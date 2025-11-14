Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

by

We all love a little nostalgia. Small things that remind us of how it used to be, how things have changed over the years. One of the more nostalgic things out there are VHS tapes. VHS tapes aren’t used almost anywhere anymore, but Nick Collins found a perfect place for them by turning his own basement into an amazing ’90s Blockbuster memorial.

More info: Instagram | nostalgiavideo.net | youtube.com | Facebook

Here’s how the ‘store’ looked while it was being built

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Nick started collecting retro games in 2012, but when he finished that collection, he wanted something more. He told Bored Panda: “When I neared the end of the road with game collecting, VHS tapes felt like a natural transition.” Nick says he was inspired by American film and video game critic, and YouTuber, James Rolfe aka ‘Angry Video Game Nerd.’ “Around this time, James Rolfe had also done something similar and built a video store in his basement, and I thought that was just the coolest thing!” he said. Nick used the blueprints of James Rolfe’s room and built it himself. He wanted to pay homage to successful movies, and he is very happy that people appreciate his hard work.

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Nick shared with us some of the struggles and issues he ran into while building the room: “Really, the only major issue that popped up while building the room was the drop ceiling partially collapsed when we knocked the old wall down. My uncle and I spearheaded the project and between then two of us we figured it out. He’s a real handyman, and I haven’t ever done anything like this before. It was such a rewarding project, and I learned so much along the way. Not just about carpentry, but how to create and mold a vision and really stick to it if you believe in it.”

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

We asked Nick how long it took him to build this amazing room, and he said: “The original room, which was just a little bit bigger than a closet, was gradually built and improved upon over the course of about 4 years; however, when I decided to pull the trigger on the room expansion (which is what you see today), it took about 2 months’ time.”

All done!

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Nick is thrilled with the way this room turned out; he mentioned that he was even a bit shocked by the end result: “At first it was just going to be an expansion, but not long after we started the project I had the idea to go with a full-on Blockbuster homage. I truly think the vision I had in mind came out very accurate, and most importantly space is maximized to my liking.” When asked if he would do anything differently this time around, he said that he would keep it all the same, because he is very happy with the result.

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

“My favorite genres are horror and comedy, and some of my favorites are The Monster Squad, Halloween 3, Son in Law, and The Cable Guy!” said Nick, when asked about some of his favorites movies. We also asked him if he has any rare VHS tapes in the ‘store’: “I’d say the rarest one I have is a WWF VHS called “In Your House: Lumberjacks” from 1995. It’s a very hard-to-come-by tape that was not pushed out into mainstream stores. From what I can tell, it may have been a mailaway only.”

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

The results of his work are amazing. Hundreds of classic famous movies, shelves filled with old-school candy and decorations. You can even get VHS tapes in his online shop and feel the nostalgia for yourself. The old-school enthusiast wants to share the warm memories of old movies with people, and we think he’s doing a great job.

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

When asked about any future projects, Nick said that he is currently working on a future series of custom VHS tapes (which are modern movies created into VHS display boxes) and continuing to work on his website where you can get vintage tapes, merchandise, and other cool stuff.

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)
Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)
Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

We asked Nick Collins to give advice to someone starting their own tape collection: “Buy your tapes in lots. Keep the ones you want, and sell or trade the ones you don’t need. Continue that cycle. I bought most of mine one by one, which really isn’t an efficient way to go about it.”

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Nick decorates the ‘store’ for the holidays. Here’s Easter

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Halloween

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Thanksgiving

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Christmas

Guy Builds A VHS ‘Store’ In His Basement And It Might Give You Nostalgia (16 Pics)

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Here’s a video about the VHS ‘store’

Image credits: nostalgia.video

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Dumps His Dog Near Dunkin’ Donuts With A Note Stuck To Her Collar That Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
46YO Mom Of 4 Pregnant From Fling, Gets Hit With Reality Check That Kids Won’t Be 24/7 Babysitters
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
25 Mind-Bending Photos by Chema Madoz That Will Make You Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 23-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
What Is The Wild Hunt From The Witcher Universe?
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
If Things Could Talk This Is What They Would Say (My 25 New Illustrations)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.