I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

I’m a time traveler! Ok, a slight exaggeration. I visit locations captured in postcards from the late 19th century mostly in France and Switzerland, and then repeat the photograph and blend the two images together highlighting how in over 100 years our towns have changed little but society has changed enormously.
#1 Yvoire Town Centre, Lake Geneva, France
#2 The Brunswick Monument, Late 19th Century, Geneva
#3 The Brunswick Monument, Early 20th Century, Geneva
#4 Relaxing By Lake Geneva, Switzerland
#5 Chapel At Saint Jeoire, French Alps
#6 Annecy, Rue Royale, How The Location Appeared 100+ Years Ago And How It Looks Today. The Major Difference Is The Absence Of Parked Cars !
#7 Porte Perriere, Annecy, France, Our 2 Principal Characters Separated By 10 Yards But 100 Years
