Line By Line: My Collection Of 15 Drawings With Parallel Strokes

I love drawing! Every day, I spend time watching people draw on online platforms. This collection is the result of a genre that I consider new to me. I find it very suitable for me, as a person with severe OCD syndrome.
Scroll down to see my drawings created with lines and parallel strokes. Let me know your thoughts and upvote your favorite pieces!
More info: Facebook
#1 A Flying Jellyfish
#2 I’m Not Sure If It’s A Wolf Or A Fox
#3 The Tree Is Taller Than The Clouds In The Sky
#4 A Shy Phoenix
#5 A Fish Breaks The Space
#6 A Cheeky Crane
#7 Natural Tea
#8 Divide Space
#9 2 Whale Cousins
#10 The Hidden Snake. Sure?
#11 That Smoke Is The Vietnamese Word “Hoa Lan”, Meaning Orchids
#12 The Garden Is Narrow
#13 An Afternoon Meal
#14 Someone Please Return Them To Their Place
#15 Somewhere In The Messy World
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us