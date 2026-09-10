116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

The internet is full of hyperbole. Influencers swearing that they’ve discovered the most delicious cafe in Los Angeles. Celebrities claiming that being on a specific film set was the most transformative experience of their entire life. And companies promising that their products are the only ones you’ll ever need.
But let’s be honest: not everything is that fascinating, effective, or inspirational. Sometimes it’s refreshing to simply hear that something is “meh.” That’s why we took a trip to the Mildly Interesting subreddit, pandas. This community is dedicated to sharing photos of things that are only slightly amusing, so we’ve gathered a list of their most average photos below.
#1 This Souvenir Shop In Brussels Had Everything Lined Up So Perfectly That I Thought My Vision Got Blurry
Image source: thetanager
#2 Came Back To The Stove To Find All My Penne Standing Vertically
Image source: FatherOfTheSevenSeas
#3 Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny
Image source: downwithsocks
Nowadays, we are constantly bombarded with interesting content and amusing information. But the irony is that the oversaturation of interesting content means that almost nothing is interesting anymore. “Oh, my friend took a trip to Japan? Yeah, I’ve seen about 500 people on social media do the same.”
Or something that may have previously been a rare sight in real life seems much less interesting today because we’ve experienced it dozens of times through someone else’s lens on the internet. Not to mention the fact that everyone is always trying to oversell how amazing and exciting their life is on social media. That’s why groups like Mildly Interesting are so refreshing. They’re just honest, and honesty can be difficult to find online these days.
#4 Cut Into An Onion And It Was Half Red Half White
Image source: SandiSnapple
#5 Cat Shaped Snow At A Cat Named Store After The Winter Freeze
Image source: Om__
#6 Perfect Snowball I Made
Image source: Curious-Woodpecker53
Just like beauty, interest is in the eye of the beholder. You may read a book about octopuses that you find absolutely fascinating, while only a few pages of it would put your partner to sleep. But regardless of what you personally find interesting, Lorraine Besser, author of The Art of the Interesting, recommends that you prioritize seeking that out more than you prioritize seeking out happiness.
“The research has shown that when you have more psychologically rich experiences, it can lead you toward a more expansive sense of self,” Besser told Greater Good Magazine. “You feel more connected to everything—your environment, other people, whatever—in a non-evaluative way.”
#7 A Single Perfect Snowflake Landed On My Glasses On My Way To Work
Image source: hanyams
#8 Sometimes, When My Allergies Are Bugging Me, Just The Scales On My Koi Tattoo Puff Up
Image source: huggablekoi
#9 My Assistant Principals Tried To Scare Off Some Turkeys But Ended Up Getting Chased
Image source: shakenbake_jake
To seek out more interesting experiences, Besser recommends loosening your grip on planning. She explains that we have to leave space for unexpected and interesting opportunities to arise; if our minds are too narrow, we’ll miss out on these moments. Once you’ve made that space, Besser suggests that you “pay attention to the sparks of the interesting in your mind, seeing what lights you up and makes you curious.” Seek out new learning opportunities, and you’ll certainly find plenty of things that you consider interesting.
#10 Leaving Doha For Dubai, Dude In Front Of Me Has 13 Bags And A Falcon
Image source: jamantste
#11 The Chick Next To Me At The Bar Has A Whole Turkey In Her Purse
Image source: PurposelyIrrelephant
#12 My Dog Will Rotate Her Ears 180* When I Say “Good Girl”
Image source: Comfortable_File5742
Curiosity is something that we’re all born with, but unfortunately, many of us tend to lose touch with it over time. If you want to find interesting things, though, you’ve got to reconnect with that childlike wonder you once had. If you have many moments as an adult where you feel bored, the solution might simply be finding something that you’re curious about, something that excites you. Even if it’s only mildly interesting.
