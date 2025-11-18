From Traditional To Risqué, Here’s How The Stars Celebrated Easter This Year

Bunny kisses and Easter wishes! From participating in elaborate egg hunts to dressing up like giant bunnies, a handful of celebrities showed how they commemorated their own versions of the pagan celebration of fertility… We mean the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday (March 31).
Starting with Hailey Bieber, who posted pictures of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline paired with white bunny ears.
The 27-year-old Rhode Beauty founder took to her Instagram page to also share a picture of a pair of chocolate Easter eggs with her and hubby Justin Bieber’s names on them.
Paris Hilton celebrated the holiday with her children and her 43-year-old husband, Carter Reum, as seen in pictures she posted of herself wearing a bright pink dress.
Image credits: haileybieber
Image credits: haileybieber
Image credits: parishilton
In a picture, the Simple Life star posed with her one-year-old son, Phoenix, on a staircase decorated with multi-colored bunnies as he wore a onesie and bear ears while Paris wrote: “When you and your son have the same laugh.”
Paris also shared a video of herself walking in a garden with her baby boy, and she recorded herself saying: “Yay! Look at the Easter boy!”
Model Heidi Klum marked the special day in a festive outfit featuring a bunny alongside designer Jeremy Scott, The Daily Mail reported.
Image credits: jeremyscott
39-year-old Kelly Osbourne and her partner Sid Wilson, who is the turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot, celebrated with their 16-month-old son, who was seen meeting the Easter Bunny alongside other friends.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp shared photos featuring her husband Edwin Arroyave and their children on their tropical trip.
Her children were photographed hugging the Easter Bunny and encountering real rabbits.
Image credits: teddimellencamp
Image credits: khloekardashian
The Kardashian-Jenner clan naturally did it big, with Kris Jenner sharing some inspirational religious quotes.
Khloé Kardashian showcased similar religious sentiments in her Instagram Stories, as well as a bunch of pictures of her children and their excitement over their Easter baskets, as per The Daily Mail.
Image credits: krisjenner
Khloé shared a photo of a cake designed to look like a bunny and captioned it: “My mom is the most amazing human being in the entire world!!!
“It’s a fantasy over here always @krisjenner.”
Image credits: krisjenner
Kim Kardashian posted pictures on social of the Easter celebration at Kris’ house, and her little sister Kylie Jenner further exposed her own point of view of the party.
Pictures shared by the family featured a salad plate with a pink rose in the center stacked on top of a sage green plate, as well as a bouquet of yellow and pink flowers, lined up down the center of a table.
Image credits: travisbarker
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared a short clip to his Instagram Stories of himself walking across the tarmac to a private plane, wearing matching pajamas Kris bought the whole family for Easter, as per the Daily Mail.
Image credits: kimkardashian
Image credits: krisjenner
The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel wrote on social media: “Easter is hopping off. #easter #happyeaster #bunnycostume #easterbunny,” alongside a carousel of photos featuring her daughter, Bryn, wearing an Easter Bunny onesie and standing next to someone in a full Easter Bunny costume.
Image credits: bethennyfrankel
Sofia Vergara displayed her Easter meal table setup
Image credits: sofiavergara
51-year-old Sofia Vergara displayed her Easter meal table set up, while 34-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger exposed her process of hiding Easter eggs for her daughters.
Image credits: willsmith
Will Smith enjoyed some festivity with his large family, as seen in pictures that showed some members wearing bunny ears.
He captioned an Instagram post: “It’s my Mom ‘n’em. Happy Easter errybody!”
Vanessa Hudgens shared Happy Easter wishes on Instagram by sharing a post of herself and three friends posing with the Easter Bunny, as per The Daily Mail.
Image credits: vanessahudgens
Image credits: katebeckinsale
Image credits: katebeckinsale
Kate Beckinsale seemingly celebrated Easter from a hospital bed as she showed her Easter-themed socks and black pajama bottoms with white bows on them.
Image credits: gisele
Gisele Bündchen climbed a tree with a pink Easter basket in her hand, as seen in a video she shared on social media, where she also appeared to hide eggs in the crevices of the tree’s trunk.
Image credits: gwynethpaltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and her children, who are teenagers, had some unconventional Easter plans as they opted to celebrate Easter at a pizza joint, as shown by the 51-year-old actress’ Nashville, Tennessee, photos.
Image credits: victoriabeckham
Victoria and David Beckham showed off their luxury yacht trip around the United States with their family, including their oldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The family posed wearing matching pink bunny ears.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury showered daughter Bambi with a display of gifts for Easter Sunday, The Daily Mail reported.
Image credits: taylornation
Taylor Swift’s management team, Taylor Nation, shared a throwback Easter clip of the singer as an infant wearing a cute bunny suit while being cradled in her mother Andrea’s arms in a silent clip dated March 14, 1990.
Image credits: ashleytisdale
Ashley Tisdale, who is currently pregnant, and her husband, Christopher French, took their daughter, Jupiter, on an Easter egg hunt at the beach, US Magazine reported.
Image credits: keke
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski showcased their holiday celebration on their farm, while Keke Palmer brought her son, Leo, whom she shares with ex-Darius Jackson, to an Easter parade.
Image credits: mingey
Image credits: jennadewan
Jenna Dewan revealed how she set up an egg hunt for her son Callum before relaxing by a lake with her fiancé Steve Kazee.
Image credits: mindykaling
Mindy Kaling wrote on social media: “Happy Easter everyone! 7:01 AM indoor egg hunt because of the rain!” alongside a picture of her children in Easter-themed pajamas.
Image credits: sarahmgellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the festivities from “paradise,” as per her Instagram caption.
Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended an Easter Mattins church service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.
Image credits: jessicaalba
Jessica Alba wrote on social media: “Easter with my mains,” as she shared a family picture featuring her husband, Cash Warren Alba, and her three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.
Image credits: elizabethbanks
Elizabeth Banks appeared on a boat ride wearing adorable bunny ears, while Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa dressed her son in a bunny onesie before giving him plastic eggs and an Easter basket full of treats.
Image credits: theheatherraeelmoussa
“Abby De La Rosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion, and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours,” Nick Cannon wrote as a caption to the carousel of Easter photos he shared, showcasing some of his children as he wore an Easter Bunny costume.
Ciara and 35-year-old NFL quarterback Russell Wilson showcased their family of six in an Instagram post featuring several pictures of their Mexico trip, captioning: “Grateful for Family. Jesus continues to amaze me! HIS Sacrifice for us all.
“His Grace & Love for us all is more than enough!”
