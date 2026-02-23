NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 23-February-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Strike a chord

This puzzle features various components that make up a popular stringed instrument.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is GUITAR.

NYT Strands word list for 23-February-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Abandons Teen Son When He Finds Out He Is Not His Real Dad, Mad At Bro Who Says He Is Family
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Banshee 2.08 Review: “Evil for Evil”
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2014
Guy Puts In His “Notice Of Immediate Resignation” After Boss Disregards Their Verbal Agreement, Warns Others To Always Write Things Down
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Does Your Mental Illness Affect You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Two Guys From Germany Decided To Explore This Awesome World, Here Is The Best Of What They’ve Seen So Far (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Bachelor in paradise season 6
Bachelor in Paradise Season 6: A Rollercoaster of Love and Heartbreak
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2019