#13 Store Bought Eggs (Left) Are Fully Round. Farm Bought Eggs (Right) Have Flat Bottoms. All Cooked Together
Image source: Constantine1988
#14 Airport Security Left A Billy Club In My Golf Bag
Image source: atony1984
#15 Moved Our Bed To Find A Piece Of Grass Growing Out Of A Hidden Outlet
Image source: LawnMowerProductions
We all know that social media portrays a warped version of reality. According to The Center for Conflict and Cooperation at NYU, only 3% of social media profiles are toxic, but these pages are responsible for one-third of the content that gets posted online. Whether they’re sharing polarizing views, ragebait, or posts that are aimed at making “regular” people self-conscious about their lives, it’s almost impossible to avoid this kind of content.
#16 Had My Water On A Super Slow Drip In My Garage And Over A Day Or Two This Icicle Formed
Image source: username_nonexistent
#17 I Put A Pinecone In My Shower. It Closes When I Shower And Opens Again When It Dries
Image source: Mopperen
#18 People Pushing The Flooring Away From These Leaning Seats In The Parisian Metro
Image source: Purple_Korok
One of the worst crimes social media has committed against humanity is creating unrealistic expectations for people. You have to look flawless at all times, smile every moment, travel internationally every weekend, and never complain about anything. Your life must be perfect; otherwise, you’re definitely doing worse than everyone else on Instagram.
Now, most of us know that this is not true when we think about it rationally. But it can be easy to forget that everyone wakes up in the morning with messy hair and fights with their partner from time to time when you don’t see any of that online. We need pages like Mildly Interesting to remind us that life is always riveting. Sometimes, it’s even a bit boring.
#19 I Can Purchase A 55 Gallon Drum Of Maple Syrup At My Local Costco
Image source: opgary
#20 I Use My Hand Lotion From The Outside In
Image source: demetri_k
#21 A Single Bald Eagle Feather Next To Me 8 Year Old Chihuahua
Image source: Jearrod95
According to Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Center for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, finding joy in the little things can even be beneficial to your wellbeing. If you only look forward to extremely exciting or magical moments, you’ll miss out on all of the “micro-joys” that you can experience every single day. Seeing a gorgeous sunset, enjoying a hot cup of coffee, or sitting on your front porch and watching the birds may not be riveting. But they can all be mildly wonderful, and sometimes that’s enough.
#22 My Collect Of Recovered Weapons Working In The Federal Prison System
Image source: idkwatdafuk
#23 Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding
Image source: Only1Schematic
#24 My Wife’s Notes For School
Image source: Medic_onfire
Are you enjoying this list of mildly interesting photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you might even say are “pretty interesting,” and let us know in the comments below if you’ve encountered anything in your own life today that’s slightly amusing. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring posts that aren’t claiming to be any more fascinating than they really are, we recommend reading this article next!
#25 Im A 6’9″/205cm Tall Woman
Image source: verytallgirlkatie
#26 My Sister Spends So Much Time In Front Of Our Dog’s Grave That Her Footprints Are Imprinted On The Grass
Image source: drak_and_ma
#27 Pulled Apart An Old Grill Lighter, And There Was A Normal Lighter Inside
Image source: Turtle_flame
#28 My Dog Had Chemo And His Fur Went From Being Silver To Black
Image source: Honeyhoney524
#29 My Tongue Has Tooth Shaped Impressions
Image source: PhilosopherCat7567
#30 Hair With 13 Ends
Image source: leffy5
#31 I Found This Lost Onion Growing Under My Car Seat
Image source: lookiedat
#32 The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An ‘S’ Shape
Image source: FederalSwan3104
#33 Our Neighbors Built An Igloo (Virginia)
Image source: Inevitable-Phrase374
#34 I Pressed My Face Into The Snow While Making Different Expressions
Image source: geckofacts
#35 There Was A Cat At My Local Home Depot
Image source: Mirelurk-Fish
#36 My Wife Slices Bagels In 5 For The Maximum Topping Enjoyment
Image source: gt1
#37 Snow Naturally Formed This Garland Situation On My Parents Deck. It’s Holding That Shape On Its Own
Image source: nick_ole7
#38 Stain Looks Like A Fantasy Map
Image source: Inside-Performer323
#39 The Grubhub Bots On My Campus Take The Same Routes So Often That Their Tire Marks Are Visible
Image source: LavaSnow666
#40 A Cool Blue Orchid I Found In A Supermarket
Image source: eggtartboss
#41 Withdrew $220 From The ATM And Got All Sequential Bills
Image source: sushhiiinoah
#42 This Shadow On My Wall Looks Exactly Like The Grandpa From “Hey Arnold!”
