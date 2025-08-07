Woman Celebrates Her 107th Birthday, Says The Secret Reason Why She Lived So Long Is Never Getting Married

Never before in history has there been a time with so many people living to be over 100 years old. As the quality of life rises, we have more and more pensioners reaching even further beyond being a centenarian. On Wednesday, Louise Jean Signore celebrated her 107th birthday!
The woman living in the Bronx in New York attributes her longevity to a peculiar reason, one you wouldn’t necessarily expect to hear. No, it’s not just eating healthy or having lots of close friends. According to Louise Jean, her secret is living a single life. She told the media: “I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married.’
Jean Louise Signore had over 100 guests at her birthday celebration
Jessica Layton, a TV news reporter working at WCBS, told Bored Panda about her meeting with Louise Jean during her birthday celebration at the Bartow Community Center: “It was a roomful of extremely upbeat, smiling elderly — probably ranging in age from 70 to 90. The majority looking so young at heart and truly happy, bopping to the music.”
“Louise was hysterical. She said “I’ve been doing interviews and getting a party since I was 99. I’ve had it!” So — I think she really doesn’t care much about the fuss,” Layton explained to Bored Panda. “I loved and appreciated her matter of fact personality and sense of humor. Yet — she was genuinely appreciative of so many people wanting to celebrate.”
“For me to see Louise it was an honor because it’s like meeting history. I always wish I had gotten to have one more conversation or gotten one more story out of my grandparents who have both passed. So to get to talk to someone who has seen it and lived it all and get to ask her questions really was a privilege and an experience I won’t forget.”
Layton’s strongest impression of Louise Jean was how tough she is: “She’s this adorable, small lady dressed beautifully in pale pink. Yet, she’s legally blind, survived a serious bout with pneumonia two years ago and also survived being attacked and mugged in her apartment when she was 103 years old! That takes grit!”
“After talking to her, I think the key to the longevity of life is doing what makes you happy. Sounds simple. But it’s not necessarily… How often do we try to live our lives for other people rather than put our own happiness first? And I don’t mean in a selfish way,” pondered Layton. “But Louise remains active — dancing, lunch with friends, bingo — and joked she never got married and that was a key life hack. Bottom line — she was true to herself and what she wanted. That’s a secret that needs to get out.”
The 107-year-old still stays active and eats well (Italian food, no sugary things like cake or soda)
Louise Jean’s sister is almost as old as she is — she is 102. So, naturally, a lot of Internet users were wondering just how much genetics had to do with the two women’s longevity.
Fortunately for us, Louise Jean also had some other handy life tips to staying healthy and living longer. “Italian food. Italian food is very good for you. I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake,” she revealed to the media, also stating that she stays active in the Bartow Community Center in Coop City where she currently lives. “If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day.”
Louise Jean had over 100 people at her 107th birthday party, and I’m sure that we’re all just a bit jealous of how much love and attention she’s getting. Jealous in a good way.
However, the woman’s life hasn’t been without its challenges. She’s legally blind, recently beat pneumonia, and at 103, was assaulted and robbed. Louise Jean overcame these hurdles and kept on going.
Currently, the world’s oldest living woman in the US is Atelia Murphy, who is 114. She also lives in New York.
Jean Louise celebrated her 107th birthday. She says the secret to her long life may have been never getting married
If you’re planning on living to 100 and even longer, then you might want some further tips on how best to live. The book ‘Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life’ by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles has just what you’re looking for. The book’s authors explain how the Japanese mentality of Ikigai (or passion) can greatly improve the quality of your life and turn you into a healthy, happy person.
García and Miralles explain how you should never retire but should stay busy. They also suggest slowing down and not rushing, eating only 80% of the food it would take to normally make you full, having an active social life, exercising, smiling lots, spending lots of time in nature, being grateful, and living in the present. Their final piece of advice? Following your Ikigai, your true passion. Try all of these tips and you might live just as long, if not longer, than Louise Jean.
People had this to say about Jean Louise’s advice
