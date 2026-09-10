116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

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The internet is full of hyperbole. Influencers swearing that they’ve discovered the most delicious cafe in Los Angeles. Celebrities claiming that being on a specific film set was the most transformative experience of their entire life. And companies promising that their products are the only ones you’ll ever need.

But let’s be honest: not everything is that fascinating, effective, or inspirational. Sometimes it’s refreshing to simply hear that something is “meh.” That’s why we took a trip to the Mildly Interesting subreddit, pandas. This community is dedicated to sharing photos of things that are only slightly amusing, so we’ve gathered a list of their most average photos below.

#1 This Souvenir Shop In Brussels Had Everything Lined Up So Perfectly That I Thought My Vision Got Blurry

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: thetanager

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

#2 Came Back To The Stove To Find All My Penne Standing Vertically

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: FatherOfTheSevenSeas

#3 Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: downwithsocks

Nowadays, we are constantly bombarded with interesting content and amusing information. But the irony is that the oversaturation of interesting content means that almost nothing is interesting anymore. “Oh, my friend took a trip to Japan? Yeah, I’ve seen about 500 people on social media do the same.” 

Or something that may have previously been a rare sight in real life seems much less interesting today because we’ve experienced it dozens of times through someone else’s lens on the internet. Not to mention the fact that everyone is always trying to oversell how amazing and exciting their life is on social media. That’s why groups like Mildly Interesting are so refreshing. They’re just honest, and honesty can be difficult to find online these days.   

#4 Cut Into An Onion And It Was Half Red Half White

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: SandiSnapple

#5 Cat Shaped Snow At A Cat Named Store After The Winter Freeze

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Om__

#6 Perfect Snowball I Made

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Curious-Woodpecker53

Just like beauty, interest is in the eye of the beholder. You may read a book about octopuses that you find absolutely fascinating, while only a few pages of it would put your partner to sleep. But regardless of what you personally find interesting, Lorraine Besser, author of The Art of the Interesting, recommends that you prioritize seeking that out more than you prioritize seeking out happiness.

“The research has shown that when you have more psychologically rich experiences, it can lead you toward a more expansive sense of self,” Besser told Greater Good Magazine. “You feel more connected to everything—your environment, other people, whatever—in a non-evaluative way.”   

#7 A Single Perfect Snowflake Landed On My Glasses On My Way To Work

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: hanyams

#8 Sometimes, When My Allergies Are Bugging Me, Just The Scales On My Koi Tattoo Puff Up

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: huggablekoi

#9 My Assistant Principals Tried To Scare Off Some Turkeys But Ended Up Getting Chased

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: shakenbake_jake

To seek out more interesting experiences, Besser recommends loosening your grip on planning. She explains that we have to leave space for unexpected and interesting opportunities to arise; if our minds are too narrow, we’ll miss out on these moments. Once you’ve made that space, Besser suggests that you “pay attention to the sparks of the interesting in your mind, seeing what lights you up and makes you curious.” Seek out new learning opportunities, and you’ll certainly find plenty of things that you consider interesting.

#10 Leaving Doha For Dubai, Dude In Front Of Me Has 13 Bags And A Falcon

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: jamantste

#11 The Chick Next To Me At The Bar Has A Whole Turkey In Her Purse

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: PurposelyIrrelephant

#12 My Dog Will Rotate Her Ears 180* When I Say “Good Girl”

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_File5742

Curiosity is something that we’re all born with, but unfortunately, many of us tend to lose touch with it over time. If you want to find interesting things, though, you’ve got to reconnect with that childlike wonder you once had. If you have many moments as an adult where you feel bored, the solution might simply be finding something that you’re curious about, something that excites you. Even if it’s only mildly interesting. 

