Hey Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Thing You Have Ever Seen? (Closed)

Tell me the dumbest thing you ever have seen! (For example: Someone shoveling snow with their hands with a shovel under their armpit.)
#1
I did this… my cousin and i were swinging blindfolded very high. Then I was like ima jump off. Didnt realize how high i was and i lost my footing slipped and fell. My cousin slowly got off. Then i go running down a hill fall on my face, While my cousin is walking into a garage. My cousin brother recorded it and I cant help but laugh when I watch the video
#2
I one time googled “How do you tell the age of a tree?” And Google was like, “If you know when the tree was planted, then you can easily determine the age of the tree.” Oh,, why didn’t I think of that?!
#3
My cousin trying to eat a candle and not throw up
(Ps she ate half the candle)
#4
The Star Wars Holiday Special
Find me something more stupid than that
