50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

by

Doug Hill is back on Bored Panda with the newest batch from his ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ series. His one-panel cartoons capture everyday life’s quirks in a way that feels both familiar and unexpected. With clever wordplay and playful twists, Hill never fails to make us laugh.

Drawing from decades of experience, teaching art, raising a family, and simply observing the world around him, Doug’s humor blends nostalgia with fresh wit that resonates across generations. And if you missed our previous posts featuring his work, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Without further ado, scroll down and enjoy a selection of his latest strips.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#2

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#27

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#30

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#31

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#32

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#33

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#34

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#35

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#36

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#37

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#38

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#39

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#40

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#41

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#42

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#43

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#44

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#45

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#46

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#47

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#48

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#49

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#50

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#51

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#52

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#53

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#54

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#55

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#56

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#57

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#58

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#59

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#60

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#61

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#62

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#63

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#64

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#65

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#66

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#67

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#68

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#69

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#70

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#71

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#72

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#73

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#74

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#75

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#76

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#77

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#78

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#79

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#80

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#81

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#82

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#83

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#84

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#85

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#86

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#87

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#88

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#89

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#90

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#91

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#92

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#93

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#94

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#95

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#96

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#97

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#98

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#99

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#100

50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’

Image source: laughinghippostudio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The Crowded Room Led Tom Holland To Take A Year Off Acting
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2023
The Five Best Moments In Spider-Man: No Way Home
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2022
Remembering William Smith: ‘Hawaii Five-O’ Actor Dies at 88
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2021
Grandfathered
Grandfathered Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “Sexy Guardian Angel”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2015
Willow: The High Aldwin-Recap
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2022
Jar Jar Binks
Is Jar Jar Binks Going to Appear on the Obi Wan Series?
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.