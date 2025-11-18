“Became Even Whiter Than Her Dress”: Rude MIL Shocked To See Almost Everyone Wearing White

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest moments of your life, so of course you want your loved ones around to share the joy. However, when Reddit user MotherEffort5978 and his partner broke the news to their families, not everyone was happy for the couple.
His fiancé’s mom said she didn’t consider it to be a “real” ceremony because it wasn’t heterosexual. If that wasn’t enough, the lady added that she was going to wear white to the event. Her rationale was “No bride, no problem.”
So the men started devising a plan for how to stop her from ruining their big day.
Image credits: MotherEffort5978
Currently, same-sex marriage is legal in 36 countries: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Uruguay.
In an update to his story, the author of the post said he is not from one of them, which definitely makes life harder for him and his partner.
Research has shown that families, parents, and caregivers can be buffers for young LGBTQ+ people by driving social support, acceptance, care, and love that they may not experience in their greater social life. Sadly, this lady chooses the opposite route, adding more fuel to feelings of rejection and isolation.
Of course, we don’t know the true reason behind her disapproval, but there’s no real reason why she, or the broader public for that matter, should worry. A 2024 report from RAND and UCLA showed that over the 20 years that same-sex couples have been able to marry in the United States, there have been no negative effects on marriage, divorce, or cohabitation among different-sex couples.
In addition, the few significant effects observed by new analyses of the issue suggest a slight increase in overall marriage rates and provide some evidence of improved attitudes toward marriage among young people after same-sex couples were granted legal status.
“Some of those who opposed the granting of marriage rights to same-sex couples predicted that doing so would undermine the institution of marriage, resulting in fewer couples marrying, more couples divorcing, and an overall retreat from family formation,” said study coauthor Benjamin R. Karney, a UCLA psychology professor and adjunct researcher at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. “Overall, the fears of opponents of same-sex marriage simply have not come to pass.”
The study found that after states legalized marriage for same-sex couples, the number of marriages increased in those states at rates greater than what could be accounted for by the new marriages of same-sex couples alone.
“We find no evidence for a retreat from marriage,” Melanie A. Zaber, coauthor of the report and a RAND economist, added. “In fact, there is evidence suggesting that by extending marriage rights to a greater number of couples, interest in marriage increased. And that finding isn’t limited to same-sex couples—this is also true for the broader population.”
Hopefully the Redditor’s mother-in-law will come around as well. Life’s too short to dwell hate on those who don’t deserve it.
And published a follow-up on their familial tensions
Image credits: MotherEffort5978
People were incredibly glad that ultimately everything worked out for the couple
