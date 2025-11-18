Line By Line: My Collection Of 15 Drawings With Parallel Strokes

by

I love drawing! Every day, I spend time watching people draw on online platforms. This collection is the result of a genre that I consider new to me. I find it very suitable for me, as a person with severe OCD syndrome.

Scroll down to see my drawings created with lines and parallel strokes. Let me know your thoughts and upvote your favorite pieces!

More info: Facebook

#1 A Flying Jellyfish

#2 I’m Not Sure If It’s A Wolf Or A Fox

#3 The Tree Is Taller Than The Clouds In The Sky

#4 A Shy Phoenix

#5 A Fish Breaks The Space

#6 A Cheeky Crane

#7 Natural Tea

#8 Divide Space

#9 2 Whale Cousins

#10 The Hidden Snake. Sure?

#11 That Smoke Is The Vietnamese Word “Hoa Lan”, Meaning Orchids

#12 The Garden Is Narrow

#13 An Afternoon Meal

#14 Someone Please Return Them To Their Place

#15 Somewhere In The Messy World

