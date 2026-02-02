“How Is This Possible?”: Frenzy Over Botched Plastic Surgery And Weight Loss After The Grammys

Fans are going wild as some of Hollywood’s biggest names turned out to celebrate talents in the music industry, sparking rumors of plastic surgery, extreme weight loss, and even whispers of diet medications.
As the 2026 Grammys took place on Sunday, February 1, social media erupted with speculation over celebrities’ appearances, from Madison Beer’s “oversized veneers and lip fillers” to Jelly Roll’s extreme transformation; nothing escaped the online sleuths.
The controversy was further fueled when several eagle-eyed fans pointed out “bizarre” details in the Grammy stage itself, which bore an uncanny resemblance to a weight loss advertisement.
“Never seen so many O**mpic Faces at the Grammys!” wrote one netizen.
Image credits: Sara Kauss/FilmMagic/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night, celebrating the biggest names in music, as presented by the Recording Academy.
Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, the ceremony marked a year of historic musical milestones, including Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win, making history as the first Spanish-language album to take home the top prize.
However, beyond the night’s major wins and unforgettable fashion moments, the event also became a focal point for intense public debate surrounding celebrity physical transformations and alleged cosmetic procedures.
Image credits: 44MagnumBlue1
Image credits: 66Baller
Social media was flooded with discussion threads centered on rapid weight loss, the visible side effects of GLP-1 medications like O**mpic, and rampant rumors ranging from “arm liposuction” to “botched facelifts,” as netizens speculated about which stars had undergone which procedures.
Comments such as, “The Grammys is just a bunch of dehydrated o**mpic losers,” and “Is it just me or does the GRAMMYs background look like an o**mpic ad?” circulated widely online.
The latter comment stemmed from what many perceived as an uncanny resemblance between the 2026 Grammys stage design and a 2023 advertisement for the medication, which featured multiple shades of yellow and orange circular discs forming an “O.”
Image credits: ryanleopold_can
While the medication reportedly uses orange and yellow hues to evoke feelings of energy, optimism, and approachability, the Grammys’ orange-and-yellow “sunset” theme was a deliberate creative choice by Yellow Studio, intended to convey “timeless glamour” and a “warm, cinematic environment,” which may explain the visual coincidence.
As stars hit the red carpet, the rumors intensified tenfold, especially surrounding singer Jelly Roll’s dramatic 300-pound weight loss, which left fans utterly stunned.
The singer attended the ceremony as a top-tier nominee, earning nominations in three major categories and ultimately winning all three – Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song Amen, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for Hard Fought Hallelujah.
Stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Kelly Osbourne, and others had fans echoing comments like, “Plastic face is showing no emotions because it is frozen”
Image credits: Rich Fury/John Shearer/Getty Images
One user on X genuinely questioned his transformation, writing, “How is this possible?”
Some commenters replied that it was a “mix of diet and exercise,” while others speculated, “It’s called starvation. I have several friends on this stuff, despite my protests, and they’ve all lost about 100 pounds in a year. What these dr*gs do is basically tell your stomach you’re full.”
Criticizing his new physique, one critic added, “Somehow these o**mpic people look worse after losing the weight.”
However, one fan came to his defense, writing, “Jelly Roll cannot use O**mpic or GLP-1 due to the risk of GERD, which is disastrous to singing! He does use metformin, but most of his weight loss is really attributed to his drastic lifestyle changes and managing his food a**iction.”
Image credits: tmarie1381
Image credits: okay__work
GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) is a chronic digestive disorder that can damage the esophageal lining, and certain weight-loss medications are medically known to cause or worsen the condition.
The 41-year-old singer has also previously stated in multiple interviews that while he is not against using weight-loss medication, he chose not to out of fear of developing acid reflux.
During an episode of Dumb Blonde, Jelly Roll shared, “So I want to be very clear that I’ve done it naturally, but it wasn’t out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it.”
