of fire book 13.
#7
“You gotta remember no matter how bad things get. That life is fluid. There’s always a chance that something great is waiting around the next corner. You just have to find a way to keep rounding corners.”
#8
I don’t think this is the exact quote but something along the lines of “whether someone is drowning in 2 feet of water or 10 feet of water doesn’t matter, they’re both drowning”
#9
“…And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.” – Gilbert K. Chesterton
I really don’t know why, I just love it so much
#10
A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.
Helped me with my first triathlon.
