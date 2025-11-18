35 Funny Posts Drawing Attention To The Often Forgotten Middle Children

Middle children often get to be the butt of the joke. Overlooked, underappreciated, and forgotten. But did you know that more than half of U.S. presidents were middle children? Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy were all middleborns. Got to get that attention somehow…

Wondering what it’s like being a middle child? We’ve got just the compilation for you! Here’s a list of the funniest posts and tweets about the fate of the middle child. As a middle child myself, I can say that I relate to most of them. And I agree that Kevin from Home Alone should’ve been a middle child. No one has ever forgotten the youngest one in my family; that honor was always bestowed upon me!

To know whether ‘middle child syndrome’ is true, Bored Panda reached out to Pediatric Neuropsychologist Dr. Rita Eichenstein. She’s the author of Not What I Expected: Help and Hope for Parents of Atypical Children, and she kindly agreed to talk to us about the life of middle children. Read her expert insights below!

#1

Image source: LeenMcBeans

#2

Image source: nikalamity

#3

Image source: JPLFR80

#4

Image source: mommeh_dearest

#5

Image source: dadmann_walking

#6

Image source: ysodumb_

#7

Image source: veva_peter

#8

Image source: abimoore11

#9

Image source: Scriblit

#10

Image source: Marlebean

#11

Image source: cschleichsrun

#12

Image source: Matt_Petrosino

#13

Image source: JonahDispatch

#14

Image source: HeerenSam

#15

Image source: IHideFromMyKids

#16

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#17

Image source: momsense_ensues

#18

Image source: blairmptak

#19

Image source: TimDuffy

#20

Image source: alexsembra

#21

Image source: kiki_alonzo11

#22

Image source: crystalsug

#23

Image source: EugeneLeeYang

#24

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#25

Image source: thedad

#26

Image source: renegadeapostle

#27

Image source: dadmann_walking

#28

Image source: mommeh_dearest

#29

Image source: AshleyRParker

#30

Image source: IamEnidColeslaw

#31

Image source: MaraWilson

#32

Image source: TheLoveyJames

#33

Image source: Laur_Katz

#34

Image source: bekindofwitty

#35

Image source: gptbrooke

