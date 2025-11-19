I Used AI To Create These Muppet-Inspired Movie Posters (40 Pics)

Imagine The Matrix with Fozzie Bear dodging bullets. Or Titanic with Miss Piggy as Rose, dramatically refusing to share the door. Thanks to AI-generated animation, we’ve transformed Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters into pure Muppet mayhem—and the results are absolutely hilarious!

Introducing “Muppywood Magic”

A side-splitting series of AI-generated images AND a rap musical video that reimagines iconic movies in a felt-covered, googly-eyed universe.

What to expect:

Lord of the Rings, but Frodo is Kermit (and Swedish Chef is Gollum?!)

Goodfellas, but Rizzo the Rat is running the show

Avengers, but Thanos now snaps with sock puppets

…and SO much more!

This is the Hollywood reboot nobody asked for—but everyone needs.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
