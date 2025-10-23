These 30 Images From Across The Globe Are Missing A Color & Your Job Is To Find It

by

You’re about to take a trip all around the globe, visiting various countries, each with its own symbolism, iconic buildings, landmarks, and natural wonders. The catch? Each image is missing a single color for you to identify. 🎨

Can you spot the missing color in different flags, facades, or souvenirs? Whether you’re a well-traveled tourist, a Pinterest daydreamer, or just a stay-at-home onlooker with a keen eye, we’ll keep you guessing: “Is the Golden Gate Bridge really golden?” “What does that flag look like again?” Your seat is already reserved, so just sit back and enjoy the trip!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

These 30 Images From Across The Globe Are Missing A Color &#038; Your Job Is To Find It

Photo credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Cube”
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2021
Is The Show Live Rescue Actually Live?
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2020
Are Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle on Speaking Terms?
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2022
Songland
Why We Don’t Think the Show “Songland” Will Make It
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2019
David Letterman Apologizes for Past Late Night Sexism
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2019
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Gone Girl’s Emily Ratajkowski
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.