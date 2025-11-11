Women Are Creating She-Sheds, A Female Alternative To Man Caves (66 Pics)

Men need their space. But so, too, do women. But while some men prefer to dwell in their Man Caves, some woman prefers an alternative housing to relax. Such as the She-Shed.
Whereas Man Caves are usually a part of the house somehow, say hidden in the basement or the garage perhaps, She-Sheds are typically situated in the garden. There are no set rules for how this kind of garden shed should be constructed. Some make their shed plans considering reading areas while others use their She-Sheds as craft rooms or even miniature yoga studios.
Want a She-Shed but don’t know where to begin with this DIY project? Then take a look at the shed design pictures below where you might just find some inspiration. That applies to you too, guys. Go on. Don’t worry. We won’t tell anyone.
(h/t: mymodernmet, contemporist)
