Metropolis Exhibition Unleashes Hubert Roguski’s Stunning Laser-Cut Wooden Cityscapes (9 Pics)

Hubert Roguski is painting the town, not with a brush, but with laser-cut wood. His art exhibition, ‘Metropolis’, offers a new vision of the world’s most iconic cities.

Roguski’s CityWood series transforms city maps of Tokyo, New York, London, Barcelona, Paris, Kyoto, and Los Angeles into breathtaking wooden masterpieces. Each 72″x72″ artwork, divided into 9 tiles, brings city layouts to life in a dance of depth and shadow, detail and design.

Metropolis isn’t just an exhibition. It’s a journey through urban landscapes from an artist’s perspective. Prepare to be captivated!

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

London, Barcelona and Paris wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Kyoto and Los Angeles wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

New York wooden map – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

London wooden map – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Paris wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Art Exhibition ‘Metropolis’: CityWood Laser Cut Maps by Hubert Roguski

