50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

by

Some of the most fascinating things in life hide behind mundanity. You’ll have to look a little closer to notice what makes them stand out, just like in the photos you’re about to see. 

These snapshots come from the Mildly Interesting subreddit. All 24 million members share the same captivation over eye-catching things embedded within the humdrum of daily life. Here, people share pictures of random laser lights appearing in the night sky, square-shaped watermelons, and chia seeds sprouting from toothbrushes.

If reading that confused you, check out this list we’ve compiled to see for yourself. Scroll through and see if you find at least one that grabs your attention.

#1 These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Appeal

#2 Local Funeral House Offers A $85 Cardboard Casket

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Kilo2Ton

#3 Today’s 1 Euro Coin From Greece Depicting 2400 Year Old Greek Coin

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: pietr8

#4 The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Milliways07

#5 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: duckfart88

#6 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: HealTHCareEmbroidery

#7 My Mom Sent This Picture Of The Soda Aisle At Her Grocery Store

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: MyraBannerTatlock

#8 My Kitten’s Nose Turns A Darker Shade Of Pink When She’s Sleepy

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: epineph_RN

#9 Dad’s Relay Torch From The ‘84 Olympics

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: red_suspenders

#10 Our Daughter Was Born With A Lot Of Hair

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Cavalier26

#11 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: jvilly

#12 Car Parking Without Saftey Barriers

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: mannymelb1987

#13 Our Pilot Today

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: New_Fault_1002

#14 There’s A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Boumy

#15 The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Hurambuk

#16 My Copper Wire Off Ebay Arrived With Six Different Collectable Princess Diana Memorial Stamps From 1998

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: IndigoBlue14

#17 My Mother Bought Me Another Copy Of The Toy I’ve Had Since I Was A Child

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Reaversal

#18 My Adopted Street Cat Before And After Being Neutered At Age 13

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: luhbreton

#19 My Workplace’s Air Conditioner Condenses So Much Water That It’s Growing Cattails At The End Of The Parking Lot

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: iamdarkyoshi

#20 This Mesh Bag Makes Oranges Look Way More “Orange”

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: jollycreation

#21 Someone Donated Hundreds Of Space Jam Fleece Throws To Our Flood Relief Fund

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: BadPunsIsHowEyeRoll

#22 I Was Born With Only 2 Fingers And A Thumb On My Right Hand

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Beard_of_8bit

#23 Friend’s Umbrella Grew A Large Mushroom In The Month She Didn’t Use It

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: stephaniechia

#24 This Bunny In My Yard Doesn’t Have Bunny Ears

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Cyberdan3

#25 Scent Free Zone For Workers

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: yussi1870

#26 One Of My Coke Bottle Candies Was Empty

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: henkheijmen

#27 My Niece Has 6 Fingers On Both Hands [oc]

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: mugheesdogar

#28 I Found A 12 Year Old Pouch Of Capri Sun In The Middle Of A Desert In New Mexico

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: jameswest22

#29 Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: AutGuy1996

#30 The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: dumbwhip

#31 I Put Some Bacon Grease On My Electric Skillet And It Formed A Perfect Diamond

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: flyingdrums

#32 My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Inverse Of Her Tattoo

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: jeshy1

#33 My Wife And Cat Have Been Prescribed The Same Meds

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: ArcusArtifex

#34 My Xl Wrist Vein

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: plaidjammies

#35 Contact Area Between Train Wheel And Rail

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: XWHV

#36 Got My Wisdom Teeth Taken Out Today

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: JohGri123

#37 My Right Pupil Isn’t Centered Nor Is It A Circle

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Virtual-Astronaut455

#38 The Shower Head In Our Airbnb In Vietnam Has A Clear Water Water Filter Build Into It

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Bellpop

#39 So My Cousin Brought My Parents Some 50 Year Old Honey Her Dad Had

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Sopht_Serve

#40 I Purchased A Modular Sofa, And Every Single Box Contained An Ergonomic Screwdriver

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: 0nly0bjective

#41 The Soft Ground At The Park Is Made Up Of What Looks Like Recycled Soles Of Shoes

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: BrooklynJewishMom

#42 Found A Small Deer Skull In The Woods

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: kronkarp

#43 The Colour Gradient Of The Eggs In My Fridge

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Stash_pit

#44 There’s A Hammock In My Hotel Room Instead Of A Couch

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: pwstern79

#45 My Neighbors Regularly Throw Away Brand New Suitcases

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Reality_Concentrate

#46 Quaalude Pill Sample Pack Found At Grandmas House

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: RichPay2111

#47 What 25 Years Of Sideways Storage Does To Pewter Candlesticks

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Pangwiny

#48 A Chia Seed Sprouted From My Toothbrush

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: Cheez-it_king

#49 This Oddly Shaped Toilet Bowl In A Doctor’s Office

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: invisus64

#50 Woke Up To Find This Boulder Of A Tonsil Stone Just Lolling Around On My Tongue

50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics To Make The Day A Little Bit More Fun (New Pics)

Image source: AccountNumber478

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Thing To Do With Your Parents When You Were A Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Five Most Shocking Bold and the Beautiful Moments of 2020
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2020
An Adorable Photoshoot Of A Girl And Her Pet Rat Named Disco Bacon By Andrea Martin
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Why Do So Many People, Especially Older Folks, Refuse To Understand?”: People Discuss The Younger Generation’s Refusal To Have Kids
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Inspirational Story Of One Of The Most Famous Tie-Dye Shirts Created For A Post-Soviet Lithuanian Basketball Team By An American Rock Band Is Going Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The One Dream Or Hobby You Have Set Aside? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.