#13 Store Bought Eggs (Left) Are Fully Round. Farm Bought Eggs (Right) Have Flat Bottoms. All Cooked Together

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Constantine1988

#14 Airport Security Left A Billy Club In My Golf Bag

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: atony1984

#15 Moved Our Bed To Find A Piece Of Grass Growing Out Of A Hidden Outlet

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: LawnMowerProductions

We all know that social media portrays a warped version of reality. According to The Center for Conflict and Cooperation at NYU, only 3% of social media profiles are toxic, but these pages are responsible for one-third of the content that gets posted online. Whether they’re sharing polarizing views, ragebait, or posts that are aimed at making “regular” people self-conscious about their lives, it’s almost impossible to avoid this kind of content.   

#16 Had My Water On A Super Slow Drip In My Garage And Over A Day Or Two This Icicle Formed

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: username_nonexistent

#17 I Put A Pinecone In My Shower. It Closes When I Shower And Opens Again When It Dries

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Mopperen

#18 People Pushing The Flooring Away From These Leaning Seats In The Parisian Metro

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Purple_Korok

One of the worst crimes social media has committed against humanity is creating unrealistic expectations for people. You have to look flawless at all times, smile every moment, travel internationally every weekend, and never complain about anything. Your life must be perfect; otherwise, you’re definitely doing worse than everyone else on Instagram. 

Now, most of us know that this is not true when we think about it rationally. But it can be easy to forget that everyone wakes up in the morning with messy hair and fights with their partner from time to time when you don’t see any of that online. We need pages like Mildly Interesting to remind us that life is always riveting. Sometimes, it’s even a bit boring.

#19 I Can Purchase A 55 Gallon Drum Of Maple Syrup At My Local Costco

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: opgary

#20 I Use My Hand Lotion From The Outside In

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: demetri_k

#21 A Single Bald Eagle Feather Next To Me 8 Year Old Chihuahua

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Jearrod95

According to Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Center for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, finding joy in the little things can even be beneficial to your wellbeing. If you only look forward to extremely exciting or magical moments, you’ll miss out on all of the “micro-joys” that you can experience every single day. Seeing a gorgeous sunset, enjoying a hot cup of coffee, or sitting on your front porch and watching the birds may not be riveting. But they can all be mildly wonderful, and sometimes that’s enough.   

#22 My Collect Of Recovered Weapons Working In The Federal Prison System

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: idkwatdafuk

#23 Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Only1Schematic

#24 My Wife’s Notes For School

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Medic_onfire

Are you enjoying this list of mildly interesting photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you might even say are “pretty interesting,” and let us know in the comments below if you’ve encountered anything in your own life today that’s slightly amusing. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring posts that aren’t claiming to be any more fascinating than they really are, we recommend reading this article next! 

#25 Im A 6’9″/205cm Tall Woman

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: verytallgirlkatie

#26 My Sister Spends So Much Time In Front Of Our Dog’s Grave That Her Footprints Are Imprinted On The Grass

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: drak_and_ma

#27 Pulled Apart An Old Grill Lighter, And There Was A Normal Lighter Inside

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Turtle_flame

#28 My Dog Had Chemo And His Fur Went From Being Silver To Black

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Honeyhoney524

#29 My Tongue Has Tooth Shaped Impressions

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: PhilosopherCat7567

#30 Hair With 13 Ends

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: leffy5

#31 I Found This Lost Onion Growing Under My Car Seat

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: lookiedat

#32 The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An ‘S’ Shape

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: FederalSwan3104

#33 Our Neighbors Built An Igloo (Virginia)

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Phrase374

#34 I Pressed My Face Into The Snow While Making Different Expressions

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: geckofacts

#35 There Was A Cat At My Local Home Depot

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Mirelurk-Fish

#36 My Wife Slices Bagels In 5 For The Maximum Topping Enjoyment

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: gt1

#37 Snow Naturally Formed This Garland Situation On My Parents Deck. It’s Holding That Shape On Its Own

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: nick_ole7

#38 Stain Looks Like A Fantasy Map

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Inside-Performer323

#39 The Grubhub Bots On My Campus Take The Same Routes So Often That Their Tire Marks Are Visible

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: LavaSnow666

#40 A Cool Blue Orchid I Found In A Supermarket

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: eggtartboss

#41 Withdrew $220 From The ATM And Got All Sequential Bills

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: sushhiiinoah

#42 This Shadow On My Wall Looks Exactly Like The Grandpa From “Hey Arnold!”

