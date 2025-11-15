Hey Pandas, When Do You Think People Should Start Celebrating Christmas? (Closed)

by

i’m going to be honest, i’m a Christmas maniac. for me it’s: the clock strikes midnight on October 31st, then BAM! Christmas time! most people think i’m insane, which, i agree 100%

#1

December. When I see merry-jerry-blahblahblah during spoopy time, I get a n g e r y

#2

9th December- I’m not going to celebrate Christmas until my birthday is over

#3

as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31🍊to🧑‍🎄

(i know, it’s a tangerine, there was no pumpkin😄)

#4

My family’s tradition is to get Halloween and Thanksgiving over with and then on Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving) we stay home out of the madness and decorate the house

#5

In DECEMBER. Since when do u celebrate 2 holidays at once?

#6

On christmas.

#7

The day after Thanksgiving; all the other holidays are over and THEN its time for Christmas!

#8

As soon as halloween is over, christmas begins! We don’t put our tree up until the first of December though

#9

Not before Thanksgiving. Just get one holiday over with before you start the next jeez….

