Women Are Creating She-Sheds, A Female Alternative To Man Caves (66 Pics)

Men need their space. But so, too, do women. But while some men prefer to dwell in their Man Caves, some woman prefers an alternative housing to relax. Such as the She-Shed.

Whereas Man Caves are usually a part of the house somehow, say hidden in the basement or the garage perhaps, She-Sheds are typically situated in the garden. There are no set rules for how this kind of garden shed should be constructed. Some make their shed plans considering reading areas while others use their She-Sheds as craft rooms or even miniature yoga studios.

Want a She-Shed but don’t know where to begin with this DIY project? Then take a look at the shed design pictures below where you might just find some inspiration. That applies to you too, guys. Go on. Don’t worry. We won’t tell anyone.

#1

Image source: Erica George Dines

#2

Image source:  Lindsay Appel

#3

Image source: Kevin Cameron

#4

#5

Image source: Sandy Foster

#6

Image source: Better Homes and Gardens

#7

#8

Image source: ourhomes.ca

#9

Image source: The Owner-Builder Network

#10

Image source: Lowe's

#11

Image source: Manuel Villa

#12

Image source: thesolitarymagpie

#13

Image source: Martha Potoczek

#14

Image source: Kenjo

#15

Image source: Donna Jenkins

#16

Image source: Tia Borg Smidt

#17

Image source: Cuprinol

#18

Image source: The Pineapple Room

#19

#20

#21

#22

Image source: Klote Farms

#23

Image source: Alison Kynaston Jones

#24

Image source: George Clarkes

#25

Image source: stahldaggi

#26

Image source: thesolitarymagpie

#27

#28

Image source: Alex Wyndham

#29

Image source: Nitty Gritty Dirt Man

#30

Image source: datawise

#31

Image source: Ella Claire

#32

Image source: B.J.B.

#33

Image source: aliceandnana

#34

Image source: ourhomes.ca

#35

Image source: Studio Shed

#36

#37

Image source: Alexandra Angle

#38

#39

Image source: shabbychictinyretreat.blogspot.lt

#40

Image source: Wooden House

#41

#42

Image source: lowes

#43

Image source: builtfromscratch.homedepot.com

#44

Image source: ArchiBlox

#45

Image source: kraftyk68

#46

#47

Image source: thejewishmother.co.uk

#48

Image source: bella_blu3

#49

Image source: Modern Shed

#50

Image source: Studio Shed

#51

Image source: Denise Sabia

#52

Image source: landliebe cottage garden

#53

Image source: Blacksmith

#54

#55

Image source: uk.pinterest.com

#56

#57

Image source: countryliving.com

#58

Image source: PhotoCourtesyofMarkSharleyPhotography

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

