Michelle Rodriguez Applauded For Pointing Out Troubling Pattern After Hayden Panettiere’s Tragic Passing

The sudden passing of Hayden Panettiere at 36 has left fans and fellow actors struggling to make sense of another young star being gone too soon.
Michelle Rodriguez, who knew Panettiere years ago, spoke about the loss and said she could not ignore what she sees as a troubling pattern among young people in the industry.
“I just can’t stand how many young people are leaving us lately,” Rodriguez said in an August 17 interview.
“That woman went through a lot, depression does not discriminate against age, you never know what someone is truly going through, because they hide it so well,” said one user.
Michelle Rodriguez lamented the increasing number of young stars passing away in Hollywood
Rodriguez and Panettiere co-hosted the World Music Awards in 2010, when the latter was still in her 20s.
While attending the 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious in Los Angeles on August 17, Rodriguez was asked what she remembered most about Panettiere.
“Her curious spirit and how happy and joyous she is, because that’s her memory, right?” she told Variety.
But the 48-year-old also admitted that Panettiere’s passing made her think about how young actors are going away too soon.
“It’s disheartening, and it’s making me think, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s not normal,” she said.
Rodriguez was careful not to claim that she knew why so many young stars had passed away.
“I don’t want to speculate about anything, but it’s weird,” she explained. “Just in general, the amount and the volume of it since 2010 to now, it’s a lot.”
Rodriguez’s words quickly sparked a debate among fans as several expressed their worry
“She’s right; it’s not normal for so many young people to d*e in one year,” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s right! We’re seeing more go under 50, and that’s crazy!”
Someone else brought up several stars who have struggled publicly, writing, “Also look at Britney Spears. Corey Feldman, Amanda Bynes, Lohan.”
Another commenter focused on the entertainment industry’s treatment of young performers, saying, “Because they are speaking out about the industry more!!”
But others did not believe the tragedy should be grouped.
One person argued that some stars passed away because of individual decisions involving dr*gs, while another said, “Hollywood is evil so that would make sense.”
Panettiere’s official cause and manner of passing had not been released in the information provided. Authorities said an autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to her passing, while reports from the 911 call mentioned a possible “o*erdose.”
Panettiere was found unresponsive at her apartment in South Carolina
On August 16, Panettiere passed away at the age of 36. Shortly before her passing, Panettiere had sounded hopeful about her future.
“I feel like I have a lot more life to live,” she said.
According to the coroner’s report, emergency responders arrived at the Judson Mill Lofts apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman in cardiac arrest.
Medics performed CPR and advanced cardiac life support, but Panettiere was pronounced lifeless at 2:32 p.m.
Her father, Alan Panettiere, confirmed the passing in a statement released through her representative.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her.”
An acquaintance reportedly made the emergency call. Panettiere was at the apartment with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, per People.
Panettiere had recently opened up about her mental health struggles
Panettiere started acting when she was only 4 years old and became one of the most recognizable young performers of her generation.
She appeared in Remember the Titans, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and Ice Princess before becoming a major TV star through Heroes and Nashville.
However, behind the scenes, she dealt with problems that she later spoke about openly.
After giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in 2014, she struggled with alc*hol and addi*tion and also developed severe postpartum depression.
In her memoir which was released on May 12, 2026, This Is Me: A Reckoning, she described how badly her depression affected her after becoming a mother.
She eventually made the painful decision to give full custody of Kaya to her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.
“It was like the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life,” she said.
Panettiere also had a difficult relationship with Hickerson. The couple began dating in 2018, and their relationship became troubled by domestic violence allegations.
Hickerson was arrested in 2020 and later pleaded no contest to two felony counts involving injury to a partner.
Panettiere later chose to forgive him after he completed treatment and served his sentence.
“None of it is OK,” she told People in 2020. “But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”
Fans remembered other young stars who lost their lives struggling with similar issues
One of the names that naturally entered the conversation was Michelle Trachtenberg, who had been Panettiere’s co-star in Ice Princess.
Trachtenberg passed away in February 2025 at 39. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at home, and the New York City medical examiner later determined that complications from diabetes mellitus caused her passing.
Another star, Aaron Carter, had a very different story, but his life also showed some of the pressures that can come with becoming famous as a child.
As the young brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, he initially performed alongside his brother before building his own music career.
But as he grew older, Carter publicly struggled with ad*iction, substance a*use, and mental health issues.
He entered treatment and repeatedly spoke about wanting to become healthier.
“I’m happy that I came out on the other side,” he told People in 2018.
Carter was found lifeless at his California home on November 5, 2022. He was 34.
His passing was later ruled an accidental drowning, with the effects of dr*gs contributing to the circumstances.
Other young stars include Lee Thompson, who was a familiar face through Disney’s The Famous Jett Jackson. He struggled with depression and was receiving treatment.
Thompson passed away in 2012 at just 29. The Los Angeles County coroner determined that he passed away from a self-inflicted g*nshot wound.
Cameron Boyce, who was a part of the Descendants franchise, suffered from epilepsy and passed away in his sleep in July 2019. He was only 20.
“It’s always been a problem in the entertainment industry,” wrote one netizen
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