‘Memes To Discuss In Therapy’: 35 Painfully Hilarious Memes That Might Make You Laugh If You Have Crushing Anxiety

When you go to therapy, you can use that time however you like. You are paying a professional to help you work through past trauma, remind you that you are enough, help you find healthy coping mechanisms and guide you to make the most informed decisions you can. People go to therapy for a variety of reasons. But as long as you trust your therapist and the process, and you feel that it is bettering your mental health, you can do or say whatever you want during that hour, including discussing memes…

Allow us to introduce you to the “Memes to Discuss in Therapy” Facebook page. This account, which has a whopping 722k followers, is dedicated to sharing hilarious and painfully relatable memes that might give you something to talk about next week in therapy. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the page down below, so be sure to upvote all of the ones that make you feel seen. And then if you’re interested in checking out even more memes that make you want to schedule an appointment with your therapist ASAP, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this same page right here.

#1

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#2

Image source: introvertsmemes

#3

Image source: TransChrollo, twitter.com

#4

Image source: eiLEEN_on_me

#5

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#6

Image source: therealcbrad

#7

Image source: MonadoBoii

#8

Image source: FrankAshwood

#9

Image source: danhett

#10

Image source: _RobertSchultz

#11

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#12

Image source: literElly

#13

Image source: thisone0verhere

#14

Image source: ChrisHallbeck

#15

Image source: misskatiecharm

#16

Image source: keelyflaherty

#17

Image source: ohnochels

#18

Image source: prophethusband

#19

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#20

Image source: YamleBamle

#21

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#22

Image source: pasxalle

#23

Image source: andreavbecker

#24

Image source: TweetATherapist

#25

Image source: cartercartilage

#26

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#27

Image source: coll3eng

#28

Image source: aparnapkin

#29

Image source: danidonovan

#30

Image source: Memes to Discuss in Therapy

#31

Image source: ellorysmith

#32

Image source: bookishseawitch

#33

Image source: TweetATherapist

#34

Image source: ohemgeeijizzed

#35

Image source: Alex_but_online

