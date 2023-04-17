7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is most known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in one of the greatest TV shows of all time, The Sopranos. He stole the show as Tony Soprano’s nephew and protégé, gaining global recognition and critical acclaim. Recently, Imperioli has been the talk of the town again ever since he gave another remarkable performance as Dominic Di Grasso on another HBO hit show, The White Lotus.
Imperioli is undeniably a talented actor. Aside from being an established actor, he’s also a writer and musician. He’s got a lot of things going on, from a podcast to his own band. Here are seven facts you didn’t know about Michael Imperioli.
7. Michael Imperioli Is Also a Screenwriter
Christopher Moltisanti dreamed of becoming a screenwriter, and Michael Imperioli did it. As a matter of fact, he wrote five episodes of The Sopranos. Other than that, he co-wrote the screenplay for Summer of Sam with the great Spike Lee. Summer of Sam is a 1999 movie about murders committed in 1977 in New York City by David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam. Another remarkable project Imperioli directed and wrote is the feature film The Hungry Ghosts.
6. He Got His First Break in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas
Goodfellas walked so that The Sopranos could run, and interestingly enough, Imperioli starred in both. In fact, he got his first big break in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, where he played Spider, who was in charge of bringing drinks to gamblers and cleaning ashtrays. Imperioli was only 23 when he starred in Goodfellas, and he described working with Scorsese as a dream come true. He said, “That’s like going from college to play on the Yankees in the World Series or something.” Not only did he get a chance to work with the legendary director, but also got to star alongside some of the greatest Hollywood legends, such as Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta.
5. He Is Best Known for His Role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos
After Goodfellas, Imperioli got another chance to portray a violent mafia character, this time in the most influential TV show, The Sopranos. Even though his character, Christopher, was a violent gangster with anger issues, he was always one of the fan favorites. Whether it was his peculiar charm or his relatability, audiences loved watching Chrissy go in and out of trouble on The Sopranos. Imperioli did a phenomenal job portraying this wild mafia member. He even won an Emmy for the fifth season of the show while also being nominated on several occasions.
4. Michael Imperioli Is an Avid Practitioner of Tae Kwon Do
One fact you probably didn’t know about him is that he has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He and his family are avid practitioners of this Korean form of martial arts. Imperioli even credits Tae Kwon Do for transforming his life. He said, “Tae Kwon Do has transformed our family in body, mind, and spirit. It has changed us as human beings. I have more focus, concentration, confidence; Tae Kwon Do teaches you that you can overcome any obstacle, that you can tackle anything.”
3. He’s Part of an Indie Rock Trio, Zopa
Another thing you should know about Imperioli is that he’s multi-talented. He’s part of an indie rock trio, Zopa, where he is the guitarist and singer. Their debut album was called La Dolce Vita, and they’re currently working on another album.
2. Michael Imperioli Co-Hosted a Podcast About the Sopranos Called Talking Sopranos
There’s a treat for every hardcore Sopranos fan – a podcast about the show. It’s called Talking Sopranos, and it’s hosted by Michael Imperioli and his co-star from the show Steve Schirripa. It’s a perfect podcast for remembering The Sopranos or even rewatching it along with the podcast. The two actors reminisce about behind-the-scenes stories of the show, iconic moments, and fun facts. They also bring in additional cast members, producers, writers, and other special guests like David Chase (the creator), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), and many more.
1. He Became a Buddhist in 2008
Even though he grew up Catholic, Imperioli decided to convert to Buddhism in 2008. He immersed himself in the practice of this religion alongside his wife. Victoria Imperioli. As he explains, becoming a Buddhist changed his life for the better. He said, “I look at Buddhism much more like a science than anything else, more than a religion or even a philosophy. Kind of a science of mind, really. So in that way, it’s been very helpful, just to live.”