As part of his cover story for the January 2026 issue of Men’s Health magazine, the singer also highlighted how “treating” and seeking help for his unhealthy eating patterns contributed significantly to his transformation.
Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Gilbert Flores/Billboard
“Even before I got into getting my blood work done, I went and got mental health therapy about my overeating. I started treating my food a**iction like what it was: an a**iction… Once I started treating food like an a**iction, it started changing everything for me.”
Reportedly, he moved away from a 6,000-calorie daily intake to a high-protein, whole-food diet, along with incorporating physical activities such as walking, running, and playing sports like basketball.
Similar to Jelly Roll, two prominent Osbourne ladies, Kelly Osbourne and her mother Sharon Osbourne, also sparked speculation, with netizens whispering about not only “O**mpic face,” but also alleged “excessive surgery.”
Speculation surrounding “severe” O**mpic-aided weight loss transformations became a heated topic of discussion online
Image credits: DaBlackB2
Image credits: JDM12843
One concerned user wrote, “Darn Ozzy’s family gotta stop the O**mpic and the surgeries.”
“Wait, the lady in the big wig was Kelly Osbourne?! Jesus put the o**mpic down!” commented another.
“Oh dear, too much O**mpic and plastic surgery,” added a third.
“Sharon Osbourne showed up to the 2026 Grammys looking gaunt, with swollen lips and sharp cheekbones, prompting thoughts of O**mpic face and plastic surgery.”
Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Some even echoed cries of concern for Kelly, with one user writing, “Kelly, please gain some weight,” while another chimed in, “She appears frail and unable to really stand.”
Sharon and Kelly were present at the annual event to participate in a major posthumous tribute honoring the late Osbourne patriarch, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July last year.
During the red carpet livestream of the Grammys, Kelly spoke candidly about grieving the loss of her father.
In an interview with People, she said, “I won’t lie. I won’t be one of those people who say they’re fine when they’re not. That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”
“And every time I see the clock at 11:11, I know that’s him talking to me.”
The Osbournes star is no stranger to such scrutiny.
In recent years, Kelly has lost significant weight, and during a February 2024 interview with E! News, she even openly admitted for the first time that she had also used O**mpic for weight loss, even describing the medication as “amazing.”
Unexpectedly, other pop stars like Madison Beer and Sabrina Carpenter also found themselves on the receiving end of intense online scrutiny.
Bad Bunny became the first Spanish‑language artist to win Album of the Year, marking a major milestone at the 2026 Grammys
Image credits: Aaron Davidson/WireImage/John Shearer/Getty Images
Image credits: mcbc
Madison wore a custom Andrew Kwon couture gown made of midnight-black crepe as she reportedly went public with her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, after the two were photographed together inside the event.
The couple made their official public debut at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.
The Reckless singer’s appearance, in particular, was picked apart amid plastic surgery speculation, with fans questioning her so-called “Mar-a-Lago” look.
One Reddit user harshly remarked, “Every time I see her, I have to think about her being only 26 and one wrong facelift away from becoming the NY cat lady. Sorry.”
Image credits: WireImage/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Echoing similar sentiments, others piled on with comments like, “Did she get arm lipo? Her arms look lumpy, maybe they did a 2-for-1 special when they did her b**bs.”
“She’s gotten IG plastic surgery so she looks more like a Love Island cast member than an international pop star. She’s too pedestrian. Nothing unique, unusual, or makes her stand out.”
As for Carpenter, one of the night’s most prominent figures, attending as both a multi-category nominee and a featured performer, some users bluntly claimed that she “is on O**mpic.”
The Espresso singer received six nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend and its lead single Manchild, including major categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Meanwhile, critically acclaimed R&B and soul musician Bilal, who was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for Adjust Brightness and also took the stage during a high-profile In Memoriam tribute led by Lauryn Hill, was unexpectedly dubbed a “Steve Harvey lookalike” by commentators due to his altered appearance.
These celebrity examples served as a stark reminder that, whether global superstars or respected industry veterans, no one is spared from relentless online scrutiny and speculation.
