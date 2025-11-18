Olympic Runner Doused In Petrol And Set On Fire By Boyfriend In Horrific Attack

Marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who made her mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is now in critical condition after a brutal attack by her boyfriend.
The Ugandan athlete, 33, was set on fire in the small town of Endebess, Kenya, during a disagreement with her partner, Dickson Ndiema.
Officials revealed that Dickson had entered her property on Sunday, September 1, while Rebecca was at church with her two children. He was allegedly armed with a can of petrol.
When the Olympic runner returned, the pair were locked in an argument before the enraged boyfriend doused her in petrol and set her ablaze.
Image credits: Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Image credits: Uganda Athletics Federation / Twitter
“The couple was heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns,” Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said, as quoted by Kenyan outlet The Standard.
Neighbors rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, which left both the attacker and the victim covered in burns.
The long-distance runner was rushed to the hospital with 75% of her body covered in burns, while the accused boyfriend had burns over 30% of his body.
Image credits: Uganda Athletics Federation / Twitter
The pair were reportedly arguing about the land on which the house was built. Rebecca, who is from a region just across the border in Uganda, had moved to Trans Nzoia county to be closer to the many athletic training centers in Kenya.
Even though her parents bought the piece of land, she was engaged in some sort of dispute with her Kenyan boyfriend over the plot.
Rebecca competed in the Paris Olympics this year and finished in 44th place in the marathon.
In 2022, she won a gold medal at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
The attacker, Dickson Ndiema, also sustained serious burns and was taken to the hospital
The “high-profile patient” was “fully sedated because of the extent of the burns,” according to Dr. Owen Benach, the senior director of clinical services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where Rebecca is currently receiving treatment.
The Ugandan Athletics Federation acknowledged the gruesome attack on the Olympic participant.
“We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalised at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret,” their statement said. “This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her.”
