Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

by

Paris Fashion Week is always full of fashion that breaks boundaries, designers who create unforgettable experiences, and garments that feel like they belong in a museum.

The Matières Fécales Spring/Summer 2026 show, which took place on October 1, marked the sophomore show of designer duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran.

While the show had several big-name fashion figures in attendance, including Christian Louboutin, netizens were far from impressed.

“It’s not fashion at this point, it’s some strange deconstruction of style…” wrote one social media user.

Matières Fécales showcased their Spring/Summer 2026 romantic-goth collection at their sophomore show during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ImMeme0

Hannah and Steven, who made their debut in the fashion world with their inaugural runway collection in March, presented their romantic-goth-inspired designs at the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux in the French capital.

The outfits drew inspiration from Alexander McQueen’s signature silhouettes but featured a distinctive spin of their own.

On display were dramatic looks with ruching, tailored bodices, semi-sheer mermaid gowns, voluminous skirts, tutu dresses, and pink rose detailing blended with black ensembles.

The show was opened by Dalton herself, who also served as the muse for the collection.

She strutted down the indoor runway in a blush-pink satin blazer with wide shoulder pads, frayed sleeve hems, and a cinched waistline that flared outward at the bottom, mimicking an hourglass shape.

The blazer was paired with a matching fitted midi skirt, her signature white-out makeup, and pink satin high heels.

Hannah Rose Dalton served as the muse of the collection and opened the show herself in an hourglass two-piece set

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ImMeme0

Typically, Hannah and Steven’s designs have been described as embodying a dark, ghoulish beauty, which is especially popular among the brand’s goth community fanbase.

The show, titled A Rose is a Rose, was an unexpected blend of dark elements and softer touches, incorporating the rose as its central motif.

Before the show began, Dalton shared in a backstage interview the main theme of the latest collection.

The designer explained that instead of focusing on a “Gothic, scary” aesthetic, this time the emphasis was on “prettiness.”

“A lot of people see us and maybe our community as very harsh, Gothic, scary, ugly — all those types of words are what we always hear. So for us, this was just about showing the prettiness.”

“It should be called Paris Freak Week!” commented one netizen. 

The collection titled, A Rose is a Rose, was inspired by classic Alexander McQueen silhouettes

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ImMeme0

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: mrosazza

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ShawnOnTheRight

Several of the looks at the event were paired with stunning and unique hats designed by milliner Stephen Jones.

All the edgy, oddly shaped, sky-high heels worn by the models were created by Christian Louboutin.

Notably, the outfits were modeled by friends of the label, which is part of the brand development division of Dover Street Market Paris.

Familiar faces included Colin Jones in a feathery dress and British social media star and arteriovenous malformation advocate Nikki Lilly in a black corset tulle dress, among others.

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube

Shedding light on Matières Fécales’ decision not to cast professional models, Bhaskaran explained that it was a conscious choice to challenge the fashion industry’s rigid norms.

“In some landscapes… people like us aren’t really welcome, so it’s actually about taking that obstacle and turning it into something that’s beautiful.”

The outfits sparked comparisons online, with many saying they gave off Hunger Games or Star Wars vibes

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ImMeme0

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: RantsOfMadMan

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: AstroFerret

However, the decision seemed to backfire on social media, as several models appeared to struggle on the runway due to their lack of experience walking in high heels, something even professionals often find challenging.

Whether it was a conscious choice or an in-the-moment blunder, the walks came across as awkward and uncomfortable on camera.

Netizens mocked the entire show, from the fashion to the runway walks, sarcastically criticizing the brand.

“I’m convinced the models are just literally demons,” wrote one user online.

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube

Another chimed in, “Paris Fashion should be renamed for what it actually is now….. Paris Fetish Week.”

A third added, “Is it just me or does everyone of those models look like they are a whisper away from just melting down and ending it all?”

Some users also targeted the casting of Nikki Lilly, who has a visibly swollen face due to a rare medical condition called high-flow craniofacial arteriovenous malformation.

Instead of professional models, friends and acquaintances of the two designers walked the runway

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube

One user wrote, “I had no idea they celebrated Halloween in Paris…” while another commented, “20 yrs ago models were glamorous.”

Following the actual show, the afterparty was open to the general public, which the brand announced on their Instagram Story

The message encouraged guests to showcase their personalities in any way they desired, expressing themselves “with no boundaries or limits.”

While the unconventional show aimed to do something different, social media users mocked it for resembling the fashion of notable Hollywood franchises like the Hunger Games and Star Wars. 

However, a few defended the label for “making fashion interesting again.”

“i can’t take fecales name seriously, but they been having a good a** collection so far.”

“They can’t actually design clothing that a normal person might want to wear,” complained one social media user

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: asectomidnight

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: utclark08

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: Christine726508

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: AlwaysKnocking

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: DarkEndMoon1

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: cheddar_dogs

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: ArchAbhor

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: GasCanistan

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: Jasmine_Keith1

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: DrKAjackrayan

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: gwenn_nnewg

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: wolfbyte1966

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: javadisciple

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: Atta_Boy_Luther

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: MotjaB

Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Image credits: kneis816

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tonight is the Salvation Season Finale! Will Earth Be Going “Boom!”?
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “This is Life Live”
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather Channel
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
A Chance to Know about the Late Iconic Andy Griffith
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2022
Should Andrade El Idolo Go Back To WWE
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
Why The Order Was Cancelled At Netflix after 2 Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.