Michael Bivins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Michael Bivins
August 10, 1968
Boston, Massachusetts, US
58 Years Old
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Who Is Michael Bivins?
Michael Lamont Bivins is an American singer, rapper, and entrepreneur, recognized for his dynamic stage presence and sharp business acumen. He has carved a lasting legacy in R&B and hip-hop music as both a performer and a music executive.
His breakout moment arrived as a founding member of the iconic group New Edition, which released the chart-topping single “Candy Girl” in 1983. This early success established his foundational role in shaping the boy band phenomenon.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Boston’s Orchard Park Projects, Michael Bivins learned the value of ambition from his mother, Shirley Bivins, who emphasized education and pursuing passions. His household fostered an environment where artistic expression could flourish.
Bivins later received an honorary diploma from Belmont High School in 2018, a recognition reflecting his significant achievements despite an unconventional path to success.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Michael Bivins’ journey, culminating in his long-standing marriage to Teasha Bivins. The couple exchanged vows on October 14, 2006, and have maintained a strong family unit since.
Michael and Teasha Bivins are proud parents to four daughters: Savannah, Shilah, Starlah, and Sanaah. They prioritize raising their children, often sharing family moments publicly.
Career Highlights
Michael Bivins’ influential career began as a founding member of New Edition and later Bell Biv DeVoe, groups that pioneered the new jack swing sound. Their debut album, Poison, peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over four million copies.
Beyond performing, Bivins launched Biv 10 Records, discovering and managing acts like the Grammy Award-winning Boyz II Men and Another Bad Creation. He continues to guide artists and operate Sporty Rich Enterprises, a multifaceted lifestyle brand.
Bivins also produced The New Edition Story miniseries, showcasing his depth in entertainment production. He made appearances in films such as *Crossover* and the video game *Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*.
Signature Quote
“The arts and opportunities for urban youth to express themselves artistically are often overlooked or underinvested.”
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