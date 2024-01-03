Who Is Millie Gibson, The New ‘Doctor Who’ Companion?

With the release of the Doctor Who Christmas special episode on December 25, 2023, all eyes are on the beautiful actress Millie Gibson, who plays the new Doctor’s companion. Millie Gibson will play companion Ruby Sunday alongside Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa, who’ll star as the Fifteenth Doctor. With her starring role as Ruby Sunday, Gibson joins the long list of actors who have played companions on the British television series Doctor Who.
In the Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” audiences are introduced to Gibson’s Ruby Sunday character as an orphan. Together, Ruby Sunday teams up with the Fifteenth Doctor to stop a gob of goblins and the goblin King. While Gibson may seem like a new actress to American audiences, the English actress has had a successful television career. Here’s more on Millie Gibson’s life and career.
Millie Gibson Has Always Had A Passion For Acting
Millie Gibson is one of the fastest-rising English actors in the British film industry. The actress was born Amelia Eve Gibson in Tameside, Greater Manchester, England, on June 19, 2004. Growing up, Gibson would jump at any opportunity to perform or be cast in local plays. Determined to have a career as an actress, Gibson began taking drama classes at the Oldham Theatre Workshop. Gibson was part of the cast in the 2015 Eyam and Comfort and Joy theater plays performed at the Oldham Coliseum Theatre and Oldham Theatre Workshop venues, respectively.
Gibson’s acting talent and skill quickly stood out, attracting talent agents. Manchester Media City talent agency Scream Management scouted Gibson and has been representing the actress ever since. With the agency representing her, Gibson Has worked only on television since she made her on-screen debut in 2017. These are roles where you may recognize the new Doctor Who companion actress, Millie Gibson.
Millie Gibson Had an Impressive Early Career
Millie Gibson joined the cast of the CBBC children’s drama Jamie Johnson in Season 2. Gibson was cast in a recurring role as Indira Cave. Her character was a seemingly wealthy, vain, popular girl at the school. She initially had a crush on Jamie Johnson (Louis Dunn) before moving on to date the football captain, Harry Armstrong. Gibson played the character for 2 seasons (2 & 3), from 2017 to 2018.
During her time in the Jamie Johnson series, Millie Gibson guest-starred in an episode of Love, Lies and Records in 2017. Gibson’s next main television role was in the three-part British drama series Butterfly. Gibson was cast as Lily Duffy, Maxine “Max” Duffy’s (Callum Booth-Ford) older sister. As Max struggles with her sexual identity, Lily defends and protects Max in school, allowing her to live life as a trans girl. Butterfly originally aired on ITV from October 14 to October 28, 2018.
Coronation Street Had a Huge Impact on Millie Gibson’s Career
No other role has positively affected Millie Gibson’s career more than her role in Coronation Street. Gibson joined the British television soap opera in 2019 as Kelly Neelan. Gibson’s character was a regular in the series, playing the teenage daughter of actor Greg Wood (Rick Neelan) and actress Laura Neelan‘s (Kel Allen) characters. Gibson first appeared as the character in episode 9807 of the series. In August 2022, it was reported on Daily Mirror that Millie Gibson would not return to Coronation Street. However, neither the actress nor the producers gave reasons for her exit. Three months later, in November, it was announced Millie Gibson would play the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. There’s no doubt Millie Gibson will deliver an astonishing performance as Ruby Sunday when Doctor Who Series 14 premieres in May 2024.
Nominations And Awards Millie Gibson’s Has Received
Millie Gibson’s acting career may be less than a decade old, but her performance has received a few accolades. Although her earlier roles didn’t receive nominations, her performance in Coronation Street could not be ignored. At the 2022 The British Soap Awards, Gibson won her nomination for Best Young Performer. She also received a nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Inside Soap Awards. However, she lost the nomination to actress Gillian Wright‘s performance as Jean Slater in EastEnders. Besides these nominations, Millie Gibson also received accolades at the 2022 National Television Awards and I Talk Telly Awards for Serial Drama Performance and Best Soap Performance, respectively.