Image source: Bitter_genius
#43 One Of My M&ms Is Shaped Like A Cylinder
Image source: zshanif
#44 The Shadow Cast By The (Apparently Transparent) Lenses Of My Glasses
Image source: Eliasibnz
#45 I Found A Knife Perfectly Imprinted Into The Bottom Of My Delivered Subway Sandwich…
Image source: One-Patient-3417
#46 Walked Past A Kevin From The Office Look-Alike Contest Today And Took A Picture Of The Winner
Image source: PsychologicalCost5
#47 My Apple Has The Outline Of An Apple On It
Image source: FakePoloManchurian
#48 Dehumidifier Broke While I Was Out Of Town And One Of My Books Absorbed A Bunch Of Water
Image source: foofruit13
#49 My Father-In-Law Marks Food With Expiration Dates
Image source: heruka108
#50 Banana With All Allergens
Image source: Iitaps_Missiciv
#51 This Censored Version Of 1984
Image source: Anjkra
#52 Someone’s Architectural Phone Charging Wire Configuration Without Touching The Ground
Image source: themanfromosaka
#53 The Roads In Dubai Are Eerily Empty This Morning
Image source: Dr-Klopp
#54 Found A Hot Wheels Little Library In My Neighborhood
Image source: okcs
#55 My Rescue Cat Has Deep Scars That Turned His Fur White
Image source: Onasiz
#56 Bookstore Misspells It’s Own Name On Big Storefront Sign
Image source: LurkingAlpaca
#57 Church Is Using A Bible As A Door Stopper
Image source: baumansc
#58 Human Pet Bed In Lidl (UK)
Image source: thepalmtrees1
#59 Our Staircase To Nowhere, Which We Use As A Bookshelf
Image source: Tetragrammator
#60 My Sister Found A Little Mushroom In Her Toilet!
Image source: Asianlime
#61 This Knife Broke While Being Used To Crush Garlic
Image source: juliadancer
#62 This House With 7 Stories
Image source: lipoppi
#63 My Strainer Doesnt Rest Over My Sink So I Improvised With A Fork
Image source: NaziPunksFkOff
#64 I Rewired A Payphone To Be My Home Phone
Image source: nameaboveallnames
#65 My Local Lowe’s Has A Cat That Lives In It
Image source: Albino_rhin0
#66 Mold Job That I Inspected Recently Mirrors Art
Image source: Aarionwashere
#67 Pet Turtles Set On Their Bellies Over Flower Pots To Prevent Them From Running Wild In The Garden While The Owner Cleans The House
Image source: Worldlyoox
#68 My Tattoo Got Sewn Together Crooked After Surgery
Image source: DelectableBloom
#69 My Patient’s Urine Was Bright Green Today
Image source: urosrgn
#70 The Amount Of Oil This Single Cheeto Released From Sitting In The Sun
Image source: TheGreatFoodDude
#71 While Filling My Pasta Pot With Filtered Water, A Precisely Oriented Macaroni Redirected The Water Stream
Image source: quibfiddle
#72 Swans Swimming In Alternating Colour Order
Image source: LeNoahhh
#73 A Frog On A Cactus
Image source: mustardmadman
#74 My Friend’s Cat Rests / Takes Naps Like This On The Chair Every Day
Image source: ehogremio
#75 Trader Joe’s Forgot To White Label The Cheese Packet For Their Mac And Cheese Made By Annie’s
Image source: freeradioforall
#76 Husbands Fingers Occasionally Get Weird Blisters That Are Symmetrical
Image source: FlyingN00dles
#77 I Won This Night At The Museum 2 Watch As A Kid From A Cartoon Network Contest
Image source: rutschekana
#78 This Stone Formed In My Humidifier
Image source: oldbenkenobi683
#79 This Trash Truck That Says To Leave An American Football Field Distance Between Cars
Image source: International-Air542
