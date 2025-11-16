This Online Group Is Dedicated To “Mildly Interesting” Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts (New Pics)

by

Not everything needs to be over the top to captivate our attention. Even the smallest of things to a wondering mind can turn out to be hiding a story behind them. That is why today, we have selected another list of mildly interesting photos for your forever curious minds.

Over 21 million members on this subreddit are proof that there is no shortage of observant people who are consistently ready to be surprised by, at first, seemingly ordinary things. With the help of these images, we can notice how different we all are, depending on where our attention is drawn, and appreciate all the randomness available all around us if we just keep looking.

So if you’re feeling stuck in a rut, or just looking for a little inspiration, we invite you to dive into the complexity of the ordinary and discover something new to you. And for more on Bored Panda, visit our previous post here.

One of our characteristics that makes us especially interested in everything around us is curiosity. To learn more about that, Bored Panda got in touch with a brilliant astrophysicist, best-selling author, and popular speaker, Dr. Mario Livio. Read a full interview below.

More info: mario-livio.com | Facebook | Youtube | Twitter

#1 My Local Hospital Has Provided A House For A Cat That Frequently Visits

Image source: syncopant

#2 An Origami Dwarf I Folded

Image source: JonSnuu69

#3 The Vegetable Shops Here Show A Pic Of The Farmer

Image source: keebler980

#4 The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram (Ecg)

Image source: thesahilpatel

#5 I Toasted Bread To Absolute Perfection

Image source: InFlames235

#6 Someone Knitted A Sweater For Their Car’s Emblem

Image source: bluemoonlighter

#7 Toaster Bath Bomb I Found At The Mall

Image source: frogmug

#8 A Local Pizzeria Started Using A Dough Ball Instead Of The Plastic Thingies To Keep The Pizza Intact

Image source: UnintentionalExpat

#9 A Park In My City Was Adopted By The Satanic Temple

Image source: ShowerStew

#10 Took A Small Squirt Of My Shaving Gel, And Got A Little Chicken!

Image source: DetailFactory

#11 This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad’s Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number

Image source: Miss_Behaves

#12 This Bottom Left Window Is Actually A Painting

Image source: BannedFromEarth

#13 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

Image source: Lilt34

#14 This Company Ships Their Product In Boxes Marked As Plain Flour To Deter Porch Pirates

Image source: CondeNastyDigital

#15 Tall Skinny Snowman Made With A Bucket

Image source: randalwon

#16 I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church

Image source: norskunna

#17 We Found Neighbouring Houses With The Same Colours As Our Jackets

Image source: pantalooon

#18 Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”

Image source: TuxedoFloorca

#19 Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox

Image source: brandschain

#20 My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store

Image source: big_news_1

#21 This Snow Puppy My Wife Casually Threw Together

Image source: snakedoctor223

#22 Batteries With “Bitter Coating” To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

Image source: fernanaj

#23 My Local Five Guys Is Being Run By Five Girls Tonight

Image source: exonomix

#24 This 57-Year Old Telegram My Grandpa Sent My Grandma

Image source: kevinmparkinson

#25 This Puzzle Is Actually A Prank Puzzle

Image source: icemage27

#26 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has “Game Over” Burnt Into The Screen

Image source: nordvplan

#27 1956 Truck Looks Brand New

Image source: SubieYoshi

#28 This Pizza Shop Offers Two Types Of Straws, But Questions Your Reasoning

Image source: planbskte11

#29 My Takeout Rice Container Was 100% Filled

Image source: SwashbucklingWeasels

#30 I Bought An Old Math Textbook And It Has The Original Pledge Of Allegiance In The Front Without “Under God”

Image source: seditiouslizard

#31 Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen

Image source: cooliojames

#32 The Result Of My Family Putting All Of Our Fruit Stickers On Our Fridge For The Past Several Years

Image source: Seaspooder

#33 My Grocery Store Blocks Out Characters On Packaging

Image source: Trooperlite

#34 This Enormous Mountain Of Saffron In A Bazar In Tehran

Image source: Lucamadeus93

#35 This Restaurant In Monterrey, Ca Doesn’t Allow Children

Image source: rockmeamat3ur

#36 At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don’t Get Destroyed And We Don’t Have To Throw Them Away

Image source: Jamie_logan

#37 The Remains Of This Hammer Stuck In Asphalt

Image source: marmosetohmarmoset

#38 This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street

Image source: giu989

#39 Our Office Received A Pallet Jack On A Pallet Today

Image source: efjer

#40 There’s A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel

Image source: umichscoots

#41 The Prize Car At This Dying Mall Is An 18 Year Old Corvette

Image source: EyeLike2Watch

#42 Home Made Cheese Aging In One Of My Refrigerator “Cheese Caves”

Image source: 5ittingduck

#43 The Top Of The Boston Skyline Is Just Barely Visible From Cape Cod

Image source: WeaponizedFeline

#44 Waffle House Includes Sales Tax

Image source: Jove108

#45 My 1 Euro Coin Fell Apart

Image source: AddAFucking

#46 I Can Grip Things Backwards

Image source: SentientPotato42

#47 This Building Im In Has Chairs And Desks Mounted On The Wall

Image source: WillyHeeler

#48 Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out

Image source: Snowedin-69

#49 An Egg I Bought From A Farmer’s Market (Bottom) Compared To A Store Bought One

Image source: pls_dont_ban_mod

#50 This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

Image source: nothochiminh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