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Bitter_genius

#43 One Of My M&ms Is Shaped Like A Cylinder

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: zshanif

#44 The Shadow Cast By The (Apparently Transparent) Lenses Of My Glasses

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Eliasibnz

#45 I Found A Knife Perfectly Imprinted Into The Bottom Of My Delivered Subway Sandwich…

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: One-Patient-3417

#46 Walked Past A Kevin From The Office Look-Alike Contest Today And Took A Picture Of The Winner

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: PsychologicalCost5

#47 My Apple Has The Outline Of An Apple On It

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: FakePoloManchurian

#48 Dehumidifier Broke While I Was Out Of Town And One Of My Books Absorbed A Bunch Of Water

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: foofruit13

#49 My Father-In-Law Marks Food With Expiration Dates

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: heruka108

#50 Banana With All Allergens

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Iitaps_Missiciv

#51 This Censored Version Of 1984

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Anjkra

#52 Someone’s Architectural Phone Charging Wire Configuration Without Touching The Ground

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: themanfromosaka

#53 The Roads In Dubai Are Eerily Empty This Morning

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-Klopp

#54 Found A Hot Wheels Little Library In My Neighborhood

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: okcs

#55 My Rescue Cat Has Deep Scars That Turned His Fur White

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Onasiz

#56 Bookstore Misspells It’s Own Name On Big Storefront Sign

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: LurkingAlpaca

#57 Church Is Using A Bible As A Door Stopper

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: baumansc

#58 Human Pet Bed In Lidl (UK)

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: thepalmtrees1

#59 Our Staircase To Nowhere, Which We Use As A Bookshelf

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Tetragrammator

#60 My Sister Found A Little Mushroom In Her Toilet!

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Asianlime

#61 This Knife Broke While Being Used To Crush Garlic

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: juliadancer

#62 This House With 7 Stories

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: lipoppi

#63 My Strainer Doesnt Rest Over My Sink So I Improvised With A Fork

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: NaziPunksFkOff

#64 I Rewired A Payphone To Be My Home Phone

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: nameaboveallnames

#65 My Local Lowe’s Has A Cat That Lives In It

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Albino_rhin0

#66 Mold Job That I Inspected Recently Mirrors Art

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Aarionwashere

#67 Pet Turtles Set On Their Bellies Over Flower Pots To Prevent Them From Running Wild In The Garden While The Owner Cleans The House

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Worldlyoox

#68 My Tattoo Got Sewn Together Crooked After Surgery

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: DelectableBloom

#69 My Patient’s Urine Was Bright Green Today

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: urosrgn

#70 The Amount Of Oil This Single Cheeto Released From Sitting In The Sun

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: TheGreatFoodDude

#71 While Filling My Pasta Pot With Filtered Water, A Precisely Oriented Macaroni Redirected The Water Stream

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: quibfiddle

#72 Swans Swimming In Alternating Colour Order

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: LeNoahhh

#73 A Frog On A Cactus

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: mustardmadman

#74 My Friend’s Cat Rests / Takes Naps Like This On The Chair Every Day

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: ehogremio

#75 Trader Joe’s Forgot To White Label The Cheese Packet For Their Mac And Cheese Made By Annie’s

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: freeradioforall

#76 Husbands Fingers Occasionally Get Weird Blisters That Are Symmetrical

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: FlyingN00dles

#77 I Won This Night At The Museum 2 Watch As A Kid From A Cartoon Network Contest

