Paris Fashion Week Turns Into A Disaster After Runway Looks Spark Online Controversy

Paris Fashion Week is always full of fashion that breaks boundaries, designers who create unforgettable experiences, and garments that feel like they belong in a museum.
The Matières Fécales Spring/Summer 2026 show, which took place on October 1, marked the sophomore show of designer duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran.
While the show had several big-name fashion figures in attendance, including Christian Louboutin, netizens were far from impressed.
“It’s not fashion at this point, it’s some strange deconstruction of style…” wrote one social media user.
Matières Fécales showcased their Spring/Summer 2026 romantic-goth collection at their sophomore show during Paris Fashion Week
Image credits: ImMeme0
Hannah and Steven, who made their debut in the fashion world with their inaugural runway collection in March, presented their romantic-goth-inspired designs at the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux in the French capital.
The outfits drew inspiration from Alexander McQueen’s signature silhouettes but featured a distinctive spin of their own.
On display were dramatic looks with ruching, tailored bodices, semi-sheer mermaid gowns, voluminous skirts, tutu dresses, and pink rose detailing blended with black ensembles.
The show was opened by Dalton herself, who also served as the muse for the collection.
She strutted down the indoor runway in a blush-pink satin blazer with wide shoulder pads, frayed sleeve hems, and a cinched waistline that flared outward at the bottom, mimicking an hourglass shape.
The blazer was paired with a matching fitted midi skirt, her signature white-out makeup, and pink satin high heels.
Hannah Rose Dalton served as the muse of the collection and opened the show herself in an hourglass two-piece set
Image credits: ImMeme0
Typically, Hannah and Steven’s designs have been described as embodying a dark, ghoulish beauty, which is especially popular among the brand’s goth community fanbase.
The show, titled A Rose is a Rose, was an unexpected blend of dark elements and softer touches, incorporating the rose as its central motif.
Before the show began, Dalton shared in a backstage interview the main theme of the latest collection.
The designer explained that instead of focusing on a “Gothic, scary” aesthetic, this time the emphasis was on “prettiness.”
“A lot of people see us and maybe our community as very harsh, Gothic, scary, ugly — all those types of words are what we always hear. So for us, this was just about showing the prettiness.”
“It should be called Paris Freak Week!” commented one netizen.
The collection titled, A Rose is a Rose, was inspired by classic Alexander McQueen silhouettes
Image credits: ImMeme0
Image credits: mrosazza
Image credits: ShawnOnTheRight
Several of the looks at the event were paired with stunning and unique hats designed by milliner Stephen Jones.
All the edgy, oddly shaped, sky-high heels worn by the models were created by Christian Louboutin.
Notably, the outfits were modeled by friends of the label, which is part of the brand development division of Dover Street Market Paris.
Familiar faces included Colin Jones in a feathery dress and British social media star and arteriovenous malformation advocate Nikki Lilly in a black corset tulle dress, among others.
Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube
Shedding light on Matières Fécales’ decision not to cast professional models, Bhaskaran explained that it was a conscious choice to challenge the fashion industry’s rigid norms.
“In some landscapes… people like us aren’t really welcome, so it’s actually about taking that obstacle and turning it into something that’s beautiful.”
The outfits sparked comparisons online, with many saying they gave off Hunger Games or Star Wars vibes
Image credits: ImMeme0
Image credits: RantsOfMadMan
Image credits: AstroFerret
However, the decision seemed to backfire on social media, as several models appeared to struggle on the runway due to their lack of experience walking in high heels, something even professionals often find challenging.
Whether it was a conscious choice or an in-the-moment blunder, the walks came across as awkward and uncomfortable on camera.
Netizens mocked the entire show, from the fashion to the runway walks, sarcastically criticizing the brand.
“I’m convinced the models are just literally demons,” wrote one user online.
Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube
Another chimed in, “Paris Fashion should be renamed for what it actually is now….. Paris Fetish Week.”
A third added, “Is it just me or does everyone of those models look like they are a whisper away from just melting down and ending it all?”
Some users also targeted the casting of Nikki Lilly, who has a visibly swollen face due to a rare medical condition called high-flow craniofacial arteriovenous malformation.
Instead of professional models, friends and acquaintances of the two designers walked the runway
Image credits: FASHION @fashionvdo/YouTube
One user wrote, “I had no idea they celebrated Halloween in Paris…” while another commented, “20 yrs ago models were glamorous.”
Following the actual show, the afterparty was open to the general public, which the brand announced on their Instagram Story.
The message encouraged guests to showcase their personalities in any way they desired, expressing themselves “with no boundaries or limits.”
While the unconventional show aimed to do something different, social media users mocked it for resembling the fashion of notable Hollywood franchises like the Hunger Games and Star Wars.
However, a few defended the label for “making fashion interesting again.”
“i can’t take fecales name seriously, but they been having a good a** collection so far.”
“They can’t actually design clothing that a normal person might want to wear,” complained one social media user
Image credits: asectomidnight
Image credits: utclark08
Image credits: Christine726508
Image credits: AlwaysKnocking
Image credits: DarkEndMoon1
Image credits: cheddar_dogs
Image credits: ArchAbhor
Image credits: GasCanistan
Image credits: Jasmine_Keith1
Image credits: DrKAjackrayan
Image credits: gwenn_nnewg
Image credits: wolfbyte1966
Image credits: javadisciple
Image credits: Atta_Boy_Luther
Image credits: MotjaB
Image credits: kneis816
Follow Us