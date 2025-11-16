50 Photos Of Cats And Dogs Rescued By Ukrainian Soldiers, Shared By This Instagram Account

Russia invaded Ukraine over 250 days ago and we can say with certainty that there is no such thing as a bright side to the war. Even if you’re winning, you’re losing. Since the beginning of the war, we have heard gruesome stories of how families were separated, relocated, massacred, how people lost their homes, their loved ones, their own lives. 

People not only cried over people they were close to but also their animals. They got killed as well or got lost or needed to be left behind while evacuating. However, we have proof that the animals that did survive may have found a new home and may have been taken care of by the soldiers that remained in Ukraine to defend their country.

You may have seen several TikTok videos of soldiers sharing wholesome videos of playing with animals as they are quite viral on the platform, but there are a lot more places to find the sweet interactions. One of them is the Instagram account uaarmy_animals that shares photos and videos of happy soldiers with happy animals in the middle of these traumatizing times.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

#1