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: rutschekana

#78 This Stone Formed In My Humidifier

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: oldbenkenobi683

#79 This Trash Truck That Says To Leave An American Football Field Distance Between Cars

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: International-Air542

#80 My Beard Oil Ate Through The Rubber Stopper

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: TinyMuffin

#81 The Fire Department Accidentally Left Behind A Fire Axe After Clearing Out Our Building

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Senior_Fish_Face

#82 My Wife Got Me A Wallet That Makes Me Look Like Batman When I Insert My License

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: BestAtTeamworkMan

#83 Found A Long Penne

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: SirFartsaLotJr

#84 Whenever We Clean The Ball Pit At Work, The Most Broken Balls We Find Are Always Orange

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: lucasearlgray

#85 I Cut A Potato Exactly In Half

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Brummo

#86 My Parents Have A Bird House Replica Of Their Home

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Allpanicn0disc

#87 This Dog Toy Of A Cow Giving Birth

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Mike_Oxlong25

#88 Ball Cap For Covering Bald Spot

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Obvious-Safe904

#89 I Took This Photo With The Shadow Perfectly Behind The Pole Giving The Illusion Of No Shadow

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: JackyYT083

#90 Paw Print From My Cat Sitting On Me For 5 Minutes

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: whoops_igiveup

#91 I Discovered A Snail Taking A Ride On My Hat

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: btsofohio

#92 This Massive Mushroom I Found At Work vs. My Size 5 Men’s Shoe (Ft. Its Mini Twin)

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Otter_Pockets

#93 Missing Cat Sitting Right Next To Its Missing Cat Poster [oc]

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: DrPepperJo

#94 This Carabiner At My Gym That Is Slowly Wearing Through Daily Use

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: JaseAndrews

#95 Someone In My Neighborhood Went Around And Labeled All The Plants Growing Up Through The Sidewalk

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: BraveMax

#96 Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: porcelainpappi

#97 This Remote Battery Is Just A Bunch Of Watch Batteries Stacked Together

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: loinmaster

#98 This Photo I Accidentally Took Of My Cat’s Optical Nerves

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: weirdestjacob

#99 The Size Of These Grapes I Just Bought

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: lbeau310

#100 Local Chinese Restaurant Dragon Town Is Closing, Reopening As Dragon City

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: thefancysurprise

#101 Dental Lamp Looks Like An African Ox

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Nocoffee-noworkee

#102 We Had To Saw My Dog Out From Between The Floors Of Our House

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Jinxs-Grenades

#103 I Stepped On A Blueberry And It Left An Imprint Of Itself

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: olivesandgin

#104 Pre-Popped Popcorn

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: chi-bacon-bits

#105 I Have A Cave Behind My House

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Nervous_Ad_4895

#106 No Cabbage Sign

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: BartyCrouchesBone

#107 Sauce Containers Can Be Made Into Cowboy Hats

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: KimChiCommando1

#108 Hotel I Am Staying At Is Next To A Golf Course. I Have A Broken Window

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: tiradium

#109 This Village Has These Statues To Discourage Drivers From Speeding

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: alasw0eisme

#110 The Leds To Turn 5 Into 6 Were So Rarely Used Until Now That There Is A Noticeable Difference In Brightness

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: mloDiablo

#111 Sydney Has Water Fountains With A Mouth Guard So People Don’t Put Their Lips Directly On The Spout

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: evango17

#112 The Grass Inside The Ring Of Mushrooms Is Thicker Than Outside

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Cocacolonoscopy

#113 The Tomato I Grew Has Rings

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: MegumiLove

#114 My Car Has A Dedicated Spot For Lip Balm

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: justheretolookatass

#115 My Phone Fell From The Phone Holder And Got Crushed By The Treadmill I Was Using

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: Kind-Butterscotch757

#116 I Am The Same Colour As Cheap Ham

116 Mildly Interesting Pictures That Make You Say ‘Huh’ And Then Scroll To The Next Photo (New Pics)

Image source: zagreus9

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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