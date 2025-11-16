This Online Group Is Dedicated To “Mildly Interesting” Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts (New Pics)

Not everything needs to be over the top to captivate our attention. Even the smallest of things to a wondering mind can turn out to be hiding a story behind them. That is why today, we have selected another list of mildly interesting photos for your forever curious minds.
Over 21 million members on this subreddit are proof that there is no shortage of observant people who are consistently ready to be surprised by, at first, seemingly ordinary things. With the help of these images, we can notice how different we all are, depending on where our attention is drawn, and appreciate all the randomness available all around us if we just keep looking.
So if you’re feeling stuck in a rut, or just looking for a little inspiration, we invite you to dive into the complexity of the ordinary and discover something new to you. And for more on Bored Panda, visit our previous post here.
One of our characteristics that makes us especially interested in everything around us is curiosity. To learn more about that, Bored Panda got in touch with a brilliant astrophysicist, best-selling author, and popular speaker, Dr. Mario Livio. Read a full interview below.
#1 My Local Hospital Has Provided A House For A Cat That Frequently Visits
Image source: syncopant
#2 An Origami Dwarf I Folded
Image source: JonSnuu69
#3 The Vegetable Shops Here Show A Pic Of The Farmer
Image source: keebler980
#4 The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram (Ecg)
Image source: thesahilpatel
#5 I Toasted Bread To Absolute Perfection
Image source: InFlames235
#6 Someone Knitted A Sweater For Their Car’s Emblem
Image source: bluemoonlighter
#7 Toaster Bath Bomb I Found At The Mall
Image source: frogmug
#8 A Local Pizzeria Started Using A Dough Ball Instead Of The Plastic Thingies To Keep The Pizza Intact
Image source: UnintentionalExpat
#9 A Park In My City Was Adopted By The Satanic Temple
Image source: ShowerStew
#10 Took A Small Squirt Of My Shaving Gel, And Got A Little Chicken!
Image source: DetailFactory
#11 This 1969 Dollar Bill We Found In My Dad’s Small Money Collection With A 00000001 Serial Number
Image source: Miss_Behaves
#12 This Bottom Left Window Is Actually A Painting
Image source: BannedFromEarth
#13 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind
Image source: Lilt34
#14 This Company Ships Their Product In Boxes Marked As Plain Flour To Deter Porch Pirates
Image source: CondeNastyDigital
#15 Tall Skinny Snowman Made With A Bucket
Image source: randalwon
#16 I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church
Image source: norskunna
#17 We Found Neighbouring Houses With The Same Colours As Our Jackets
Image source: pantalooon
#18 Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”
Image source: TuxedoFloorca
#19 Our Garbagemen Left Us A Christmas Card In Our Mailbox
Image source: brandschain
#20 My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store
Image source: big_news_1
#21 This Snow Puppy My Wife Casually Threw Together
Image source: snakedoctor223
#22 Batteries With “Bitter Coating” To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them
Image source: fernanaj
#23 My Local Five Guys Is Being Run By Five Girls Tonight
Image source: exonomix
#24 This 57-Year Old Telegram My Grandpa Sent My Grandma
Image source: kevinmparkinson
#25 This Puzzle Is Actually A Prank Puzzle
Image source: icemage27
#26 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has “Game Over” Burnt Into The Screen
Image source: nordvplan
#27 1956 Truck Looks Brand New
Image source: SubieYoshi
#28 This Pizza Shop Offers Two Types Of Straws, But Questions Your Reasoning
Image source: planbskte11
#29 My Takeout Rice Container Was 100% Filled
Image source: SwashbucklingWeasels
#30 I Bought An Old Math Textbook And It Has The Original Pledge Of Allegiance In The Front Without “Under God”
Image source: seditiouslizard
#31 Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Has A Tiny Broken Screen
Image source: cooliojames
#32 The Result Of My Family Putting All Of Our Fruit Stickers On Our Fridge For The Past Several Years
Image source: Seaspooder
#33 My Grocery Store Blocks Out Characters On Packaging
Image source: Trooperlite
#34 This Enormous Mountain Of Saffron In A Bazar In Tehran
Image source: Lucamadeus93
#35 This Restaurant In Monterrey, Ca Doesn’t Allow Children
Image source: rockmeamat3ur
#36 At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don’t Get Destroyed And We Don’t Have To Throw Them Away
Image source: Jamie_logan
#37 The Remains Of This Hammer Stuck In Asphalt
Image source: marmosetohmarmoset
#38 This Randomly Illuminated Patch Of Street
Image source: giu989
#39 Our Office Received A Pallet Jack On A Pallet Today
Image source: efjer
#40 There’s A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel
Image source: umichscoots
#41 The Prize Car At This Dying Mall Is An 18 Year Old Corvette
Image source: EyeLike2Watch
#42 Home Made Cheese Aging In One Of My Refrigerator “Cheese Caves”
Image source: 5ittingduck
#43 The Top Of The Boston Skyline Is Just Barely Visible From Cape Cod
Image source: WeaponizedFeline
#44 Waffle House Includes Sales Tax
Image source: Jove108
#45 My 1 Euro Coin Fell Apart
Image source: AddAFucking
#46 I Can Grip Things Backwards
Image source: SentientPotato42
#47 This Building Im In Has Chairs And Desks Mounted On The Wall
Image source: WillyHeeler
#48 Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out
Image source: Snowedin-69
#49 An Egg I Bought From A Farmer’s Market (Bottom) Compared To A Store Bought One
Image source: pls_dont_ban_mod
#50 This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper
Image source: nothochiminh
#51 This 7-Eleven In The Philippines Specifically Sells Room Temperature Bottled Water
#53 This Coffee Shop Uses Oat Milk As Their Default Milk
#54 These Recyclable 6 Pack Holders That Replaced The Plastic Ones
#55 Train Weels Have A Contact Area Of About One Fingernail, As Seen In This Picture
#56 My Primary Doctor Has A Bobblehead Of Himself At The Front Desk
#57 My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It
#59 This Stonework Looks Textured In The Sun, But Flat In The Shade
#60 Costco’s Pepperoni Pizza Has Fewer Calories Than The Plain Cheese
#61 My Local Target Sells Sex Toys
