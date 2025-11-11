Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

by

Brixham-based sculpture artist and author Clive Maddison did each and every one of these majestic tree creations by twisting single strands of wire into roots, trunks, branches, and leaves. What makes these tree sculptures even more amazing is how well-made they are – there are no adhesives and no soldering has been done. It’s all wire!

Some of the trees sit on wooden bases made of a variety of tree species, including Yew and American Walnut. Each wire tree looks radically different from the next one and comes with an explanation of the real trees that they are based on and where the artist got his inspiration. Maddison’s ongoing wire artworks pay homage to the vast diversity of the natural world.

More info: www.clivemaddison.com (h/t: colossal, demilked)

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

My sculptures are inspired by the trees I see,” Maddison told Bored Panda about his unique art. “Many are made in the form of a particular species but are not necessarily a copy of a particular tree. Occasionally I will use a photograph to try to get close to an actual tree.

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

I mainly twist by hand and tighten the larger branches with pliers. I also have a few special tools that I have made myself to help with some of the difficult tasks.

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

A sculpture can take between twenty and forty hours depending on complexity. This is half the time it took for my first ones.

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

I feel it is quite fitting to use wood for the bases of my sculptures as it reflects the beauty of what a tree produces.

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

I wouldn’t say the materials were influenced by my work as an electrician but it is certainly true that manipulating wires without losing track of what the end goal is comes naturally from my skill in this field.

Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire
Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire
Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire
Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire
Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire

We’d like to thank Clive for his interview. We wish him the best of luck with his beautiful sculptures!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rediscovering ‘My Three Sons’: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2018
Lindsay Lohan is the New Spokesperson for Lawyer.com?
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
Cool Video of a Fidget Spinner Spinning in Space
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2017
10 Performances That Prove Michael Peña Is An Underrated Actor
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2024
Mass Outrage Over Miss America Cassie Donegan’s Makeup, With Many Asking For Makeup Artist To Speak Out
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
How Old Is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.