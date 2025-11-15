Hey Pandas, When Do You Think People Should Start Celebrating Christmas? (Closed)

i’m going to be honest, i’m a Christmas maniac. for me it’s: the clock strikes midnight on October 31st, then BAM! Christmas time! most people think i’m insane, which, i agree 100%
December. When I see merry-jerry-blahblahblah during spoopy time, I get a n g e r y
9th December- I’m not going to celebrate Christmas until my birthday is over
as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31🍊to🧑🎄
(i know, it’s a tangerine, there was no pumpkin😄)
My family’s tradition is to get Halloween and Thanksgiving over with and then on Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving) we stay home out of the madness and decorate the house
In DECEMBER. Since when do u celebrate 2 holidays at once?
On christmas.
The day after Thanksgiving; all the other holidays are over and THEN its time for Christmas!
As soon as halloween is over, christmas begins! We don’t put our tree up until the first of December though
Not before Thanksgiving. Just get one holiday over with before you start the next jeez….
