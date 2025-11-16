I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

by

I’m a time traveler! Ok, a slight exaggeration. I visit locations captured in postcards from the late 19th century mostly in France and Switzerland, and then repeat the photograph and blend the two images together highlighting how in over 100 years our towns have changed little but society has changed enormously.

More info: Instagram

#1 Yvoire Town Centre, Lake Geneva, France

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#2 The Brunswick Monument, Late 19th Century, Geneva

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#3 The Brunswick Monument, Early 20th Century, Geneva

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#4 Relaxing By Lake Geneva, Switzerland

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#5 Chapel At Saint Jeoire, French Alps

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#6 Annecy, Rue Royale, How The Location Appeared 100+ Years Ago And How It Looks Today. The Major Difference Is The Absence Of Parked Cars !

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

#7 Porte Perriere, Annecy, France, Our 2 Principal Characters Separated By 10 Yards But 100 Years

I Capture The Ways Society Has Changed But Our Towns Stayed Similar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Heathers” Promo: First Look At Paramount Network Series Based On the Movie
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2017
Guy Decided To Photoshop Himself Into Celebrity Photos And Here Is The Result (27 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 17-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
I Photographed Myself Wearing The Traditional Costume Of The Country I Was In (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
365 Asshole Parents Who Ruined Their Children’s Lives
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How To Spot a Ripoff on the Show Pawn Stars
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.