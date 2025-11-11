Real-Life Paper Doll: I Made 9 Paper Cutouts Inspired By Iconic Fashion Designs

I’ve always been highly interested in fashion shooting, but since the bar to entry of a great fashion photo is so fixated on the clothing, why not make them out of paper?It seemed like a pretty legit idea… and thus was born my Reality Paper Doll series. For that, I spent a lot of time doing research and studying history of fashion design; then, finally, I picked out a selection of clothes ranging from the 1930 Lobster Dress by Elsa Schiaparelli to the 2010 Viktor & Rolf—a total of 9 classic designs.
In order to achieve planar visual effect, the designs I picked out all share one common trait: they had to be ideal for a 2D paper doll clothing sketch. Each of the designs has their own stories behind it. In order for the pictures to look more fun and lively, I added a few paper-made accessories such as dogs, cats, and surf boards. The finished product took a total of 4 months to complete, including drawing with Photoshop and Illustrator, vendor’s printing, and finally trimming them.
In terms of shooting style, I wanted to express it in a childlike manner so I chose amusement parks as my shooting sites. With their highly vivid color palette, amusement parks were the perfect backdrop on which I could construct a comic-like or poster-like image.
More info: ajaxlee.com
Follow Us