#80 My Beard Oil Ate Through The Rubber Stopper
Image source: TinyMuffin
#81 The Fire Department Accidentally Left Behind A Fire Axe After Clearing Out Our Building
Image source: Senior_Fish_Face
#82 My Wife Got Me A Wallet That Makes Me Look Like Batman When I Insert My License
Image source: BestAtTeamworkMan
#83 Found A Long Penne
Image source: SirFartsaLotJr
#84 Whenever We Clean The Ball Pit At Work, The Most Broken Balls We Find Are Always Orange
Image source: lucasearlgray
#85 I Cut A Potato Exactly In Half
Image source: Brummo
#86 My Parents Have A Bird House Replica Of Their Home
Image source: Allpanicn0disc
#87 This Dog Toy Of A Cow Giving Birth
Image source: Mike_Oxlong25
#88 Ball Cap For Covering Bald Spot
Image source: Obvious-Safe904
#89 I Took This Photo With The Shadow Perfectly Behind The Pole Giving The Illusion Of No Shadow
Image source: JackyYT083
#90 Paw Print From My Cat Sitting On Me For 5 Minutes
Image source: whoops_igiveup
#91 I Discovered A Snail Taking A Ride On My Hat
Image source: btsofohio
#92 This Massive Mushroom I Found At Work vs. My Size 5 Men’s Shoe (Ft. Its Mini Twin)
Image source: Otter_Pockets
#93 Missing Cat Sitting Right Next To Its Missing Cat Poster [oc]
Image source: DrPepperJo
#94 This Carabiner At My Gym That Is Slowly Wearing Through Daily Use
Image source: JaseAndrews
#95 Someone In My Neighborhood Went Around And Labeled All The Plants Growing Up Through The Sidewalk
Image source: BraveMax
#96 Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks
Image source: porcelainpappi
#97 This Remote Battery Is Just A Bunch Of Watch Batteries Stacked Together
Image source: loinmaster
#98 This Photo I Accidentally Took Of My Cat’s Optical Nerves
Image source: weirdestjacob
#99 The Size Of These Grapes I Just Bought
Image source: lbeau310
#100 Local Chinese Restaurant Dragon Town Is Closing, Reopening As Dragon City
Image source: thefancysurprise
#101 Dental Lamp Looks Like An African Ox
Image source: Nocoffee-noworkee
#102 We Had To Saw My Dog Out From Between The Floors Of Our House
Image source: Jinxs-Grenades
#103 I Stepped On A Blueberry And It Left An Imprint Of Itself
Image source: olivesandgin
#104 Pre-Popped Popcorn
Image source: chi-bacon-bits
#105 I Have A Cave Behind My House
Image source: Nervous_Ad_4895
#106 No Cabbage Sign
Image source: BartyCrouchesBone
#107 Sauce Containers Can Be Made Into Cowboy Hats
Image source: KimChiCommando1
#108 Hotel I Am Staying At Is Next To A Golf Course. I Have A Broken Window
Image source: tiradium
#109 This Village Has These Statues To Discourage Drivers From Speeding
Image source: alasw0eisme
#110 The Leds To Turn 5 Into 6 Were So Rarely Used Until Now That There Is A Noticeable Difference In Brightness
Image source: mloDiablo
#111 Sydney Has Water Fountains With A Mouth Guard So People Don’t Put Their Lips Directly On The Spout
Image source: evango17
#112 The Grass Inside The Ring Of Mushrooms Is Thicker Than Outside
Image source: Cocacolonoscopy
#113 The Tomato I Grew Has Rings
Image source: MegumiLove
#114 My Car Has A Dedicated Spot For Lip Balm
Image source: justheretolookatass
#115 My Phone Fell From The Phone Holder And Got Crushed By The Treadmill I Was Using
Image source: Kind-Butterscotch757
#116 I Am The Same Colour As Cheap Ham
Image source: zagreus9
Follow Us